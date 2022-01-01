Costa Mesa restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sunright Tea Studio
3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
|$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Sunright Fruit Tea
|$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Green Tea
|$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #2
|$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"
|$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
Jan's Acai Bowl
|$10.25
Turkey Sandwich
|$10.25
Gunwhale Ales
2960 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa
Hayshaker Crowler
|$11.00
Classic saison- Belgian style ale, with notes of pepper and pear
Spearo Crowler
|$13.00
West Coast IPA- Clear IPA with notes of Tangerine, Pine and Cantaloupe.
Seltzer Crowler
|$13.00
Raspberry Lime zest seltzer. Fruity and delicious, without being to sweet.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
14" Pan
|$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
12" Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
Clasico Guacamole
|$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Family Style Pozole
|$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
Salty Bear Brewing Co.
2948 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa
Cerveza Horchata
|$11.14
Ale made with rice, wheat, real vanilla and cinnamon - 5.0%
Hazy Pale Ale
|$12.99
Men's
|$18.56
Eat's Sushi
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
GOYZA(4PCS)
|$3.50
4pcs/ Dumpling w/Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce
MISO SOUP
|$1.50
Tofu, Seaweed, Green Onion
CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$4.00
KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Body Juice
1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa
🔥Gym Rat Bowl
|$11.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave
🍓Berry Almond Smoothie
|$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
🍓Berry Almond Bowl
|$11.75
This bowl is LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. There are no sweeteners or added sugar in this bowl. Get yours today! 💯
Comes with your choice of layers and the following toppings:
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave.
NNT Costa Mesa
2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6, Costa Mesa
Large Tater Tots
|$5.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning (pictured with add ons)
Cashew Chicken
|$4.75
cabbage | onions | szechuan peppers
green + red peppers | garlic aioli
It's a Date
|$24.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
Ultimate Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa
Old Fashion
|$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
*Vanilla Bean Glazed
|$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
Black Onyx Mocha
|$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
Pretzel Sticks
|$9.50
Classic
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
PIZZA
Arc Food & Libations
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
Charred Brussels
|$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
Cornbread
|$12.00
maple, lime zest, salt
Meatball Pizza
|$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
Piadina Rimini
|$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina San Marino
|$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
Fettuccine
|$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Steak & Ale Pie
|$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
West Coast Hibachi
2141 Harbor blvd, Costa Mesa
Filet Mignon Entree
|$25.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and soy sauce, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
Shrimp Entree
|$21.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and lemon. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
Chicken Entree
|$16.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, lemon and soy sauce. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
Chocolate Energy Bites (2 dozen)
|$28.00
peanut butter, flaxseed, oatmeal & vanilla
Chicken Parmesan (Tray - Serves 4-6)
|$54.00
crispy fried jidori chicken cutlets baked with fresh tomato pomodoro, basil, Stracciatella, fior de latte & parmesan Reggiano
California Chicken Salad (Serving)
|$17.00
wild arugula, romaine lettuce & cilantro w. grilled jidori chicken breast, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shishito peppers, toasted pine nuts & fata cheese w. lime vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nice Guys
615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA
PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN
|$10.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
BIG GUY
|$9.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
Bacon and Friends Burrito
|$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
Huevos Florentine Burrito
|$10.00
This simple vegetarian burrito combines fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, avocado, Wisconsin white cheddar and a creamy chipotle sauce.
Slow n' Low Barbacoa Burrito
|$11.00
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, sopa de arroz, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.
2145
2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa
Kale Caeser
|$13.00
Kale, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy, House Made Caesar Dressing
Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.
Spicy Salami
|$26.00
San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
Taco Carnitas
|$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions & cilantro on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Shredded Beef
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with seasoned shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened shrimp, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
Manly Burger
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, cheese sauce, bacon strips, classic sauce
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
Nourishing Bowl
|$15.00
A beautiful, balanced, organic meal of Grain, Protein & Vegetables.
Soup of the Day
|$13.00
Warming & comforting soups made fresh daily.
Protein & Vegetable Daily Specials
Organic, nourishing vegetables. Prepared fresh, from scratch, daily.
MOULIN South Coast Plaza
3333 Bristol St Suite 2505, Costa Mesa
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons
|$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto
|$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto and lettuce in our own Parisian Baguette Tradition.
Apple Tarte
|$5.00
Almond sable dough and apple. Individual size.
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa
S'mores - Pint
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Milk + Cookies - Pint
|$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Double Chocolate - Pint
|$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.