Southwest Portland restaurants you'll love

More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105, Beaverton
|Popular items
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
More about Broadway Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Broadway Saloon
12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.
|Broadway Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.
|French Dip
|$15.00
Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
More about Ickabod's
Ickabod's
12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton
|Popular items
|Fish and a side
|$14.00
3pcs. Of Alaskan cod hand cut/hand dipped in our own beer batter
|Barbecue burger
|$13.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun
|Tavern Burger
|$11.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion