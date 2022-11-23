- Home
- /
- Portland
- /
- Industrial District
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
690 Reviews
$
815 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal Offerings
Holiday Mug Gift Pack
Contains 1-10oz Burgundy Holiday Diner Mug, a fresh roasted 12oz bag of Holiday Roast, and a Chemex Enamel pin, all bundled together to create a great gift pack for the coffee lover in your life at an exciting discount! $1 for each gift pack sold is donated to Food 4 Farmers charity.
Holiday Tote Gift Pack
Contains 1-People of Coffee tote bag, and a fresh roasted 12oz bag of Holiday Roast, bundled together to create a fun gift pack for the coffee lover in your life at an exciting discount! $1 for each gift pack sold is donated to Food 4 Farmers charity.
**Seasonal** Holiday Roast 12oz bag
• Origin: Guatemala • Medium Roast • Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Spice, and Chocolate Our 2022 Holiday Roast comes from Maya Ixil, a cooperative of 205 small-scale indigenous farming families in the Ixil Triangle, in the NW highlands of Guatemala. Food 4 Farmers helps to diversify Maya Ixil coffee growers’ income sources by establishing and supporting beekeeping. This contributes to their livelihoods while promoting environmental resiliency. Portland Coffee Roasters will donate $1 for every 12oz bag sold, or $1 per wholesale pound sold, to support their efforts to cultivate a food-secure future for coffee-growing families and communities. We encourage you to visit food4farmers.org for more information
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of espresso shots, steamed milk and your favorite spices of the season. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like none other. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
**Seasonal** Holiday Honey Latte
A wonderfully warming drink for the holidays. A balanced blend of honey and locally sourced organic cardamom syrup from Holy Kakow. Sweet and spicy!
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Frappe
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of our famous cold brew concentrate, milk and your favorite spices of the season blended to sweet perfection. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee.
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha Frappe
A seasonal favorite! Dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint, cold brew concentrate and a secret ingredient combine to make this Peppermint Mocha Frappe like none other.
**Seasonal** Iced Gingerbread Breakfast Bread
This seasonal favorite has a strong ginger bite with notes of orange and spices.
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz- Burgundy
When you're sipping a warm beverage on a chilly day, you want to be able to enjoy it with a mug that's just as cozy and delicious as the drink itself. And what better way to do this than with our 10oz Holiday diner mug? Whether you're planning on spreading cheer around the office or just want to snuggle up on the couch and read a book, this is the mug for you. Microwave safe and hand wash recommended. Enjoy the season in style!
Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip
Scoop your coffee in style with this coffee scoop that acts as both a scoop and a clip to keep your coffee bag sealed and your beans fresh!
Morning Light-Seasonal Black Tea Blend
Awake to a festive gathering of delicious and highly sought-after teas, combining flavorful Ceylons, rich and caramelized North Indian Assams and high-grown Darjeeling teas with rosemary, black currant and a pinch of cassia. Whoa, tannenbaum. TASTING NOTES: Rosemary, cinnamon, black currant
Ho-Ho-Hoji-Chai-Seasonal Roasted Green Tea Blend
For a moment of true delight, we bring you this toasty blend of hojicha and traditional chai spices with a happy hint of chocolate. Very lightly caffeinated, it’s brimming with good cheer. TASTING NOTES: Chocolate, clove, stroopwafel
Freshly Roasted Coffee Beans & Single Serve
**Seasonal** Holiday Roast 12oz bag
• Origin: Guatemala • Medium Roast • Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Spice, and Chocolate Our 2022 Holiday Roast comes from Maya Ixil, a cooperative of 205 small-scale indigenous farming families in the Ixil Triangle, in the NW highlands of Guatemala. Food 4 Farmers helps to diversify Maya Ixil coffee growers’ income sources by establishing and supporting beekeeping. This contributes to their livelihoods while promoting environmental resiliency. Portland Coffee Roasters will donate $1 for every 12oz bag sold, or $1 per wholesale pound sold, to support their efforts to cultivate a food-secure future for coffee-growing families and communities. We encourage you to visit food4farmers.org for more information
Goose Hollow 12oz bag
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends.
Portland House 12oz bag
Our version of the classic House Blend is a representation of two of our longest standing relationships: a sweet, chocolaty coffee from Guatemala, and a tangy, fruity coffee from Costa Rica. Together, they balance each other out and have a full body with notes of brown sugar.
Hawthorne 12oz bag
Hawthorne Bridge is a beloved icon in Portland, so we couldn’t think of a better name for one of our staple blends. Blended with coffees from Guatemala and Colombia, Hawthorne is notably chocolaty as your standard brewed coffee or as an espresso shot, with a creamy body and structured finish. A favorite. Roast Level: Medium Flavor Notes: Creamy and Dark Chocolate
St. John's 12oz bag
One of our signature blends needed to be named for a beautiful bridge in Portland, and there are few more beautiful than St. John’s. Dizzyingly high and radiant, it’s the perfect pairing with our vibrant, round coffee blend that carries lovely orange flavors across your palate. This blend is great as coffee as well as espresso.
Organic Ethiopia 12oz bag
As our lightest brightest single origin offering, Organic Ethiopia is a wonderful coffee to brew as a pour over. With notes of citrus, black tea, bergamot, and a floral finish.
Organic French Roast 12oz bag
Our French Roast has been a customer favorite for nearly twenty years, and while we’ve changed a lot in that time, this traditional, dark-roasted coffee has been steady and consistent. Remarkably clean, with the trademark smokiness that French is known and loved for.
Decaf Tilikum 12oz bag
Tilikum Crossing is one of Portland’s newest bridges in a city that’s famous for them. Portlanders are proud of the fact that it is the first major bridge in the U.S. that was designed to allow access to transit vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians but not cars. We named our signature Swiss Water® Process decaf blend after it—a full-bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish. It’s as distinctive as the bridge it’s named for. It is great as a decaf cup of coffee or a decaf espresso.
Organic Tanager's Song 32oz bag- Value Sized
The call of the Western Tanager is light, crisp, and melodious. Our Organic Tanager’s Song reflects this call in your coffee cup, clean and delicate with notes of plum and berry. Light and crisp, it’s a beautiful start to the day.
Goose Hollow 5# bag- Value Sized
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends.
St. John's 5# bag- Value Sized
One of our signature blends needed to be named for a beautiful bridge in Portland, and there are few more beautiful than St. John’s. Dizzyingly high and radiant, it’s the perfect pairing with our vibrant, round coffee blend that carries lovely orange flavors across your palate. This blend is great as coffee as well as espresso.
Morning Blend- Single Serve
A coffee with bright acidity, a clean body, and notes of caramel in a crisp, balanced cup. This light roasted blend of coffees from Papua New Guinea and Peru is a perfect complement to your morning ritual, and a great way to start your day. Soft, Caramel, Silky 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Goose Hollow- Single Serve
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends. Deep, Milk Chocolate, Creamy 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Organic French Roast- Single Serve
The organic version of our French is quite sweet, with flavor notes reminiscent of molasses. The flavor lingers, thanks to a full body that comes as a result of the coffees from Honduras, Peru, and Mexico that make up this blend. Please note: All Single Serve cups come pre-ground and pre-packaged. 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Café Au lait
Freshly brewed coffee with milk steamed to perfection. A classic! Choose between a light or medium roast.
Nitro Cold Brew
Sometimes you need just a little "extra". Our Nitro Cold Brew is here for you! Chocolatey and creamy effervescent deliciousness!
Iced Coffee
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
Catering
Espresso Based Beverages
Espresso (Double Shot)
Our St.John's blend carries lovely orange flavors across your palate with satisfying notes of milk chocolate. If you prefer Decaf, our Tilikum Crossing offers a full -bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish.
Cortado
Cortado comes from the Spanish word “cortar” which means to cut. This delicious espresso beverage has steamed milk which in essence “cuts” the acidity of the espresso. This creamy drink consists of a 1:1 ratio of steamed milk to espresso.
Americano
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Cappuccino
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Latte
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
**Seasonal** Holiday Honey Latte
A wonderfully warming drink for the holidays. A balanced blend of honey and locally sourced organic cardamom syrup from Holy Kakow. Sweet and spicy!
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of espresso shots, steamed milk and your favorite spices of the season. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like none other. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Sorghum Cinnamon Latte
A nod to the Sorghum plant that is often grown alongside coffee plants to provide shade. Sorghum has a delicate molasses taste, and when combined with a touch of cinnamon it tastes like a ginger molasses cookie! 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Golden Latte
A fun twist on a traditional latte. Shots of espresso and steamed milk combined with turmeric and a touch of vanilla. This drink is both beautiful and delicious. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Habanero Mocha
For the adventurous coffee drinker! The perfect beverage to warm you on a cool winters day. Sweet dark chocolate compliments the spicy kick of habanero pepper for a sweet and spicy treat. Cool it off a touch by topping your mocha with our delicious house-made whipped cream. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Tea Beverages
Shaken Iced Matcha
This refreshing libation combines our ceremonial grade matcha with lavender and a kiss of lemon. Shaken to chilled perfection.
Matcha Latte
A lightly sweetened, creamy and refreshing combination of ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.
Chai Latte
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together.
Iced Tea
Your choice of either classic Black Iced Tea or refreshing caffeine-free Hibiscus Mango. Crafted by none other than the illustrious Steven Smith Teamaker.
Steven Smith Hot Tea
Specialty tea of your choice steeped in hot water.
Tea Latte
A specialty tea of your choice steeped and topped with perfectly steamed milk.
Kombucha Teas On Tap
Coconut Oolong- Happy Mountain Kombucha
If you have been following HMK for a while now, you might remember one of their original flavors—Coconut Oolong. They had discontinued this flavor because they couldn’t find ingredients for it that they loved and felt lived up to their standards. After a 6 year hiatus, they are happy to bring back a classic favorite… this time with organic ingredients. And it’s incredible!
Hopped Grapefruit- Happy Mountain Kombucha
Amarillo hops and grapefruit flavor combine for a delightfully tangy flavor that’s always just right.
Bottled & Canned Drinks
Hopped Huckleberry- Happy Mountain Kombucha
The latest offering from Happy Mountain combines organic white peony tea leaves, Simcoe hops, organic hibiscus flower and huckleberries to make this an incredibly delicious and refreshing treat.
Peach Blossom- Happy Mountain Kombucha
Crafted with organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture and rounded out with peach, orange and tangerine extract. This fruity and refreshing kombucha hits the spot.
Lavender White- Happy Mountain Kombucha
A soothing and refreshing blend of organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture and organic lavender flowers. Lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Ginger Root- Happy Mountain Kombucha
Our top seller! A spicy and subtly sweet treat. A delicious blend of organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture, organic dried ginger and ginger extract.
Sweet Blended Drinks
100% Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing and fruity! Your choice of Peach Pear Apricot, Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry Banana.
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha Frappe
A seasonal favorite! Dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint, cold brew concentrate and a secret ingredient combine to make this Peppermint Mocha Frappe like none other.
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Frappe
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of our famous cold brew concentrate, milk and your favorite spices of the season blended to sweet perfection. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee.
Coffee Frappe
Our coffee Frappe has a classic coffee milkshake flavor thanks to our amazing cold brew. If you're feeling like living on the edge, we can add whip cream for you too!
Mocha Frappe
Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
White Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
Caramel Frappe
A delicious, blended, cold drink made with cold brew coffee, milk and caramel. Top with whipped cream for an extra treat!
Vanilla Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) When you want a cool and sweet treat without the caffeine, this delicious frappe hits the spot. It tastes like vanilla ice cream!
Chocolate Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) A creamy and chocolate filled blended cold treat. Feeling fancy? Add some whipped cream on top!
Chai Frappe
Chai blended with milk provides the perfect balance of spicy and sweet!
Matcha Frappe
Matcha and milk blended together creates a refreshing and creamy treat!
Non-Caffeinated Prepared Drinks
Italian Soda
Sparkling water and your flavor choice of syrup make a sweet iced drink. Add cream or whipped cream for an extra treat!
Steamers
Milk steamed to a sweet and velvety finish. Add a syrup flavor for an extra treat!
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
Cold Milk
Cold milk. Drink it straight up or add some flavors for a sweet treat!
Savory Foods
Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Bun with Breakfast Sausage, Cage-Free Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo.
Bacon Omelet Melt
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli.
Beyond Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
Olive Feta Marsant
Soft and buttery with crispy edges. This Mediterranean style marsant features Kalamata Olives, feta cheese and olive oil with a dusting of spinach, basil, garlic and sea salt.
Savory Bacon Marsant
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon, garlic and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. (We recommend that this be served warm.)
Oatmeal- G/F Blueberry Hazelnut
Bob's Red Mill's Blueberry and Hazelnut Cup features premium Pacific Northwest hazelnuts and real blueberries. Flax and chia seeds take the nutrition up a notch. Milled, mixed, packaged and tested in Bob's dedicated gluten free facility.
Oatmeal- G/F Brown Sugar and Maple
Bob's Red Mill combines the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup!
Oatmeal- G/F Apple Cinnamon
Bob's Red Mill's Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon cup is a tasty blend of gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, stone ground Scottish Oatmeal, nourishing flaxseed, nutritious chia seeds, real dried apple pieces and aromatic cinnamon. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, it’s gluten and dairy free.
Ellenos Marionberry Yogurt
Real Greek Yogurt prepared utilizing low heating, cooling and natural straining methods. Paired with carefully selected, properly sourced fresh marionberries.
Tomato, Basil & Egg Pastie
Cage free eggs, organic tomatoes, fresh basil and a delicate touch of feta and cream cheese. Delicious!
Veggie Sausage & Egg Pastie
Cage free eggs, vegetarian sausage and roasted potatoes for a hearty vegetarian breakfast.
Spinach & Feta Pastie
A best seller! Tender spinach, creamy feta, and organic tomatoes with a hint of spice.(Vegetarian)
Sweet Potato Curry Pastie
Roasted spiced sweet potatoes and tomatoes, caramelized onions simmered in coconut milk and finished with crunchy peanuts. (Vegetarian)
Donuts
Bagels with Spread
Plain Bagel
Our plain bagel is a perfect snack for any time of the day and the perfect companion for your cup of coffee. Top with your choice of spread.
Everything Bagel
When you can't settle on one flavor, go for the everything bagel. It has all of the best bagel toppings on one delicious bagel.
Triple Cheese Bagel
Parmesan, Cheddar and Mozzarella make for a tasty three-cheese blend
Flaky Pastries
Marionberry Fazoletti
A flaky, powdered sugar dusted outer crust with a perfectly balanced and generous portion of marionberry jam filling inside. The perfect pairing with your coffee.
Merendine Bun
A mouth watering treat! Flaky pastry layered with sweet vanilla butter. Mmmmmm.
Almond Croissant
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
Butter Croissant
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
Coffee Cake & Assorted Favorites
**Seasonal** Iced Gingerbread Breakfast Bread
This seasonal favorite has a strong ginger bite with notes of orange and spices.
Raspberry Dessert Scone
Packed with raspberry preserve and topped with sugar crystals for both sweetness and texture.
Cinnamon Roll
Classic cinnamon roll with a light glaze.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Tender coffee cake filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. The perfect companion for your coffee!
Glazed Pumpkin Scone
Fluffy scone recipe blended with pureed pumpkin and spices. Topped with a cream cheese icing and a hint of orange
Cookies
Petunias Gluten Free & Vegan Pastries & Sweets
Maple Cinnamon Scone
Lightly spiced maple scone with a maple cinnamon glaze. 😊
Millionaire Bar
Coconut cashew butter crust, blueberry jam, toasted nuts, coconut & cinnamon. Cane sugar free.
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
Banana Oat Muffin
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
Petunias Double Chocolate Muffin
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake- G/F & Vegan
A crumbly and moist cinnamon cake. Try it warmed up!
Choc Chip Banana Bread
A customer favorite! This super moist treat pairs banana with chocolate chips.
Pacific Pie Co- Mini Dessert Pasties
Whiskey Apple Pastie
When we pull these pasties from the oven, the aroma of fresh baked apple pie fills the cafe. Apples, spices and a touch of whiskey are baked into a delicately flaky and golden brown crust. Add a side of whipped cream to highlight and balance the richness of this delicious treat.
Pumpkin Pie Pastie
It's back! The Pumpkin Pie Pastie is filled with the flavors and aroma of fall. Pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and more, baked into a flaky pie crust shell. Take it up a notch with a side of house made whipped cream!
Assorted Snacks
Smith Tea Box
Masala Chai
In India, chai means sweetly spiced tea served with foamed milk. Ours combines second flush Assam teas with pungent ginger root, cassia, black pepper, cloves and cardamom to create a rich and spicy brew worthy of any chai wallah. TASTING NOTES: Ginger, cinnamon, cardamom
Black Lavender
A glorious bouquet of delicate French lavender paired with exquisite black Ceylon and lapsang souchong teas, fruity black currant and sweet vanilla. Handcrafted with great joie de vivre in the Smith atelier. TASTING NOTES: Crème Brûlée, leather, sweet berry wine
Assorted Sampler Pack
This lively selection of white, green and black teas and herbal infusions was packed to introduce your palate to the fresh and subtle flavors of Smith. You are sure to find your next favorite tea enclosed. (12 sachets)
Portland Breakfast
Big, strong and assertive, with notes of malt, leather, spice and a touch of peat. Not quite as astringent as other breakfast teas. Just rich, dark and perfect for a rainy Portland morning.
Rose City Genmaicha
A delicious Oregon twist on Japanese Genmaicha. Combines the light, nutty, flavor of roasted rice, with a grassy green tea character and rose petal finish--all softened by a kiss of sweet manuka honey.
Morning Light-Seasonal Black Tea Blend
Awake to a festive gathering of delicious and highly sought-after teas, combining flavorful Ceylons, rich and caramelized North Indian Assams and high-grown Darjeeling teas with rosemary, black currant and a pinch of cassia. Whoa, tannenbaum. TASTING NOTES: Rosemary, cinnamon, black currant
Ho-Ho-Hoji-Chai-Seasonal Roasted Green Tea Blend
For a moment of true delight, we bring you this toasty blend of hojicha and traditional chai spices with a happy hint of chocolate. Very lightly caffeinated, it’s brimming with good cheer. TASTING NOTES: Chocolate, clove, stroopwafel
Merchandise
Holiday Mug Gift Pack
Contains 1-10oz Burgundy Holiday Diner Mug, a fresh roasted 12oz bag of Holiday Roast, and a Chemex Enamel pin, all bundled together to create a great gift pack for the coffee lover in your life at an exciting discount! $1 for each gift pack sold is donated to Food 4 Farmers charity.
Holiday Tote Gift Pack
Contains 1-People of Coffee tote bag, and a fresh roasted 12oz bag of Holiday Roast, bundled together to create a fun gift pack for the coffee lover in your life at an exciting discount! $1 for each gift pack sold is donated to Food 4 Farmers charity.
PCR Beanie
This warm and comfortable green winter beanie hat features our logo and has a nice, relaxed fit. It will be your go-to once the temperatures drop. One size fits most.
Oregon Sticker
Show your love for Oregon and Portland Coffee Roasters with our new Oregon sticker. Made of thick, durable vinyl that resists scratches, water & sunlight. Use to decorate your favorite Nalgene, Hydroflask or other outdoorsy container.
People of Coffee Tote Bag
Bring the People of Coffee with you when you wear this tote bag. It is great for traveling, with shoulder-length handles that make carrying comfortable. Made from a durable cotton canvas, the bottom is accented in black to keep it looking good, even when it gets a little dirty. Size: 18w x 14h x 5d
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz- Burgundy
When you're sipping a warm beverage on a chilly day, you want to be able to enjoy it with a mug that's just as cozy and delicious as the drink itself. And what better way to do this than with our 10oz Holiday diner mug? Whether you're planning on spreading cheer around the office or just want to snuggle up on the couch and read a book, this is the mug for you. Microwave safe and hand wash recommended. Enjoy the season in style!
Diner Mug 10oz- Yellow
Rep your favorite coffee peeps at home or on the job with our branded diner mug.
Diner Mug 10oz- Gray
Rep your favorite coffee peeps at home or on the job with our branded diner mug.
Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip
Scoop your coffee in style with this coffee scoop that acts as both a scoop and a clip to keep your coffee bag sealed and your beans fresh!
Hydro Flask-21 oz Logo Yellow
Keep life moving and your coffee cold with our branded 21oz Hydroflask bottle with Standard Flex Cap. It stashes easily into a small shoulder bag, your pack’s side pocket, or your car cup holder, and holds enough ice cold goodness to keep you going for hours without weighing you down.
Hydro Flask-16 oz Logo Black
16 oz branded Portland Coffee Roasters Tumbler with TempShield™ double wall vacuum insulation is the perfect size to keep your iced coffee cold for up to 24 hours. When it’s time to unwind with an afternoon chai tea, it’ll stay piping hot for up to 6 hours. The narrow design feels comfortable to hold, and the insulated lid ensures your favorite drink stays just the way you like it.
Portland Coffee Roasters Hoodies
PCR Logo Pin
This Logo pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters.
Chemex Pin
This Chemex-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Chemex brewing style.
Mr. Coffee Pin
This Mr.Coffee-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Mr.Coffee brewing style.
Espresso Portafilter Pin
This Espresso Portafilter Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Espresso brewing style.
French Press Pin
This French Press Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the French Press brewing style.
Brewer Pin 5 pack
These Brewer Pins were created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. These pins are made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and some of our favorite brewing styles. Pack includes the Logo Pin, the Chemex-Style Brewer Pin, the Mr.Coffee-Style Brewer Pin, the Espresso Portafilter Brewer Pin, and the French Press Brewer Pin.
Brewing Equipment
Chemex Filters
100 filters per pack. FS-100 All CHEMEX® Coffeemakers used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
Chemex Brewer
The Chemex coffeemaker is an elegant, one-piece, hourglass shaped vessel made of high quality, heat resistant glass. Few products in this century can match the flawless blending of design and function of the Chemex®. The Chemex® coffeemaker, together with Chemex-Bonded® Coffee Filter, makes perfect coffee. Clear, pure, flavorful and without bitterness or sediment every time. With the Chemex® method, you can make coffee as strong as you like without bitterness.
French Press- OXO- 8 Cup
The OXO Brew Venture French Press' clear Tritan carafe is durable and shatter resistant, so it's perfect for taking on the go for camping or traveling. Windows on both sides of the case show the coffee level, and the spout has a secondary level of filtration for a clean, rich taste. The 8-cup capacity is ideal for serving parties of two (or more).
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Our flagship café is located at 815 SE Oak Street. Right next door to our carbon-neutral roastery! We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food options. When the weather welcomes it, our patio space lets guests enjoy their coffee with a side of fresh air.
815 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214