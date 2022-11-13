GVB | Beaverton 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton

-22 oz - Atlas Elevator Doppelbock-

While dark, malty, and strong, the Atlas Elevator Doppelbock is surprisingly approachable, thanks to the interplay of German Munich and Vienna malts, our house lager yeast, and noble Tettnang and Hallertau hops. Several weeks of lagering help to produce an exceptionally smooth and clean beer. It is a tradition for Doppelbocks’ names to end in -ATOR, hence GRAIN ELEVATOR.