- Home
- /
- Costa Mesa
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Sections Fine Meats
Sections Fine Meats
No reviews yet
333 E 17th St. #22
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Birdies Items
A2 Dairy
Boxed Chocolate
Cereal
Lovebird Cereal Cacao
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cacao: lightly sweetened with cacao and a touch of organic honey for a toasty, dark chocolate crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Lovebird Cereal Cinnamon
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Cinnamon: lightly sweetened with cinnamon and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a warm, toasty crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Lovebird Cereal Honey
Rise and fly with nutrient dense food with no refined sugar or sugar science to help support your gut health. Honey: lightly sweetened with organic honey and a touch of organic coconut sugar for a slightly sweet crunch. All my cereals are made with the best ingredients possible: Cassava root: prebiotic root vegetable, high in resistant starch that supports gut health and metabolic health Always: organic, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-gmo, NO refined sugars, and NO high potency sweeteners such as stevia, monkfruit, or "Natural" flavors.
Organic Cornflakes
Chocolate Bar
Suhum Cacao Beans, Dates, Cacao Butter
Organic Suhum Cacao Beans (Direct-Trade), Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter
Medjool Date, Pecan, Himalayan Salt
Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Pecans, Himalayan Salt
Lavender, Bee Pollen, Rose Petal
Organic Suhum Cacao Beans, Organic Dates, Organic Cacao Butter, Organic Lavender, Organic Bee Pollen, Organic Rose Petals.
Coconut Honey Mamas
Honey Mamas Birthday Cake
Lavendar Honey Mamas
Honey Mamas Chocolate
Coconut Water
Coffee
Sagebrush Organic Coffee
Sagebrush is crafted to be the perfect daily cup of drip coffee — the kind we want to enjoy, black or with milk, every morning. We source Sagebrush from new and emerging farmers and co-ops making efforts to improve their ecological sustainability and economic well-being of workers.
16 oz Keto Coffee
Canyon Instant Coffee
Sagebrush Instant Coffee
Condiment
Crackers
Granola
Non-Dairy
Oils
Organic Fruit
Organic Herbs
Organic Lettuce
Organic Microgreens
Organic Vegetables
Salt
The Salt Pot
Blush pink salt from ponds high in the Peruvian Andes is harvested by hand to retain superior mineral content. Its mild taste and medium grind size – between fine kosher salt and crunchy finishing salt – make The Salt a versatile addition to any pantry, enhancing the flavors of all your favorite dishes.
Snacks
Popcorn Avocadolicious 4.6 oz.
Popcorn Himalayan Salt - .88 oz
Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Pink 4.6 oz
Spiced Goji Berry Crunch
Toragarashi Crunch Snack Mix
Original Beef Jerkey
Original Turkey Jerkey
Spicy Beef Jerkey
Strawberry Roll Ups
Peach Roll Ups
Four Season Basket
Skout Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Skout Organic French toast Bars
Skout Organic Apple Pie bars
Ami Ami Spicy Nut Mix
Date Better - Almond Java Crunch
Date Better - Peanut Butter Crunch
Date Better - Hazlenut Prailine
Small Masa Chips 2 oz. Bag
Chips - Masa
Pumpkin Granola
Skout Organic - Protein Bar - 1.9 Oz (pack of 12)
The Skout Organic Protein Bar is a pack of 12 delicious and nutritious 1.9 oz bars. They're great for a quick snack or an energy boost during your workout.
Ami Ami Floral Nut Mix
Cherry Roll Ups
Apple Chips
Tin Fish
Canned Goods
Prime Beef
Rib/Short Loin
Bone In Ribeye
Boneless Ribeye
Tomahawk Chop
Filet Mignon/Tenderloin
N.Y. Striploin
Porterhouse/T-Bone
Dry-Aged Ribeye
Dry-Aged Tomahawk Chop
Dry Aged Boneless Ribeye
Dry Aged N.Y.
Dry-Aged Porterhouse/T-Bone
Saratoga Ribeye
Rib Cap
Wagyu A-5
Filet Chain
Filet Trim
Marinated Filet
Wagyu Tomahawk
Tres Ribeyes
Chuck/Brisket/Shank
Ground Beef
Ground Chuck
Chuck Roast
Beef Shank
BNLS Shortrib
Bone In Short Rib
Brisket
Chuck Tender
Denver Steak/Bnls S.R.
Flanken Ribs
Flat Iron
Beef Back Ribs
House Corned Beef
Stew Meat
Cutting
Smoked Brisket
Marinated Denver Steak
Marinated Flat Iron
Full Brisket
Vegas
Smoked Ribs
Delmonico
Tres Short Rib
Round
Flank/Short Plate
Sirloin
Pork
Section 1 Rib/Loin
Bone In Pork Chops
Boneless Pork Chops
Pork Porterhouse
Pork Tenderloin
Pork Sirloin Roast
Cutlets
Loin Roast
Boneless Rib Roast
Standing Rib Roast
Baby Back Ribs
Spareribs
Country Ribs
Portuguese Chop
Smoked Baby Backs
Brined Pork Chops
Rib
Dry Aged Pork Chop
Tres Bone In Chops
Tres Wild Boar
Section 2 Shoulder
Section 3 Belly
Section 4 Ham
Section 5 misc
Bacon
Chicken
Organic
Organic Whole
Organic Breast
Organic Bone-In Breast
Tenders
Marinated Thighs
Ground Chicken
Organic Chicken Backs
Pheasant
Chicken Hearts
Chicken Livers
Bone In Thighs
Bones
Leg Quarters
Spatchcock Chicken
Feet
Drumsticks
Thigh
Tres Whole Chickens
Tres Whole Duck
Natural
Jidori Breasts
Chicken Cutlets
Italian Marinaded Natural Breast
Garlic Herb Breast
Lemon And Garlic Chicken Breast
Marinated Chicken Wings
Wings
Pollo Asado
Chicken Parm Breast
Chicken Burgers
Ground Chicken
Chicken Kabob
Marinated Breast
Bulgogi Beasts
Tres Breast
Lamb
Lamb Chop
Shoulder
Leg Of Lamb B/I
Kidney
Ribblets
Lamb Shank
Lamb Sirloin
Boneless Leg Of Lamb
Ground Lamb
Lamb Kabobs
Lamb Casing
Lamb Neck
Marinated Lamb Chops
Colorado
saddle roast
Boneless Lamb Shoulder
Whole Lamb
GF Beef
Rib/Short Loin
GF Boneless Ribeye
Gf Bone-In Ribeye
Tomahawk Chop
GF Filet/Tenderloin
Gf N.Y. Striploin
Dry-Aged Porterhouse
Dry-Aged Ribeye
Dry-Aged N.Y.
Dry-Aged Rib Chop
Porterhouse
Chateaubriand
GF Wagyu Ribeye
T-Bone
D/a Top Sirloin
Whole Cow Processed
Chuck/Brisket/Shank
Round
Flank/Short Plate
Sirloin
Misc.
Sausages/Burgers/Dogs
Sausages/Hot Dogs/Meatballs
Patties
Mild Italian
Sweet Italian
Hot Italian
Banh Mi
Chorizo
Brat
Breakfast
Beef
Frito Chili
Chx Sausage
Lamb Merguez
Pesto
Linguisa
Grass Fed Patties
Specialty Burger
House Hot Dog
Hot Dog
Meatballs/loaf
Andoullie
Rosemary
Wagyu Burger
Tres Sausage
Charcuterie
Charcuterie
Biltong
Genoa Salami
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Liver mouse
Corned Beef
House Ham
House Jerky
House Roast Beef
Mild/Sweet Salami
Molinari
Panchetta
Pepperoni
Prosciutto
Rosemary Ham
Smoked Ham Hock
Capicola
Spicy Calabrese
Soppressata Salami
Guanciale
Paté
Jerky
Spicy Coppa
Mild Coppa
Slicing
Droewors
Pastrami
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
333 E 17th St. #22, Costa Mesa, CA 92627