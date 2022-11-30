Italian
Brooklyn Trattoria Portland, OR
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Brooklyn Trattoria is our take on NYC Italian with Pacific NW ingredients, select local Pinot’s and Italian wines by the glass! Steaks, including Laney Farms amazing T-Bones for Bistecca Fiorentina! Fresh made pasta & Ravioli. Seafood, Tiramisu and NY style Cheesecake. Join us for Romantic Evenings, Special Occasions, and Diner with loved ones, and those you want to love. Located in the Heart of Bethany Village in Portland West Hills.
Location
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, E-3, Portland, OR 97229
