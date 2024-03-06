- Home
Sizzle Pie Central Eastside
3,636 Reviews
$
624 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Promos
- Duo Deal$25.00
Our Duo Deal comes with your selection of one regular pizza, an order regular knots, and a choice between one of our regular salads (excludes CYO).
- Family Meal Deal$40.00
Get any Large Specialty Pie, Large Salad and 6 Knots (excludes CYO). Garlic Knots come with House Red Dipping Sauce and Cinnamon Knots come with House Made Cinnamon Dipping Frosting.
Special Pies
Salads
- Caligula Salad$7.00+
Romaine, Croutons, Black Pepper and our Vegan Caesar Dressing*. *Vegan Caesar dressing contains sesame seeds
- Sweet Leaf Lettuce Salad$7.00+
Red Leaf Lettuce ,Red Onion, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers and Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Rabbits Salad$7.00+
Red Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions, “Baco” Bits, sliced Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Croutons and our Sizzle Pie Vegan Ranch Dressing
Knots
Meat Pies
- Ace Of Spades$20.00+
Pepperoni
- The 'Ol Dirty$21.00+
Salami, Ricotta, Olive Oil and Pepperoncinis
- 6 Degrees Of Kevin Bacon$21.00+
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
- Napalm Breath$21.00+
Crushed Garlic, Pepperoni, Red Onions, fresh Jalapeños and...more crushed Garlic
- Raising Arizona$21.00+
Chicken, Bacon, fresh Tomatoes and Parmesan Peppercorn Sauce
- Rad Wings Of Destiny$21.00+
Chicken, Red Onions and BBQ Sauce
- Don Caballero$21.00+
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions