Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria 350 East 17th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Chef driven modern taqueria that serves contrasting textures and complementing flavors in handmade blue corn and flour tortillas. Alongside the food menu there is a curated seasonal beverage menu with a focus on fresh pressed citrus. Guests dine in a Tulum inspired atmosphere is inviting and comfortable.
Location
350 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
