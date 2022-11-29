Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Steakhouses

Broadway Saloon

706 Reviews

$$

12434 SW Broadway St.

Beaverton, OR 97005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Broadway Wings
Mozz Logs
Fish(3) and Chips

Appetizers

Mozz Logs

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce.

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese topped with tomatoes, black olives and chives. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Broadway Wings

Broadway Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicked, tomatoes, black olives and melted cheddar cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Beef Tacos

$7.00

Hard shells with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Salads Wraps & Soups

Garden Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and blue cheese dressing.

California Turkey Club Salad

$17.00

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Burgers Dawgs Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Broadway Burger

$16.50

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Cajun Blue Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/3lb ground sirloin patty with blue cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Chili Burger

$18.00

House made chili with onions and cheese.

Grinder Burger

$17.00

Same as above with ham, bacon, and a fried egg.

Plain Ol’ Dawg

$9.00

Beef dawg served with onions and relish.

Chili Dawg

$13.00

Beef dawg loaded with housemade chili, cheese and onions.

BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty on toasted rye, grilled onions, bacon, swiss cheese and tomato.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Triple decker with ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss and cheddar on fresh sourdough.

Reuben

$16.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on rye.

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

Dinners

Broadway Steak

$23.00

Our signature 10oz. tri-tip

Rib Eye Steak

$32.00

10oz, boneless rib steak, juicy and well marbled.

Cajun Chicken Breast Dinner

$25.00

Two chicken breasts, seasoned and grilled.

New York Steak

$28.00

10 delectable ounces of the classic king of steaks.

Top Sirlion

$25.00

USDA PRIME 10oz, center cut and grilled to perfection.

Saloon Favorites

Chicken Tenders(3) & Fries

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders and fries. Served with ranch or BBQ sauce.

Steak and Fries

$21.00

10oz. Tri-tip grilled to perfection. Served with fries or tots.

Broadway Bowl

$15.00

Mashed potatoes covered in brown gravy and topped with bacon bits, sliced chicken tenders, cheddar cheese and chives.

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.00

Served with mashed potatoes, country gravy, seasonal vegetable and your choice of soup or salad.

Fish(3) and Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod. Served with fries, tartar sauce, and choice of soup or salad.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton, OR 97005

Directions

Gallery
Broadway Saloon image
Broadway Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Washington Square
orange starNo Reviews
10205 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurantnext
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
1520 NW Bethany Blvd Beaverton, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub
orange star4.3 • 475
4835 SW Pomona St Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
La Provence Progress Ridge.
orange starNo Reviews
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153 Beaverton, OR 97007
View restaurantnext
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,974
6660 SW Capitol Hwy Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
The Ship Tavern
orange star4.2 • 364
7827 SW 35th Ave Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beaverton

Killer Burger - Cedar Hills
orange star4.6 • 977
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105 Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston