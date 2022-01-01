Huntington Beach restaurants you'll love
Huntington Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Huntington Beach restaurants
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
|Fried Mozzerella Sticks
|$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
|Turkey Ham Club
|$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
|$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
Beales Texas BBQ
16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Double Choice
|$23.00
|St. Louis Ribs
|$18.00
|Honey Cheese Cornbread
|$6.00
Jon's Coffee Shop
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.95
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.95
|Side Corned Beef Hash
|$5.95
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad.
|$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
|Avgolemono Soup
|$7.25
Chicken, lemon & rice
|Rocka Salad.
|$11.80
Baby arugula, Fuji apple, pumpkin seed, pickled red onion, gorgonzola cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Thai Harbor
16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles in black soy sauce with choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, carrots.
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with chicken, assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
|Crying Tiger
|$15.00
Grilled marinated tenderloin sliced beef in our chef’s signature sauce served with steamed broccoli & carrots. Served with our homemade tiger sauce.
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
217 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|The Offshore Breeze Sandwich
|$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
|Baja Chicken Sand
|$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)
|$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
|Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl
|$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
|Make Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Popular items
|Avocado & Arugula
|$9.99
Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.
|Mahi Mahi Plate
|$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
|Meditteranean Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rebs' True South
4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Baby Back Rib Family Meal
|$55.00
Two Racks of Baby Back Pork Ribs (24 ribs), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh out the oven biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
|2 Meat Plate
|$21.50
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
|3 Meat Plate
|$25.50
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
120 5th St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|The Philly Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
Golden Road
16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Pizza Fries
|$14.00
Fries, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, jalapeno, marinara, provolone beer cheese
Vegan: sub beyond sausage, soyrizo, and vegan ricotta
Contains: Dairy
|Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as “Wolf Among Weeds.” At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy, and dank hop notes.
|(v) Avocado Tacos
|$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
|Popular items
|Wild Tuna Roll
|$12.99
Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado
Outside - Tuna , jalapeño
spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$11.99
Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake
|Nori Signature Roll
|$13.99
Inside- real crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
25º
412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Smashburger Combo
|$15.00
|Lemonade
|$3.00
SANDWICHES
Da Hawaiian Kitchen
9842 Adams ave, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Combo Plate Lunch
|$14.25
2 choices of meat: Teri Chicken, Teri Beef, Kalua pig, Kalbi ribs, or CPC. (extra charge for kabli ribs & teri Beef)
*sauce choices for CPC: CPC, Spicy garlic, Spicy, EXTRA spicy or Garlic
|Loco Moco
|$12.10
|Port Sausage Musubi
|$3.50
Huntington Beach Tap Room
7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Hoptangle 4-Pack 16oz CANS
|$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Get tangled up in this ultra aromatic IPA featuring a triad of new hop varietals!
|28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS
|$14.99
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV
Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
|One Flew West 4-Pack 16oz CANS
|$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
This one is chocked full of 100% sticky El Dorado hops! Think notes of fruit cups, soft resin, papaya. These flavors are all about the hops and we're goin' crazy for this full-blooded BW style west coast IPA... Somebody better lock us up!
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|New Kids Plate
|$10.00
two tacos with rice and beans
|Herb Lime Rice
|$5.00
|Chips n Salsa
|$4.00
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
|Hangout Classic Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
|Jalapeno Burger
|$12.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
PIZZA • GRILL
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Que Vida Tacos
19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|#9 Birria Taco
|$11.95
|#3 Al Pastor Taco
|$4.75
|FRIJOLES
|$3.50
Basilico's Pasta e Vino
21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
|Pasta with Homemade Meatballs
|$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
|Cheese Lasagna
|$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
Surf City Ale House
301 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Northside Cafe
22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Blue Moon Salad
romaine lettuce, pepitas citrus dressing, mushrooms, blue cheese, queso fresco, pepitas seeds, sliced apple, mango
|Sunrise Flautas
|$4.00
eggs, potatoes, grilled rajas peppers, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, warm tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a crisp flour tortilla.
|Flautas
crisp flour tortilla filled with marinated diced chicken breast and shredded cheese. Side of: chipotle aioli & avocado salsa
Bear Flag Fish Company
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Specialty Burritos
|$13.95
|Ahi Poke*
|$21.95
|Bear Flag Tacos
|$5.50
ROL
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice Tartare
|$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Salmon Don
|$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Unagi Don
|$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Matter of Craft
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.95
Roasted brussels sprouts with genoa salami, parmesan, balsamic reduction
|12" Sausage and Mushroom
|$17.95
Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage
|16" Pepperoni
|$24.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Hurricanes Bar & Grill
200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Bowl
|$14.99
char grilled teriyaki chicken, sticky rice, steamed vegetables, mac salad
|Wings
|$14.99
Choose Your Flavor and get 1 Pound Of Jumbo Wings served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip
|Buffalo Bites
|$11.99
Choose your flavor and get tender chunks of white meat chicken beer batttered dip and served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip
30 Beach Hut Deli
19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
|FrenchTri Tip Dip
|$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
- 2