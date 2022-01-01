Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

StormBreaker Brewing St. Johns

601 Reviews

$$

8409 N Lombard

Portland, OR 92703

Popular Items

Cluck You Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own Burger
Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.00

* Comes with Blue Cheese Dressing brined then put into our smoker & later fried chicken wings that come with cucumber salad, carrots, and celery with 1 choice out of 3 sauces to be dressed in **Due to supply uncertainty our wings range from a medium to large full wing each - we are currently in transition to a more reliable source brought to light - Thank you so much for your support

Cathedral Park Hummus Plate

Cathedral Park Hummus Plate

$10.00

mild house chili oil blend drizzled over zesty hummus & Mama Lil’s peppers, warm pita, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, marinated tomatoes, veg

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Queso Cheese cooked with jalapenos, tomatoes & white onions paired with a side of tortilla chips. * Queso is already made with the following ingredients & cannot be substituted or removed. Spicy level - Mild

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$12.00

chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf

Fries

Fries

$3.00+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Onions rings served w/ side of house made ranch (vegetarian)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg

Soft Pretzel + Beer Cheese

Soft Pretzel + Beer Cheese

$8.00

beer cheese house made w/ stout & medium cheddar veg

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg

Mediterranean Chopped Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomato Italian Dressing gf

Garden Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, olives, choice of dressing v

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, olives, choice of dressing v HOUSEMADE DRESSINGS ranch | blue cheese | Caesar | Italian | pomegranate-mint vinaigrette

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

wild North Pacific rockfish, SB beer batter, housemade tartar sauce*, hand cut Kennebec potato chips, lemon

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$13.00

toasted sourdough, garlic mayo*, romaine lettuce, tomato, five pieces of smoky bacon

BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seared chicken breast served w/ herb aioli, lettuce, & tomato on a Grand Central Potato bun. Build to suit.

Cluck You Chicken Sandwich

Cluck You Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

hummus, cucumber, romaine, tomato, red . onion, Mama Lil's peppers, dill pickles, pomegranate-mint vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla v

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.00

it's a grilled cheese...

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Two Cascade Natural beef patties w/ tomato, romaine lettuce, & herb aioli on a Grand Central potato bun. Build to suit.

Enlightened Hunter

$14.00

Impossible Burger Patty, vegan smoked Gouda cheese, peperonata, romaine, & vegan burger fry sauce.

The Portland Pyre Pile

The Portland Pyre Pile

$14.00

Cascade natural double patty*, pimento cheese, fire roasted poblano & green chiles, romaine, tomato, herb aioli*

Goat Cheese Burger

$14.00

Cascade natural double patty*, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, herb aioli & blueberry BBQ *

Specials

Tomato bisque soup ~ Creamy tomato soup topped w/ fresh parsley | veg |

Grilled Cheese Special

$10.00+

Toasted sourdough bread w/ melted cheddar w/ a cup, or bowl, of soup

Philly cheese steak

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced beef w/ yellow onion & green pepper topped with your choice of Swiss, American cheese or cheddar

Legend of Lombard

$15.00Out of stock

Jucy Lucy

$15.00Out of stock

Pastrami melt

$14.00Out of stock

Pastrami burger

$16.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

cheese Quesadilla with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger made up of a potato bun and a beef patty with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing, and grilled chicken with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

breaded and fried chicken strips with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

cheese and texas toast grilled with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

shell noodles in a cheesy béchamel sauce with a side choice of: Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies

Cans

Cloud Ripper 4-Pack

Cloud Ripper 4-Pack

$16.00

West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV | 78 IBU | 16oz Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra Hops. Citrus, floral, and pine notes **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!**

FH Ella Rose 4-Pack

$17.00
House Martell 4-Pack

House Martell 4-Pack

$15.00

HOUSE MARTELL **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Hazy Pale Ale - 6% ABV | 50 IBU **Best of Craft Beer 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Dry-hopped with Citra, with copious amounts of Mosaic added in the whirlpool. Aromas of grapefruit and papaya.

Mississippi Red 4-Pack

Mississippi Red 4-Pack

$14.00

Red Ale | 5.8% ABV | 29 IBU | 16oz | This Citra dry-hopped red gives the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, but balanced with caramel flavors for a smooth finish

Opacus Stout 4-Pack

Opacus Stout 4-Pack

$13.00

Oatmeal Stout | 5% ABV | 27 IBU | 16oz | Aromas of cocoa, deep roast, and caramel are followed by flavors of toffee, dark chocolate, and coffee **OBA 2020 Silver Medal Award!**

Right As Rain 4-Pack

Right As Rain 4-Pack

$15.00

Right as Rain Pale Ale – 5.6% - 36 IBU -$6 Pint We dry hopped this ale with Galaxy hops. Its aromatic notes are mildly herbal, floral, citrusy, and tropical with a crisp, clean finish that is right as rain!

Screenbreaker 4-pack

Screenbreaker 4-pack

$14.00

American IPA | 6.4% | 58 IBU | 16oz | No waffles were harmed in the making of this collaboration with Screen Door. We promise!!

The Brew 4-Pack

The Brew 4-Pack

$13.00

Cream Ale | 5.9%ABV | 10IBU 105.9 The Brew and StormBreaker have teamed up to make the tastiest Cream Ale on the iHeartRadio airwaves

Total Rekolsch 4-Pack

Total Rekolsch 4-Pack

$13.00

Kolsch Ale - 5.2% ABV | 23 IBU | 16oz | Pilsner nose, Noble hops on the palate, fermented at cooler temps, and lagered for a clean crisp finish with the perfect touch of sweetness

Triple Double 4-Pack

Triple Double 4-Pack

$16.00

IIPA | 8.5% ABV | 90 IBU Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!**

What We Brew 4-Pack

What We Brew 4-Pack

$14.00

New Zealand Style Pilsner | 4.9% ABV | 28 IBU |16oz | A Lager with some Bite. Hop Bite that is. Nelson Sauvin, Southern Cross, and Wai-Iti hop shine through in this tropical, citrus, and stone fruit expression. German malts provide a smooth foundation for easy-going drinkability

Winter Coat 4-Pack

Winter Coat 4-Pack

$16.00

Winter Ale | 7.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 16oz Winters change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.

Set Freshies To Haze 4-Pack

$18.00

FH Mississippi Red 4-Pack

$18.00

Fresh Hop Red | 5.6% | 29 IBU This red has been fresh-hopped with Sabro hops and dry-hopped with Citra to give the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, and balanced notes of caramel for a smooth finish.

Pumpkin Pedaler 4-Pack

Pumpkin Pedaler 4-Pack

$16.00

PUMPKIN PEDALER Pumpkin Ale – 7.3% ABV | 13 IBU The Pumpkin Pedaler rides into Portland with warming aromas of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfectly balanced flavors of pumpkin and spice with hints of maple sweetness. Just get out of his way if you see him coming.

Mississippi Red 4-Pack

Mississippi Red 4-Pack

$14.00

Red Ale | 5.8% ABV | 29 IBU | 16oz | This Citra dry-hopped red gives the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, but balanced with caramel flavors for a smooth finish

Keg Fit 4-Pack

$13.00
Cloud Ripper Single

Cloud Ripper Single

$4.50

West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV | 78 IBU | 16oz Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra Hops. Citrus, floral, and pine notes **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!**

FH Eagle Fang Single

$6.00

FH Ella Rose Single

$6.00

FH Miss Red Single

$6.00

Fresh Hop Red | 5.6% | 29 IBU This red has been fresh-hopped with Sabro hops and dry-hopped with Citra to give the appearance of an IPA on the nose, with hops apparent on the palate, and balanced notes of caramel for a smooth finish.

Fresh Hop WHat We Brew In The Shadows

$6.00
Opacus Stout Single

Opacus Stout Single

$3.25

Oatmeal Stout | 5% ABV | 27 IBU | 16oz | Aromas of cocoa, deep roast, and caramel are followed by flavors of toffee, dark chocolate, and coffee **OBA 2020 Silver Medal Award!**

Screenbreaker Single

Screenbreaker Single

$4.00

American IPA | 6.4% | 58 IBU | 16oz | No waffles were harmed in the making of this collaboration with Screen Door. We promise!!

Set Freshies To Haze single

$5.50
The Brew Single

The Brew Single

$3.50

Cream Ale | 5.9%ABV | 10IBU 105.9 The Brew and StormBreaker have teamed up to make the tastiest Cream Ale on the iHeartRadio airwaves

Total Rekolsch Single

Total Rekolsch Single

$3.25

Kolsch Ale - 5.2% ABV | 23 IBU | 16oz | Pilsner nose, Noble hops on the palate, fermented at cooler temps, and lagered for a clean crisp finish with the perfect touch of sweetness

Triple Double Single

Triple Double Single

$4.50

IIPA | 8.5% ABV | 90 IBU Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!**

Winter Coat Single

Winter Coat Single

$4.50

Winter Ale | 7.5% ABV | 35 IBU | 16oz Winters change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.

Pumpkin Pedaler Single

Pumpkin Pedaler Single

$4.00

PUMPKIN PEDALER Pumpkin Ale – 7.3% ABV | 13 IBU The Pumpkin Pedaler rides into Portland with warming aromas of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfectly balanced flavors of pumpkin and spice with hints of maple sweetness. Just get out of his way if you see him coming.

Keg Fit Single

$3.25

Bottles

Fall of the Iron Curtain

$9.00

Whiskey Barrel Aged Baltic Porter | 9% ABV | 24 IBU Baltic porters were largely forgotten in the west until the Fall of the Iron Curtain and until now. This whiskey barrel aged version has notes of vanilla. Prominent chocolate flavors, hints of caramel and raisin with a smooth and silky finish with just a touch of alcohol warmth.

Classic NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Half lemonade and half Lipton black tea

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Groundworks coffee

Coke

Coke

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Groundwokrs Coldbrew coffee

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer - 12oz

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Available: English Breakfast Tea Green Tea Chamomile Mint Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Liptons Ice Tea

Kids

$2.00+

Organic Horizon 2% Milk Organic Horizon Chocolate Milk & Organic Apple Juice

Root Beer Caldera

Root Beer Caldera

$4.00
Roy Rodgers

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

A combination of Coca Cola & Grenadine in a 16oz glass

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.50

A combination of Grenadine & Sprite in a 16oz glass

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Tonic

Tonic

$2.00

16 oz Soda over ice

Wine

Opera Brut BTL

$24.00

Underwood Pino Noir

$32.00

Underwood Pino Gris

$32.00

Underwood Rose

$32.00

To-Go Cocktails

8oz 2 in 1 Margarita

8oz 2 in 1 Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Margarita 8 oz Togo Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a full glass of ice Enjoy! Split between 2 glasses over ice Ingredients: Fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, and orange juice, tequila, and triple sec

8oz 3 in 1 Old Fashioned

8oz 3 in 1 Old Fashioned

$15.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned To-Go 8oz. Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a few ice cubes or a large cube enjoy! Split between 2 glasses over ice Ingredients: Orange bitters, angostura bitters & bourbon

8oz 2 in 1 Raspberry Lemonade

8oz 2 in 1 Raspberry Lemonade

$12.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade - To-Go 8 oz container - Split between 2 glasses over ice Directions: Choose a glass Pour over a full glass of ice Enjoy! Wild Roots Raspberry Vodka & Fresh-squeezed lemonade

To-Go Ciders/GF/Wine/NA Beer

Swift Tropical Haze
AV Rose Gose To-Go

AV Rose Gose To-Go

$3.00

Anderson Valley Framboise Rose Gose Sour Beer

Hard Seltz Kiwi Strawberry To-Go

Hard Seltz Kiwi Strawberry To-Go

$3.00

Hard Seltzer Kiwi Strawberry by Untitled Arts | ABV 5%

N/A Untitled Arts Stout To-Go

N/A Untitled Arts Stout To-Go

$4.00

Untitled Arts Non-Alcoholic Milk Stout 12oz

N/A Untitled Arts Watermelon Gose To-Go

N/A Untitled Arts Watermelon Gose To-Go

$4.00

Untitled Arts Non-Alcoholic IPA 12oz

Swift Honey Crisp To-Go

Swift Honey Crisp To-Go

$4.50

Swift Honey Crisp Cider ABV: 6%

Swift Pinapple To-Go

Swift Pinapple To-Go

$4.50

Swift Pinapple Cider ABV 6.7%

Shirts

SM Black SB T-Shirt

SM Black SB T-Shirt

$22.00
M Black SB T-Shirt

M Black SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
L Black SB T-Shirt

L Black SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XL Black SB T-Shirt

XL Black SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
2XL Black SB T-Shirt

2XL Black SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
SM

SM

$30.00
MED

MED

$30.00
LG

LG

$30.00Out of stock
XL

XL

$30.00Out of stock
XXL

XXL

$30.00
SM Right as Rain T-Shirt

SM Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00
MED Right as Rain T-Shirt

MED Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00
LG Right as Rain T-Shirt

LG Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00
XL Right as Rain T-Shirt

XL Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XXL Right as Rain T-Shirt

XXL Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
SM Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

SM Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

$22.00
MED Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

MED Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
LG Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

LG Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XL Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

XL Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

$22.00
XXL Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

XXL Brown SJ Mural T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
SM Charcoal SB T-Shirt

SM Charcoal SB T-Shirt

$22.00
MED Charcoal SB T-Shirt

MED Charcoal SB T-Shirt

$22.00
LG Charcoal SB T-Shirt

LG Charcoal SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XL Charcoal SB T-Shirt

XL Charcoal SB T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XXL Charcoal SB T-Shirt

XXL Charcoal SB T-Shirt

$22.00

SM Cross Axe L/S Shirt

$25.00

MD Cross Axe L/S Shirt

$25.00

LG Cross Axe L/S Shirt

$25.00

XL Cross Axe L/S Shirt

$25.00

XXL Cross Axe L/S Shirt

$25.00

SM Gold Tattoo T-Shirt

$20.00

MD Gold Tattoo T-Shirt

$20.00

LG Gold Tattoo T-Shirt

$20.00

XL Gold Tattoo T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL Gold Tattoo T-Shirt

$20.00

SM Gray Pint Glass T-Shirt

$22.00

MD Gray Pint Glass T-Shirt

$22.00

LG Gray Pint Glass T-Shirt

$22.00

XL Gray Pint Glass T-Shirt

$22.00
SM Green Bolt T-Shirt

SM Green Bolt T-Shirt

$22.00
M Green Bolt T-Shirt

M Green Bolt T-Shirt

$22.00
L Green Bolt T-Shirt

L Green Bolt T-Shirt

$22.00
XL Green Bolt T-Shirt

XL Green Bolt T-Shirt

$22.00
XXL Green Bolt T-Shirt

XXL Green Bolt T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
SM Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
L Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
XXL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

XXL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
XS Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

XS Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
SM Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00
L Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00
XL Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00
XXL Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

XXL Saved Craft Charcoal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XS Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

XS Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
SM Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XXL Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

XXL Saved Craft Grey T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
MED Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

MED Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
LG Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

LG Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XL Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

XL Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
XXL Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

XXL Stormtoberfest T-Shirt

$22.00

SM Tan Pick Axe T-Shirt

$22.00

MD Tan Pick Axe T-Shirt

$22.00

LG Tan Pick Axe T-Shirt

$22.00

XL Tan Pick Axe T-Shirt

$22.00

XXL Tan Pick Axe T-Shirt

$22.00

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

SM

SM

$40.00Out of stock
MED

MED

$40.00
LG

LG

$40.00
XL

XL

$40.00Out of stock
XXL

XXL

$40.00

S Brown Hoody

$40.00

M Brown Hoody

$40.00

L Brown Hoody

$40.00

XL Brown Hoody

$40.00

XXL Brown Hoody

$40.00

Headwear

Bandana

Bandana

$10.00
Blazers Beanie

Blazers Beanie

$15.00Out of stock
Blue Patch Trucker

Blue Patch Trucker

$18.00
Cloud Ripper Hat

Cloud Ripper Hat

$15.00
Flat Bill Black

Flat Bill Black

$30.00+
Flat Bill Grey

Flat Bill Grey

$30.00+
Green Dad Hat

Green Dad Hat

$20.00

Stormbreaker Hat Olive Green with adjustable backing

Grey Patch Beanie

Grey Patch Beanie

$18.00
Yellow Hat

Yellow Hat

$18.00
Black Beanie leather logo

Black Beanie leather logo

$20.00

Black Beanie with Leather Logo

Trip Dub Hat

$20.00

Flat Bill Black - Green logo

$22.00

Blue Beanie

$20.00

Pins & Patches

Patch

Patch

$3.00Out of stock
Pin 3 Pack

Pin 3 Pack

$12.00
SB Circle Pin

SB Circle Pin

$5.00
SB Logo Pin

SB Logo Pin

$5.00
St John's pin

St John's pin

$5.00

Merch

Gloves M/L

Gloves M/L

$10.00
Gloves S/M

Gloves S/M

$10.00
Key Chain Bottle Opener

Key Chain Bottle Opener

$5.00
Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Logo Snifter Glass

Logo Snifter Glass

$6.00
Newk's Hot Sauce Chipotle

Newk's Hot Sauce Chipotle

$8.00

Newk's Hot Sauce - Chipotle Made locally here in Portland

Newk's Hot Sauce - Mild Pepper

Newk's Hot Sauce - Mild Pepper

$8.00

Newk's Mild Pepper Sauce Made locally here in Portland, Oregon

Ornament - WHITE

Ornament - WHITE

$10.00
Ornament - WOOD

Ornament - WOOD

$10.00
Ornament Set of Two

Ornament Set of Two

$18.00
Ponchos

Ponchos

$5.00
Socks

Socks

$20.00+

Sizes: Small - Woman 4-7 Men 3-6 Med - Woman 7-10 Men 6-9 Large - Woman 10- 13 Men 9-12

Sticker

Sticker

$0.50

Blankets

Green Blanket

Green Blanket

$35.00
Grey Blanket

Grey Blanket

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to helping you weather the storm

Website

Location

8409 N Lombard, Portland, OR 92703

Directions

Gallery
StormBreaker Brewing image
StormBreaker Brewing image

