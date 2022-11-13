- Home
GVB | Beaverton 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Popular Items
For The Table
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Crispy fried jumbo sweet onions, house ranch dressing. (V)
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese, sieved egg, sherry reduction, smoked sea salt.
Candied Bacon
Peppered bacon, brown sugar, spice. (GF)
Fried Oysters
Cornmeal crusted Willapa Bay oysters, remoulade, apple & fennel slaw, balsamic reduction.
Gochujang Wings
Drums & flats tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, avocado ranch dressing, celery, carrot, sesame seeds, green onion. (gf)
House Picklings
Variety of house pickled vegetables. (VGN/GF)
Hummus Plate
Roasted cauliflower hummus, E.V.O.O., grilled pita, Mediterranean salad. (V)
Nacho Board
Three cheese blend, white beans, salsa roja, black olives, pickled jalapenos, green onion, sour cream. (V/GF)
Spent Grain Pretzel
Beer mustard, three cheese sauce, flaked sea salt. (v)
Soup & Salad
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Chili
House ground ASR beef chili.
Bowl of Chili
House ground ASR beef chili.
House Salad
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, pickled onion, toasted hazelnut. (V/GF)
Cobb Salad
House greens, pepper bacon, avocado, blue cheese, house smoked turkey, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing. (GF)
1/2 Cobb Salad
House greens, pepper bacon, avocado, blue cheese, house smoked turkey, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing. (GF)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mary's chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Mary's chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
Roasted Pear Salad
Brewery Favorites
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Marinated line caught tuna, steamed rice, carrot, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomato, organic arugula & daikon sprout salad, crispy wontons.
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips
Beaverton Blonde Ale battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Three cheeses, cavatappi noodles, Applewood bacon, red chili flake & garlic bread crumbs, green onion.
Black Mussels
Puget Sound, Washington black mussels, Carlton Farms Andouille sausage, tomato, garlic, shallot, Old Bay, white wine, butter, herbs, lemon, garlic bread.
Not yo' Mama's Meatloaf
Confit fingerling potatoes, brown gravy, seasonal vegetables.
NW Saute
Bob’s Red Mill quinoa & farro, avocado, kale, seasonal vegetables, pickled red onion, toasted hazelnuts, herb pistou, micro greens.
Maple Glazed Pork Belly
Apple and maple glazed all-natural Duroc Heritage pork belly, root vegetable hash, apple fennel & pomegranate salad, sherry reduction.
Dry Aged Steaks
Weekly Specials
Burger of the Week
1/2 lb ASR beef patty, house giardiniera, smoked gouda, pepperoni, capicola, green goddess aioli, tomato, red leaf lettuce.
Friday Night Prime Rib
12 ounces of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).
Friday Night End Cut
12 ounce end cut of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).
Sat Night End Cut
12 ounce end cut of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).
Queso Fundido
Handcrafted Burgers
GVB Burger
GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle.
GVB Junior Burger
1/4 lb. patty, GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle. Patty is cooked through.
Red Eye BBQ Burger
Tillamook white cheddar, pepper bacon, onion rings, organic arugula, garlic aioli, Caravan Coffee & Dundee Porter BBQ sauce.
Southwestern Black Bean Burger
House made vegan patty, pico de gallo, aioli, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce. (V)
Burger of the Week
1/2 lb ASR beef patty, house giardiniera, smoked gouda, pepperoni, capicola, green goddess aioli, tomato, red leaf lettuce.
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, green goddess aioli, Portland French Bakery rustic sourdough.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Carlton Farms pulled pork, cabbage slaw, Caravan Coffee & Dundee Porter BBQ sauce, toasted Portland French Bakery brioche.
Reuben
House cured corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, GVB sauce, Portland French Bakery dark sour rye.
Roast Beef Melt
Sliced Angus beef, Tillamook white cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, horseradish aioli, toasted brioche.
Kids Menu
Brewster Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty, melted Tillamook cheddar, fries.
Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders, fries.
Kid's Fish n' Chips
Beaverton Blonde Ale-battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, served with fries (Alcohol is cooked out)
Kid's Cheddar Grilled Cheese
Melted Tillamook Cheddar, sourdough, fries.
Kid's Mac n' Cheese
Melty cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles.
Kid's Power Pack
House smoked turkey, Tillamook cheddar, fresh fruit.
Desserts
Celia's Berry Cobbler
Oregon marionberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, sweet cinnamon crisp crust, vanilla bean ice cream
Lime Cheesecake
House-made lime cheesecake, raspberry-tequila sauce, whipped cream, milk chocolate straw
Salted Caramel Cookie
Snickers Pie
Vanilla bean ice cream, Snickers chunks, Oreo cookie crumb crust, whipped cream, bourbon caramel & chocolate sauces
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Columbia Valley vanilla ice cream (gf)
Scoop Mango Sorbet
Choc Mousse Cake
Sides
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Applewood Bacon
Side Avocado
Side Beans
Side Coleslaw
Side Dinner Veg
Small Dressing
Large Dressing
Schnitzel Sauce
Side Fingerling Potatoes
Side Flank Steak
Side Fruit
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Grilled Chicken
Large Guacamole
Side Ketchup
Side Mustard
Side Pepper Bacon
Side Potato Salad
Side Pub Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Tomato
Side Rice
Side Wing Sauce
-GVB Bottled Beer (Alcohol)-
-6 Pack - Bald Peak IPA-
An assertive Northwest-style IPA with a sturdy malt backbone. Apollo and Columbus hops give this beer a pungent hop finish
-6 Pack - Beaverton Blonde-
GOLD 2018 World Beer Cup Blonde Ale—Light, crisp, straw gold color
-6 Pack - Dundee Porter-
This robust porter has a luscious roasted malt complex featuring chocolate and black malts. The addition of wheat and a high mash temperature round and soften the texture
-6 Pack - Red Thistle-
Our flagship beer since 1993!! The heavy use of imported malts creates a complex flavor profile that is balanced and enhanced using mild local hops
-22 oz - American Pale Ale-
-22 oz - Atlas Elevator Doppelbock-
While dark, malty, and strong, the Atlas Elevator Doppelbock is surprisingly approachable, thanks to the interplay of German Munich and Vienna malts, our house lager yeast, and noble Tettnang and Hallertau hops. Several weeks of lagering help to produce an exceptionally smooth and clean beer. It is a tradition for Doppelbocks’ names to end in -ATOR, hence GRAIN ELEVATOR.
-22 oz - Bald Peak IPA-
An assertive Northwest-style IPA with a sturdy malt backbone. Apollo, Columbus, and fresh Centennial hops give this beer a pungent hop finish.
-22 oz - Black Panther Imperial Stout-
This black behemoth of a brew is our strongest ale. Full-bodied and redolent of chocolate and roast malts.
-22 oz - Pinot Barrel Aged Black Panther Imperial Stout-
-22 oz - Carlton Kolsch-
Kolsch is a German style of ale closely associated with the city of Cologne. A unique yeast strain gives this beer its distinctive and lightly fruity nose.
-22 oz - Chehalem Mt. IPA-
Leans toward a classic English IPA but maintains NW origins with locally grown Nugget and Cascade hops.
-22 oz - Dundee Porter-
This robust porter has a luscious roasted malt complex featuring chocolate and black malts. The addition of wheat and a high mash temperature round and soften the texture
-22 oz - Home All Day Hazy IPA-
This cloudy IPA features juicy notes from Comet, Amarillo and Cashmere hops and a pillowy mouthfeel that finishes crisp.
-22 oz - Mac Lite-
Oregon grown Willamette hops lend herbal, floral, and fruit notes. Carapils and Caramunich malts, flaked barley and corn add complexity
-22 oz - Muddy Valley Oatmeal Stout-
This Stout is brewed using roasted barley and chocolate malts for a rich roasted character. A high finishing gravity promotes a full-bodied stout.
-22 oz - Red Thistle-
Our flagship beer since 1993!! The heavy use of imported malts creates a complex flavor profile that is balanced and enhanced using mild local hops
-22 oz - Alphaville Double IPA -
-Crafty Cocktails (Alcohol)-
-Berry Good Good-
House infused blackberry & blueberry vodka, earl grey syrup, lemon, soda
-Black Walnut Manhattan-
Buffalo Trace bourbon, Carpano Antica vermouth, black walnut & orange bitters, Bordeaux cherry
-Elder 75-
New Deal gin, St, Germain, Lemon, Simple, Bubbles.
-Ginja Ninja-
Suntory Japanese whiskey, dry curacao, honey ginger syrup, lemon, peach bitters
-Green Tea Basil Drop-
Portland Potato vodka, Italian limoncello, fresh basil, green tea syrup, lemon, sugar & lemon zest rim
-Lemon Ginger Margarita-
Sauza Silver tequila, New Deal ginger liqueur, lemon, simple, sugar & lemon zest rim, candied ginger
-Love Potion #9-
Wild Roots Raspberry vodka, triple sec, muddled citrus, local rosé
-Oaxacan Pineapple-
Sauza blanco, habanero simple, lemon, pineapple, mezcal spritz, caramelized pineapple, sugar rim
-Strawberry Kiss-
Portland Potato vodka, strawberry puree, lemon, simple, Oregon bubbly rosé float, sweet lemon zest rim
Bottled Beer (Alcohol)
Wine (Alcohol)
BOTTLE A to Z Chardonnay
BOTTLE Erath Gris Pinot Gris
BOTTLE Houge Chardonnay
BOTTLE Houge Pinot Gris
BOTTLE Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BOTTLE Mount Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc
BOTTLE Ponzi Pinot Gris
BOTTLE Silvan Ridge Pinot Gris
BOTTLE White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
BOTTLE Willamette Valley Riesling
BOTTLE Hartford Chardonnay
BOTTLE Willakenzie Estate Chardonnay
BOTTLE Willakenzie Pinot Blanc
BOTTLE Durant Maxamillian Pinot Gris
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir
BTL Abacela Merlot
BTL Adelsheim Breaking Ground Pinot Noir
BTL Arrowood Cab
BTL Beaux Freres Pinot Noir
BTL Caymus Cabernet
BTL Cor Cellars Cabernet
BTL Coria Pinot Noir
BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir
BTL Domaine Serene Pinot Noir
BTL DWL Pinot Noir
BTL Fortress Cab
BTL Gran Moraine Pinot Noir
BTL Huntsman Cabernet
BTL Intrinsic Cabernet
BTL Houge Cabernet
BTL Jordan Cabernet
BTL Ken Wright Carter Pinot Noir
BTL L'ecole Syrah
BTL NxNW Cabernet
BTL NxNW Red Blend
BTL Novy Zinfandel
BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir
BTL Ponzi Tavola Pinot Noir
BTL Salentein Portillo Malbec
BTL Soter North Valley Pinot Noir
BTL Soter Planet Oregon Pinot Noir
BTL Stafford Hill Pinot Noir
BTL Stafford Hill Tempranillo
BTL Stag Hollow Dolcetto
BTL Stoller Vineyards Pinot Noir
BTL Willakenzie Reserve Pinot Noir
BTL Zena Crown Slope
BTL Ruby Pinot Noir Laurelwood
BTL Ruby Gamay Noir
1865 San Pedro Cab
BTL Red Schooner
BTL Bonanza Cabernet
BTL Borga Prosecco Brut
BTL Borga Prosecco Rose Brut
BTL DWL Rose Of Pinot Noir
BTL Elocuente Sparkling Rose
BTL Opera Prima Sparkling
BTL Stoller Rose Of Pinot Noir
BTL Willakenzie Rose
BTL Gran Moraine Brut Rose
Eloquente Cava Brut
-N/A Beverages-
Sunday
11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday
11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday
11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday
11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday
11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday
11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday
11:30 am - 9:45 pm
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97006