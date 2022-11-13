Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

GVB | Beaverton 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

1520 NW Bethany Blvd

Beaverton, OR 97006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GVB Burger
GVB Junior Burger
Baked Mac & Cheese

For The Table

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.50

Crispy fried jumbo sweet onions, house ranch dressing. (V)

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Crispy fried Brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese, sieved egg, sherry reduction, smoked sea salt.

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$8.00

Peppered bacon, brown sugar, spice. (GF)

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Cornmeal crusted Willapa Bay oysters, remoulade, apple & fennel slaw, balsamic reduction.

Gochujang Wings

$16.00

Drums & flats tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, avocado ranch dressing, celery, carrot, sesame seeds, green onion. (gf)

House Picklings

House Picklings

$4.50

Variety of house pickled vegetables. (VGN/GF)

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower hummus, E.V.O.O., grilled pita, Mediterranean salad. (V)

Nacho Board

Nacho Board

$16.50

Three cheese blend, white beans, salsa roja, black olives, pickled jalapenos, green onion, sour cream. (V/GF)

Spent Grain Pretzel

Spent Grain Pretzel

$11.50

Beer mustard, three cheese sauce, flaked sea salt. (v)

Soup & Salad

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Cup of Chili

$8.00

House ground ASR beef chili.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$14.00

House ground ASR beef chili.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, pickled onion, toasted hazelnut. (V/GF)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.50

House greens, pepper bacon, avocado, blue cheese, house smoked turkey, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing. (GF)

1/2 Cobb Salad

1/2 Cobb Salad

$15.50

House greens, pepper bacon, avocado, blue cheese, house smoked turkey, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing. (GF)

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.50

Mary's chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mary's chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)

Roasted Pear Salad

$17.00

Brewery Favorites

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Marinated line caught tuna, steamed rice, carrot, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomato, organic arugula & daikon sprout salad, crispy wontons.

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beaverton Blonde Ale battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Three cheeses, cavatappi noodles, Applewood bacon, red chili flake & garlic bread crumbs, green onion.

Black Mussels

$26.00

Puget Sound, Washington black mussels, Carlton Farms Andouille sausage, tomato, garlic, shallot, Old Bay, white wine, butter, herbs, lemon, garlic bread.

Not yo' Mama's Meatloaf

Not yo' Mama's Meatloaf

$24.50

Confit fingerling potatoes, brown gravy, seasonal vegetables.

NW Saute

NW Saute

$19.50

Bob’s Red Mill quinoa & farro, avocado, kale, seasonal vegetables, pickled red onion, toasted hazelnuts, herb pistou, micro greens.

Maple Glazed Pork Belly

$27.00

Apple and maple glazed all-natural Duroc Heritage pork belly, root vegetable hash, apple fennel & pomegranate salad, sherry reduction.

Dry Aged Steaks

Our All-Natural Angus Springs Ranch Beef is raised on our family ranch with spring fed pastures and spent brewery grain, then dry aged at Carlton Farms for 21 days, producing exceptional flavor and tenderness. -supplies of ASR beef may be limited at times-
12 oz Boneless Ribeye

12 oz Boneless Ribeye

$45.00

Served with a shallot-herb compound butter, balsamic reduction, seasonal vegetable & duck confit fingerling potatoes.

6 oz Petit Filet Mignon

$40.00

Weekly Specials

Burger of the Week

$21.00

1/2 lb ASR beef patty, house giardiniera, smoked gouda, pepperoni, capicola, green goddess aioli, tomato, red leaf lettuce.

Friday Night Prime Rib

Friday Night Prime Rib

$45.00

12 ounces of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).

Friday Night End Cut

$45.00

12 ounce end cut of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).

Sat Night End Cut

$45.00

12 ounce end cut of slow roasted NW Angus Beef, garlic smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish, side salad with your choice of dressing. (Available after 4pm. Pre-Orders Recommended).

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Handcrafted Burgers

Our premium dry aged beef comes from our family farm in McMinnville.
GVB Burger

GVB Burger

$17.50

GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle.

GVB Junior Burger

$12.50

1/4 lb. patty, GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle. Patty is cooked through.

Red Eye BBQ Burger

Red Eye BBQ Burger

$19.50

Tillamook white cheddar, pepper bacon, onion rings, organic arugula, garlic aioli, Caravan Coffee & Dundee Porter BBQ sauce.

Southwestern Black Bean Burger

$16.50

House made vegan patty, pico de gallo, aioli, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce. (V)

Burger of the Week

$21.00

1/2 lb ASR beef patty, house giardiniera, smoked gouda, pepperoni, capicola, green goddess aioli, tomato, red leaf lettuce.

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$19.00

Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, leaf lettuce, green goddess aioli, Portland French Bakery rustic sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.50

Carlton Farms pulled pork, cabbage slaw, Caravan Coffee & Dundee Porter BBQ sauce, toasted Portland French Bakery brioche.

Reuben

Reuben

$18.50

House cured corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, GVB sauce, Portland French Bakery dark sour rye.

Roast Beef Melt

$19.50

Sliced Angus beef, Tillamook white cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, horseradish aioli, toasted brioche.

Kids Menu

All meals include milk, juice or soda!

Brewster Cheeseburger

$7.00

Angus beef patty, melted Tillamook cheddar, fries.

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy chicken tenders, fries.

Kid's Fish n' Chips

$7.00

Beaverton Blonde Ale-battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, served with fries (Alcohol is cooked out)

Kid's Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted Tillamook Cheddar, sourdough, fries.

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Melty cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles.

Kid's Power Pack

$7.00

House smoked turkey, Tillamook cheddar, fresh fruit.

Desserts

Celia's Berry Cobbler

$9.00

Oregon marionberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, sweet cinnamon crisp crust, vanilla bean ice cream

Lime Cheesecake

Lime Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made lime cheesecake, raspberry-tequila sauce, whipped cream, milk chocolate straw

Salted Caramel Cookie

$11.00
Snickers Pie

Snickers Pie

$9.50

Vanilla bean ice cream, Snickers chunks, Oreo cookie crumb crust, whipped cream, bourbon caramel & chocolate sauces

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Columbia Valley vanilla ice cream (gf)

Scoop Mango Sorbet

$4.50

Choc Mousse Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$6.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Beans

$4.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Dinner Veg

$4.00

Small Dressing

Large Dressing

$1.00

Schnitzel Sauce

$2.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Side Flank Steak

$11.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Garlic Aioli

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Pepper Bacon

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Pub Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Wing Sauce

$1.50

-GVB Bottled Beer (Alcohol)-

-6 Pack - Bald Peak IPA-

-6 Pack - Bald Peak IPA-

$9.00

An assertive Northwest-style IPA with a sturdy malt backbone. Apollo and Columbus hops give this beer a pungent hop finish

-6 Pack - Beaverton Blonde-

-6 Pack - Beaverton Blonde-

$9.00

GOLD 2018 World Beer Cup Blonde Ale—Light, crisp, straw gold color

-6 Pack - Dundee Porter-

-6 Pack - Dundee Porter-

$9.00

This robust porter has a luscious roasted malt complex featuring chocolate and black malts. The addition of wheat and a high mash temperature round and soften the texture

-6 Pack - Red Thistle-

-6 Pack - Red Thistle-

$9.00

Our flagship beer since 1993!! The heavy use of imported malts creates a complex flavor profile that is balanced and enhanced using mild local hops

-22 oz - American Pale Ale-

$4.00Out of stock

-22 oz - Atlas Elevator Doppelbock-

$5.00Out of stock

While dark, malty, and strong, the Atlas Elevator Doppelbock is surprisingly approachable, thanks to the interplay of German Munich and Vienna malts, our house lager yeast, and noble Tettnang and Hallertau hops. Several weeks of lagering help to produce an exceptionally smooth and clean beer. It is a tradition for Doppelbocks’ names to end in -ATOR, hence GRAIN ELEVATOR.

-22 oz - Bald Peak IPA-

$4.00

An assertive Northwest-style IPA with a sturdy malt backbone. Apollo, Columbus, and fresh Centennial hops give this beer a pungent hop finish.

-22 oz - Black Panther Imperial Stout-

$7.00Out of stock

This black behemoth of a brew is our strongest ale. Full-bodied and redolent of chocolate and roast malts.

-22 oz - Pinot Barrel Aged Black Panther Imperial Stout-

$9.00Out of stock

-22 oz - Carlton Kolsch-

$4.00

Kolsch is a German style of ale closely associated with the city of Cologne. A unique yeast strain gives this beer its distinctive and lightly fruity nose.

-22 oz - Chehalem Mt. IPA-

$4.00

Leans toward a classic English IPA but maintains NW origins with locally grown Nugget and Cascade hops.

-22 oz - Dundee Porter-

$4.00

This robust porter has a luscious roasted malt complex featuring chocolate and black malts. The addition of wheat and a high mash temperature round and soften the texture

-22 oz - Home All Day Hazy IPA-

$4.00

This cloudy IPA features juicy notes from Comet, Amarillo and Cashmere hops and a pillowy mouthfeel that finishes crisp.

-22 oz - Mac Lite-

$4.00

Oregon grown Willamette hops lend herbal, floral, and fruit notes. Carapils and Caramunich malts, flaked barley and corn add complexity

-22 oz - Muddy Valley Oatmeal Stout-

$4.00

This Stout is brewed using roasted barley and chocolate malts for a rich roasted character. A high finishing gravity promotes a full-bodied stout.

-22 oz - Red Thistle-

$4.00

Our flagship beer since 1993!! The heavy use of imported malts creates a complex flavor profile that is balanced and enhanced using mild local hops

-22 oz - Alphaville Double IPA -

$5.90

-Crafty Cocktails (Alcohol)-

Proudly featuring locally distilled spirits and liqueurs

-Berry Good Good-

$12.50

House infused blackberry & blueberry vodka, earl grey syrup, lemon, soda

-Black Walnut Manhattan-

$14.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, Carpano Antica vermouth, black walnut & orange bitters, Bordeaux cherry

-Elder 75-

$11.00

New Deal gin, St, Germain, Lemon, Simple, Bubbles.

-Ginja Ninja-

$13.50

Suntory Japanese whiskey, dry curacao, honey ginger syrup, lemon, peach bitters

-Green Tea Basil Drop-

$13.00

Portland Potato vodka, Italian limoncello, fresh basil, green tea syrup, lemon, sugar & lemon zest rim

-Lemon Ginger Margarita-

$12.50

Sauza Silver tequila, New Deal ginger liqueur, lemon, simple, sugar & lemon zest rim, candied ginger

-Love Potion #9-

$12.50

Wild Roots Raspberry vodka, triple sec, muddled citrus, local rosé

-Oaxacan Pineapple-

$13.00

Sauza blanco, habanero simple, lemon, pineapple, mezcal spritz, caramelized pineapple, sugar rim

-Strawberry Kiss-

$12.50

Portland Potato vodka, strawberry puree, lemon, simple, Oregon bubbly rosé float, sweet lemon zest rim

Bottled Beer (Alcohol)

BTL Bud Light

BTL Bud Light

$5.50
Bierly Lucky IPA Gluten Free

Bierly Lucky IPA Gluten Free

$8.50
Bierly Felix Pilsner Gluten Free

Bierly Felix Pilsner Gluten Free

$8.50

Wine (Alcohol)

BOTTLE A to Z Chardonnay

BOTTLE A to Z Chardonnay

$36.00
BOTTLE Erath Gris Pinot Gris

BOTTLE Erath Gris Pinot Gris

$32.00

BOTTLE Houge Chardonnay

$28.00

BOTTLE Houge Pinot Gris

$28.00
BOTTLE Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

BOTTLE Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$44.00

BOTTLE Mount Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00
BOTTLE Ponzi Pinot Gris

BOTTLE Ponzi Pinot Gris

$44.00
BOTTLE Silvan Ridge Pinot Gris

BOTTLE Silvan Ridge Pinot Gris

$45.00
BOTTLE White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

BOTTLE White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00
BOTTLE Willamette Valley Riesling

BOTTLE Willamette Valley Riesling

$36.00

BOTTLE Hartford Chardonnay

$62.00

BOTTLE Willakenzie Estate Chardonnay

$72.00

BOTTLE Willakenzie Pinot Blanc

$64.00

BOTTLE Durant Maxamillian Pinot Gris

$54.00
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$46.00
BTL Abacela Merlot

BTL Abacela Merlot

$64.00

BTL Adelsheim Breaking Ground Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Arrowood Cab

$88.00
BTL Beaux Freres Pinot Noir

BTL Beaux Freres Pinot Noir

$166.00
BTL Caymus Cabernet

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$180.00
BTL Cor Cellars Cabernet

BTL Cor Cellars Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Coria Pinot Noir

$56.00
BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$102.00
BTL Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

BTL Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

$120.00
BTL DWL Pinot Noir

BTL DWL Pinot Noir

$71.00

BTL Fortress Cab

$49.00

BTL Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$86.00
BTL Huntsman Cabernet

BTL Huntsman Cabernet

$54.00
BTL Intrinsic Cabernet

BTL Intrinsic Cabernet

$49.00

BTL Houge Cabernet

$28.00
BTL Jordan Cabernet

BTL Jordan Cabernet

$120.00
BTL Ken Wright Carter Pinot Noir

BTL Ken Wright Carter Pinot Noir

$110.00
BTL L'ecole Syrah

BTL L'ecole Syrah

$59.00
BTL NxNW Cabernet

BTL NxNW Cabernet

$58.00

BTL NxNW Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Novy Zinfandel

$66.00
BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir

BTL Penner Ash Pinot Noir

$98.00

BTL Ponzi Tavola Pinot Noir

$68.00
BTL Salentein Portillo Malbec

BTL Salentein Portillo Malbec

$35.00
BTL Soter North Valley Pinot Noir

BTL Soter North Valley Pinot Noir

$86.00
BTL Soter Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

BTL Soter Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Stafford Hill Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Stafford Hill Tempranillo

$40.00

BTL Stag Hollow Dolcetto

$56.00
BTL Stoller Vineyards Pinot Noir

BTL Stoller Vineyards Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Willakenzie Reserve Pinot Noir

$130.00

BTL Zena Crown Slope

$150.00

BTL Ruby Pinot Noir Laurelwood

$66.00

BTL Ruby Gamay Noir

$60.00

1865 San Pedro Cab

$44.00

BTL Red Schooner

$78.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Borga Prosecco Brut

$42.00

BTL Borga Prosecco Rose Brut

$42.00
BTL DWL Rose Of Pinot Noir

BTL DWL Rose Of Pinot Noir

$42.00
BTL Elocuente Sparkling Rose

BTL Elocuente Sparkling Rose

$30.00
BTL Opera Prima Sparkling

BTL Opera Prima Sparkling

$28.00
BTL Stoller Rose Of Pinot Noir

BTL Stoller Rose Of Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Willakenzie Rose

$39.00

BTL Gran Moraine Brut Rose

$128.00

Eloquente Cava Brut

$30.00

-N/A Beverages-

-Coke-

-Coke-

$3.50

-Crater Lake Root Beer-

$5.00
-Diet Coke-

-Diet Coke-

$3.50
-Dr. Pepper-

-Dr. Pepper-

$3.50

-Ginger Ale-

$5.00

-Iced Tea-

$4.00
-Lemonade-

-Lemonade-

$3.50
-Mexican Coke-

-Mexican Coke-

$4.50

-Soda Water-

$3.50
-Sprite-

-Sprite-

$3.50
-Topo Chico-

-Topo Chico-

$4.50

-Athletic N/A Golden-

$6.50

-Athletic N/A IPA-

$6.50

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come see what sets us apart from your typical brewpub!

Website

Location

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97006

Directions

Gallery
GVB | Beaverton image
GVB | Beaverton image
GVB | Beaverton image
GVB | Beaverton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
orange star4.5 • 712
4708 NW Bethany Blvd Portland, OR 97229
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tanasbourne
orange starNo Reviews
2290 NW Allie Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Broadway Saloon
orange star4.6 • 706
12434 SW Broadway St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Amaterra
orange starNo Reviews
8150 SW Swede Hill Drive Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
StormBreaker Brewing - St. Johns
orange star4.3 • 601
8409 N Lombard Portland, OR 92703
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Washington Square
orange starNo Reviews
10205 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beaverton

Victorico's Mexican Food - Tanasbourne
orange star4.5 • 5,983
2145 NE Town Center Dr Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Cedar Hills
orange star4.6 • 977
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Broadway Saloon
orange star4.6 • 706
12434 SW Broadway St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaverton
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston