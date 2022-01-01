Southwest Portland restaurants you'll love

Go
Southwest Portland restaurants
Toast

Southwest Portland's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Southwest Portland restaurants

Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105, Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Broadway Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Broadway Saloon

12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.
Broadway Wings$14.00
Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.
French Dip$15.00
Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
More about Broadway Saloon
Ickabod's image

 

Ickabod's

12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and a side$14.00
3pcs. Of Alaskan cod hand cut/hand dipped in our own beer batter
Barbecue burger$13.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun
Tavern Burger$11.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Ickabod's
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

2725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 120, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest Portland

Chicken Tenders

Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston