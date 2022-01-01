- Home
StormBreaker Brewing St. Johns
601 Reviews
$$
8409 N Lombard
Portland, OR 92703
Appetizers
Smoked Wings
* Comes with Blue Cheese Dressing brined then put into our smoker & later fried chicken wings that come with cucumber salad, carrots, and celery with 1 choice out of 3 sauces to be dressed in **Due to supply uncertainty our wings range from a medium to large full wing each - we are currently in transition to a more reliable source brought to light - Thank you so much for your support
Cathedral Park Hummus Plate
mild house chili oil blend drizzled over zesty hummus & Mama Lil’s peppers, warm pita, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, marinated tomatoes, veg
Chips and Queso
Queso Cheese cooked with jalapenos, tomatoes & white onions paired with a side of tortilla chips. * Queso is already made with the following ingredients & cannot be substituted or removed. Spicy level - Mild
Classic Nachos
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
Fries
Onion Rings
Onions rings served w/ side of house made ranch (vegetarian)
Quesadilla
cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg
Soft Pretzel + Beer Cheese
beer cheese house made w/ stout & medium cheddar veg
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg
Mediterranean Chopped Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomato Italian Dressing gf
Garden Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, olives, choice of dressing v
Side Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg
Side Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, olives, choice of dressing v HOUSEMADE DRESSINGS ranch | blue cheese | Caesar | Italian | pomegranate-mint vinaigrette
Entrees
Sandwiches
BLT
toasted sourdough, garlic mayo*, romaine lettuce, tomato, five pieces of smoky bacon
BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seared chicken breast served w/ herb aioli, lettuce, & tomato on a Grand Central Potato bun. Build to suit.
Cluck You Chicken Sandwich
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
Falafel Wrap
hummus, cucumber, romaine, tomato, red . onion, Mama Lil's peppers, dill pickles, pomegranate-mint vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla v
Plain Grilled Cheese
it's a grilled cheese...
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Two Cascade Natural beef patties w/ tomato, romaine lettuce, & herb aioli on a Grand Central potato bun. Build to suit.
Enlightened Hunter
Impossible Burger Patty, vegan smoked Gouda cheese, peperonata, romaine, & vegan burger fry sauce.
The Portland Pyre Pile
Cascade natural double patty*, pimento cheese, fire roasted poblano & green chiles, romaine, tomato, herb aioli*
Goat Cheese Burger
Cascade natural double patty*, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, herb aioli & blueberry BBQ *
Specials
Grilled Cheese Special
Toasted sourdough bread w/ melted cheddar w/ a cup, or bowl, of soup
Philly cheese steak
Sliced beef w/ yellow onion & green pepper topped with your choice of Swiss, American cheese or cheddar
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
cheese Quesadilla with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger made up of a potato bun and a beef patty with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Kids Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing, and grilled chicken with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Kids Chicken Tenders
breaded and fried chicken strips with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Kids Grilled Cheese
cheese and texas toast grilled with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Kids Mac n Cheese
shell noodles in a cheesy béchamel sauce with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
Cans
Cloud Ripper 4-Pack
West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV | 78 IBU | 16oz Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra Hops. Citrus, floral, and pine notes **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!**
FH Ella Rose 4-Pack
House Martell 4-Pack
HOUSE MARTELL **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Hazy Pale Ale - 6% ABV | 50 IBU **Best of Craft Beer 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Dry-hopped with Citra, with copious amounts of Mosaic added in the whirlpool. Aromas of grapefruit and papaya.
Mississippi Red 4-Pack
Red Ale | 5.8% ABV | 29 IBU | 16oz | This Citra dry-hopped red gives the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, but balanced with caramel flavors for a smooth finish
Opacus Stout 4-Pack
Oatmeal Stout | 5% ABV | 27 IBU | 16oz | Aromas of cocoa, deep roast, and caramel are followed by flavors of toffee, dark chocolate, and coffee **OBA 2020 Silver Medal Award!**
Right As Rain 4-Pack
Right as Rain Pale Ale – 5.6% - 36 IBU -$6 Pint We dry hopped this ale with Galaxy hops. Its aromatic notes are mildly herbal, floral, citrusy, and tropical with a crisp, clean finish that is right as rain!
Screenbreaker 4-pack
American IPA | 6.4% | 58 IBU | 16oz | No waffles were harmed in the making of this collaboration with Screen Door. We promise!!
The Brew 4-Pack
Cream Ale | 5.9%ABV | 10IBU 105.9 The Brew and StormBreaker have teamed up to make the tastiest Cream Ale on the iHeartRadio airwaves
Total Rekolsch 4-Pack
Kolsch Ale - 5.2% ABV | 23 IBU | 16oz | Pilsner nose, Noble hops on the palate, fermented at cooler temps, and lagered for a clean crisp finish with the perfect touch of sweetness
Triple Double 4-Pack
IIPA | 8.5% ABV | 90 IBU Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!**
What We Brew 4-Pack
New Zealand Style Pilsner | 4.9% ABV | 28 IBU |16oz | A Lager with some Bite. Hop Bite that is. Nelson Sauvin, Southern Cross, and Wai-Iti hop shine through in this tropical, citrus, and stone fruit expression. German malts provide a smooth foundation for easy-going drinkability
Winter Coat 4-Pack
Winter Ale | 7.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 16oz Winters change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.
Set Freshies To Haze 4-Pack
FH Mississippi Red 4-Pack
Fresh Hop Red | 5.6% | 29 IBU This red has been fresh-hopped with Sabro hops and dry-hopped with Citra to give the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, and balanced notes of caramel for a smooth finish.
Pumpkin Pedaler 4-Pack
PUMPKIN PEDALER Pumpkin Ale – 7.3% ABV | 13 IBU The Pumpkin Pedaler rides into Portland with warming aromas of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfectly balanced flavors of pumpkin and spice with hints of maple sweetness. Just get out of his way if you see him coming.
Keg Fit 4-Pack
Cloud Ripper Single
West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV | 78 IBU | 16oz Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra Hops. Citrus, floral, and pine notes **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!**
FH Eagle Fang Single
FH Ella Rose Single
FH Miss Red Single
Fresh Hop Red | 5.6% | 29 IBU This red has been fresh-hopped with Sabro hops and dry-hopped with Citra to give the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, and balanced notes of caramel for a smooth finish.
Fresh Hop WHat We Brew In The Shadows
Opacus Stout Single
Oatmeal Stout | 5% ABV | 27 IBU | 16oz | Aromas of cocoa, deep roast, and caramel are followed by flavors of toffee, dark chocolate, and coffee **OBA 2020 Silver Medal Award!**
Screenbreaker Single
American IPA | 6.4% | 58 IBU | 16oz | No waffles were harmed in the making of this collaboration with Screen Door. We promise!!
Set Freshies To Haze single
The Brew Single
Cream Ale | 5.9%ABV | 10IBU 105.9 The Brew and StormBreaker have teamed up to make the tastiest Cream Ale on the iHeartRadio airwaves
Total Rekolsch Single
Kolsch Ale - 5.2% ABV | 23 IBU | 16oz | Pilsner nose, Noble hops on the palate, fermented at cooler temps, and lagered for a clean crisp finish with the perfect touch of sweetness
Triple Double Single
IIPA | 8.5% ABV | 90 IBU Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!**
Winter Coat Single
Winter Ale | 7.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 16oz Winters change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.
Pumpkin Pedaler Single
PUMPKIN PEDALER Pumpkin Ale – 7.3% ABV | 13 IBU The Pumpkin Pedaler rides into Portland with warming aromas of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfectly balanced flavors of pumpkin and spice with hints of maple sweetness. Just get out of his way if you see him coming.
Keg Fit Single
Bottles
Fall of the Iron Curtain
Whiskey Barrel Aged Baltic Porter | 9% ABV | 24 IBU Baltic porters were largely forgotten in the west until the Fall of the Iron Curtain and until now. This whiskey barrel aged version has notes of vanilla. Prominent chocolate flavors, hints of caramel and raisin with a smooth and silky finish with just a touch of alcohol warmth.
Classic NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade and half Lipton black tea
Coffee
Hot Groundworks coffee
Coke
16 oz Soda over ice
Cold Brew
Groundwokrs Coldbrew coffee
Diet Coke
16 oz Soda over ice
Dr. Pepper
16 oz Soda over ice
Ginger Ale
16 oz Soda over ice
Ginger Beer
Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer - 12oz
Hot Tea
Available: English Breakfast Tea Green Tea Chamomile Mint Tea
Iced Tea
Liptons Ice Tea
Kids
Organic Horizon 2% Milk Organic Horizon Chocolate Milk & Organic Apple Juice
Root Beer Caldera
Roy Rodgers
A combination of Coca Cola & Grenadine in a 16oz glass
Shirley Temple
A combination of Grenadine & Sprite in a 16oz glass
Sprite
16 oz Soda over ice
Tonic
16 oz Soda over ice
To-Go Cocktails
8oz 2 in 1 Margarita
Margarita 8 oz Togo Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a full glass of ice Enjoy! Split between 2 glasses over ice Ingredients: Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, and orange juice, tequila, and triple sec
8oz 3 in 1 Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned To-Go 8oz. Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a few ice cubes or a large cube enjoy! Split between 2 glasses over ice Ingredients: Orange bitters, angostura bitters & bourbon
8oz 2 in 1 Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade - To-Go 8 oz container - Split between 2 glasses over ice Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a full glass of ice Enjoy! Wild Roots Raspberry Vodka & Fresh-squeezed lemonade
To-Go Ciders/GF/Wine/NA Beer
AV Rose Gose To-Go
Anderson Valley Framboise Rose Gose Sour Beer
Hard Seltz Kiwi Strawberry To-Go
Hard Seltzer Kiwi Strawberry by Untitled Arts | ABV 5%
N/A Untitled Arts Stout To-Go
Untitled Arts Non-Alcoholic Milk Stout 12oz
N/A Untitled Arts Watermelon Gose To-Go
Untitled Arts Non-Alcoholic IPA 12oz
Swift Honey Crisp To-Go
Swift Honey Crisp Cider ABV: 6%
Swift Pinapple To-Go
Swift Pinapple Cider ABV 6.7%
Shirts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are committed to helping you weather the storm
8409 N Lombard, Portland, OR 92703