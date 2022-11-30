Brooklyn Trattoria imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Steakhouses

Brooklyn Trattoria Portland, OR

712 Reviews

$$

4708 NW Bethany Blvd

E-3

Portland, OR 97229

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Madeira
Lasagne
KIDS Spaghetti

Antipasti

Clams And Mus

Clams And Mus

$19.00

Basil, garlic, shallot, Pancetta, white wine & lemon

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Tossed with castelvetrano olives, peppers & semi-dried tomatoes. Sautéed option’s available too.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Sautéed brussels sprouts with pancetta, onions & balsamic glaze

Wild Texas Gulf Shrimp in Scampi

Wild Texas Gulf Shrimp in Scampi

$16.00

six pieces of Texas Gulf Shrimp in a savory scampi sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Spanish marinated whole Octopus tentacle over a bed of pickled arrangement drizzled with a Mediterranean vinagirette

Bruschetta

$16.00Out of stock

Three Baguette slices with a ricotta-lemon spread topped with roasted Wild Oregon Mushrooms.

Small Bread

Small Bread

$4.00

Marsees Baking Focaccia Bread

Large Bread

Large Bread

$6.00

Marsees Baking Focaccia Bread

Insalata y Zuppa

WHOLE Caesar

WHOLE Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, anchovy

HALF Caesar

HALF Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, anchovy

WHOLE Chopped Bleu

WHOLE Chopped Bleu

$14.00

Romaine, pickled onion, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, gorgonzola dressing, balsamic glaze

HALF Chopped Bleu

HALF Chopped Bleu

$9.00

Romaine, pickled onion, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, gorgonzola dressing, balsamic glaze

WHOLE Mediterranean

WHOLE Mediterranean

$14.00

Champagne & dijon vinaigrette, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, golden raisins, sun dried tomatoes, sunflower seeds, ricotta salata, castelvetrano olives

HALF Mediterranean

HALF Mediterranean

$9.00

Champagne & dijon vinaigrette, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, golden raisins, sun dried tomatoes, sunflower seeds, ricotta salata, castelvetrano olives

Cup Doc's Tomato Basil Soup

Cup Doc's Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

David’s grandfather's recipe!

Bowl Doc's Tomato Basil Soup

Bowl Doc's Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Entrata

Chix Sausage Alfredo

Chix Sausage Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken-pancetta sausage, fettuccini, parmesan, truffle oil

Wild Mushrom Ravioli

Wild Mushrom Ravioli

$24.00

Oyster, porcini, boletus and chanterelle mushroom-stuffed ravioli with seasonal vegetables and madeira sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

House beef-pork-pancetta meatballs, marinara, grana padana

Lasagne

Lasagne

$25.00

Ricotta, bolognese, mozzarella, marinara

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$25.00

Fennel sausage, mild peppers, tomato, cream

Pappardelle de Arrabiata

Pappardelle de Arrabiata

$24.00

pappardelle noodles in a spicy marinara sauce with roasted vegetables

Almond Salmon Limone

Almond Salmon Limone

$35.00

Pan-seared salmon, sautéed kale & spinach with roasted zucchini & butternut squash, pancetta, lemon white wine butter sauce, toasted almonds

Seafood Linguini

Seafood Linguini

$29.00

Clams, mussels & shrimps tossed with white wine and shrimp broth

Bone-in Ribeye

Bone-in Ribeye

$67.00

Locally raised, Grass fed, Bone in, 20 oz.

Filet Steak - by Jose'

Filet Steak - by Jose'

$43.00

Our Locally Raised Beef Filet. 8 plus OZ Grilled to Perfection by Jose' Choose Cajun Blackening Rub for a Special Take on this Filet.

Specialties

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$28.00

Pan-seared chicken breast, seasonal mushrooms, madeira cream sauce with parmesan risotto

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

Seasoned floured chicken over linguini tossed with a lemon caper artichoke sauce

Lamb Osso Bucco

Lamb Osso Bucco

$36.00

Served over feta polenta with lamb demi and honey glazed carrots

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$29.00

two veal cutlets breaded and pan seared with a zesty piccata sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$27.00

Seared ahi tuna rubbed in a Korean spiced seasoning over a bed of arugula and a merlot onion demi-glaze

Pollo Incendio

Pollo Incendio

$24.00

Two Korean-spice rubbed chicken thighs grilled to perfection then placed on a bed of our beloved roasted cauliflower cream sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Gnocchi Bolognase

Gnocchi Bolognase

$26.00
Lemon Cream Gnocchi

Lemon Cream Gnocchi

$25.00

Side Dishes

Marsee's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Togo Large Bread

$6.00

Togo Small Bread

$4.00
Side meatballs and marinara

Side meatballs and marinara

$10.00

House pork-pancetta-beef meatballs, marinara

Side of Sauce

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.00
Side Risotto

Side Risotto

$10.00

Side Polenta

$9.00
Side Asparagas

Side Asparagas

$9.00
Sauteed Greens

Sauteed Greens

$10.00

Dessert

Local, Decadent & Gluten Free!
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Gluten Free! From Gem bakery here in Portland, Or

Mousse

Mousse

$8.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$11.00

Marsee Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Triple Chocolate

$9.00

Cannoli

$10.00
Kids Mousse

Kids Mousse

$6.00

B-day Cheesecake

$5.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Buttered Noodles and Parm

$11.00
KIDS Chicken Tenders

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$11.00
KIDS Fett Alfredo

KIDS Fett Alfredo

$11.00
KIDS Mac & Cheese

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$11.00
KIDS Spaghetti

KIDS Spaghetti

$11.00

Soft Bevs

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Italian Soda

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$2.75
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.75
Tonic

Tonic

$2.70

Beer

TAP IPA

$8.00

TAP Amber

$8.00

TAP Pilsner

$8.00

BTL Coors Lt

$5.00

BTL Kaliber N/A

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

HH Lager

$5.00

HH Amber

$5.00

HH IPA

$5.00

HH Pilsner

$5.00

HH Coors Lt

$4.00

HH Kaliber N/A

$4.00

HH Crispin

$4.00

HH Whiteclaw

$4.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BTL Moet Imperial

$70.00

BTL Stoller Rose

$44.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$80.00

BTL Chehalem Chard

$40.00

BTL Relax Brut

$36.00

BTL WV Riesling

$34.00

BTL Le Rime

$36.00

BTL Kings SB

$40.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$42.00

BTL Sokol Pinot Gris

$39.00

BTL Arcanum Il Fauna

$58.00

BTL Bonanza Caymus Cab

$45.00

BTL Barbaresco

$89.00

BTL Caprili Brunello

$82.00

BTL Chiarlo Barolo

$100.00

BTL Chiarlo Barbera

$38.80

BTL Evolution Blend

$38.00

BTL Ferrari Cab

$58.00

BTL Archery Dundee hills Pinot

$81.00

BTL Masi Red

$38.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$38.00

BTL Nozzole Chianti

$46.00

BTL Petroio Chianti Reserve

$63.00

BTL Travaglini

$63.00

BTL Michelle Barolo 2015

$270.00

BTL Stoller Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Seven Hills Cab

$52.00

BTL Ex Umbris Syrah

$47.00

Capezzna Vin Santo di Carmignano

$150.00

BTL Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$69.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$71.00

BTL Ponzi Pinot Noir

$65.00

Chiarlo Moscato

$24.00

King Est Pinot Gris

$28.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$25.00

Adelsheim Pinot

$38.00

Alex Valley Cab

$26.00

Vignamaggio Chianti

$33.00

Dessert Wine Santo

$30.00

Ferrari Rose

$28.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Brooklyn Trattoria is our take on NYC Italian with Pacific NW ingredients, select local Pinot’s and Italian wines by the glass! Steaks, including Laney Farms amazing T-Bones for Bistecca Fiorentina! Fresh made pasta & Ravioli. Seafood, Tiramisu and NY style Cheesecake. Join us for Romantic Evenings, Special Occasions, and Diner with loved ones, and those you want to love. Located in the Heart of Bethany Village in Portland West Hills.

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, E-3, Portland, OR 97229

Brooklyn Trattoria image

