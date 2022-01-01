Costa Mesa restaurants you'll love

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast
  • Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Costa Mesa restaurants

Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Green Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Chixy Natural image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #2$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
More about Chixy Natural
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
Jan’s Acai Bowl$10.25
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Gunwhale Ales image

 

Gunwhale Ales

2960 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hayshaker Crowler$11.00
Classic saison- Belgian style ale, with notes of pepper and pear
Spearo Crowler$13.00
West Coast IPA- Clear IPA with notes of Tangerine, Pine and Cantaloupe.
Seltzer Crowler$13.00
Raspberry Lime zest seltzer. Fruity and delicious, without being to sweet.
More about Gunwhale Ales
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
14" Pan$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
12" Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
Clasico Guacamole$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Family Style Pozole$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Salty Bear Brewing Co. image

 

Salty Bear Brewing Co.

2948 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cerveza Horchata$11.14
Ale made with rice, wheat, real vanilla and cinnamon - 5.0%
Hazy Pale Ale$12.99
Men's$18.56
More about Salty Bear Brewing Co.
Eat's Sushi image

 

Eat's Sushi

1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GOYZA(4PCS)$3.50
4pcs/ Dumpling w/Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce
MISO SOUP$1.50
Tofu, Seaweed, Green Onion
CALIFORNIA ROLL$4.00
KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
More about Eat's Sushi
31 Beach Hut Deli image

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
Body Juice image

 

Body Juice

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
🔥Gym Rat Bowl$11.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave
🍓Berry Almond Smoothie$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
🍓Berry Almond Bowl$11.75
This bowl is LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. There are no sweeteners or added sugar in this bowl. Get yours today! 💯
Comes with your choice of layers and the following toppings:
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave.
More about Body Juice
NNT Costa Mesa image

 

NNT Costa Mesa

2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Tater Tots$5.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning (pictured with add ons)
Cashew Chicken$4.75
cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers
green + red peppers | garlic aioli
It's a Date$24.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
More about NNT Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
*Vanilla Bean Glazed$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.50
Classic$14.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
Arc Food & Libations image

PIZZA

Arc Food & Libations

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Brussels$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
Cornbread$12.00
maple, lime zest, salt
Meatball Pizza$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
More about Arc Food & Libations
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piadina Rimini$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina San Marino$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
Fettuccine$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
More about Vitaly Caffe
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi

2141 Harbor blvd, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Mignon Entree$25.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and soy sauce, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
Shrimp Entree$21.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and lemon. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
Chicken Entree$16.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, lemon and soy sauce. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions
More about West Coast Hibachi
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Energy Bites (2 dozen)$28.00
peanut butter, flaxseed, oatmeal & vanilla
Chicken Parmesan (Tray - Serves 4-6)$54.00
crispy fried jidori chicken cutlets baked with fresh tomato pomodoro, basil, Stracciatella, fior de latte & parmesan Reggiano
California Chicken Salad (Serving)$17.00
wild arugula, romaine lettuce & cilantro w. grilled jidori chicken breast, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shishito peppers, toasted pine nuts & fata cheese w. lime vinaigrette
More about Stafford Prime
Nice Guys image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nice Guys

615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA

Avg 4.9 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN$10.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
BIG GUY$9.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island
More about Nice Guys
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon and Friends Burrito$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
Huevos Florentine Burrito$10.00
This simple vegetarian burrito combines fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, avocado, Wisconsin white cheddar and a creamy chipotle sauce.
Slow n' Low Barbacoa Burrito$11.00
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, sopa de arroz, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
2145 image

 

2145

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caeser$13.00
Kale, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy, House Made Caesar Dressing
Cheese Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.
Spicy Salami$26.00
San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese
More about 2145
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Shredded Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
More about Taco Mesa
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
More about The Pizza Press
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Manly Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Waffle Fries$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about Umami Burger
Nourish Organic image

 

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nourishing Bowl$15.00
A beautiful, balanced, organic meal of Grain, Protein & Vegetables.
Soup of the Day$13.00
Warming & comforting soups made fresh daily.
Protein & Vegetable Daily Specials
Organic, nourishing vegetables. Prepared fresh, from scratch, daily.
More about Nourish Organic
MOULIN South Coast Plaza image

 

MOULIN South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol St Suite 2505, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto and lettuce in our own Parisian Baguette Tradition.
Apple Tarte$5.00
Almond sable dough and apple. Individual size.
More about MOULIN South Coast Plaza
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Double Chocolate - Pint$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.

One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about SusieCakes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

