Huntington Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Huntington Beach restaurants

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula and Provolone with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta
Fried Mozzerella Sticks$4.99
Fresh Cut Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Stick with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slaters 50/50 (OLD)

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

Avg 4 (3619 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
Beales Texas BBQ image

 

Beales Texas BBQ

16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Double Choice$23.00
St. Louis Ribs$18.00
Honey Cheese Cornbread$6.00
More about Beales Texas BBQ
Jon's Coffee Shop image

 

Jon's Coffee Shop

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Eggs Benedict$12.95
Side Corned Beef Hash$5.95
More about Jon's Coffee Shop
Olive Pit image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad.$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
Avgolemono Soup$7.25
Chicken, lemon & rice
Rocka Salad.$11.80
Baby arugula, Fuji apple, pumpkin seed, pickled red onion, gorgonzola cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Olive Pit
Thai Harbor image

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles in black soy sauce with choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, carrots.
Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with chicken, assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
Crying Tiger$15.00
Grilled marinated tenderloin sliced beef in our chef’s signature sauce served with steamed broccoli & carrots. Served with our homemade tiger sauce.
More about Thai Harbor
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Offshore Breeze Sandwich$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
Baja Chicken Sand$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine image

 

Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)$30.00
Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.
Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl$12.00
Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro
Make Your Own Bowl$12.00
Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl:
Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables.
Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.
More about Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
Surf City Fish Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado & Arugula$9.99
Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.
Mahi Mahi Plate$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Meditteranean Fajita Bowl$9.99
Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs' True South

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Rib Family Meal$55.00
Two Racks of Baby Back Pork Ribs (24 ribs), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh out the oven biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
2 Meat Plate$21.50
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
3 Meat Plate$25.50
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
More about Johnny Rebs' True South
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

120 5th St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
The Philly Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Fries$14.00
Fries, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, jalapeno, marinara, provolone beer cheese
Vegan: sub beyond sausage, soyrizo, and vegan ricotta
Contains: Dairy
Wolf Among Weeds IPA 6-Pack$7.00
This classic West Coast IPA is a balanced showcase of the majestic hop species, Humulus Lupulus, which in Latin translates as “Wolf Among Weeds.” At 8%, Wolf will sneak up on you with tropical, citrusy, and dank hop notes.
(v) Avocado Tacos$10.00
Beer battered avocado, corn slaw, black beans, shaved cabbage, tomatillo salsa, chipotle cream (V)
Contains: Avocado
More about Golden Road
Nori Poke & Sushi image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Tuna Roll$12.99
Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado
Outside - Tuna , jalapeño
spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.99
Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake
Nori Signature Roll$13.99
Inside- real crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
25º image

 

25º

412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
412 Revue February 18th
Smashburger Combo$15.00
Lemonade$3.00
More about 25º
Da Hawaiian Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Da Hawaiian Kitchen

9842 Adams ave, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Plate Lunch$14.25
2 choices of meat: Teri Chicken, Teri Beef, Kalua pig, Kalbi ribs, or CPC. (extra charge for kabli ribs & teri Beef)
*sauce choices for CPC: CPC, Spicy garlic, Spicy, EXTRA spicy or Garlic
Loco Moco$12.10
Port Sausage Musubi$3.50
More about Da Hawaiian Kitchen
Huntington Beach Tap Room image

 

Huntington Beach Tap Room

7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hoptangle 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Get tangled up in this ultra aromatic IPA featuring a triad of new hop varietals!
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS$14.99
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV
Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
One Flew West 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
This one is chocked full of 100% sticky El Dorado hops! Think notes of fruit cups, soft resin, papaya. These flavors are all about the hops and we're goin' crazy for this full-blooded BW style west coast IPA... Somebody better lock us up!
More about Huntington Beach Tap Room
Puesto Huntington Beach image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
New Kids Plate$10.00
two tacos with rice and beans
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
Chips n Salsa$4.00
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Club$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Hangout Classic Cheese Burger$12.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
Jalapeno Burger$12.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Slater's 50-50 image

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slater's 50-50
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Que Vida Taco image

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#9 Birria Taco$11.95
#3 Al Pastor Taco$4.75
FRIJOLES$3.50
More about Que Vida Tacos
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image

 

Basilico's Pasta e Vino

21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
More about Basilico's Pasta e Vino
Surf City Ale House image

 

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad$12.95
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
More about Surf City Ale House
Northside Cafe image

 

Northside Cafe

22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Moon Salad
romaine lettuce, pepitas citrus dressing, mushrooms, blue cheese, queso fresco, pepitas seeds, sliced apple, mango
Sunrise Flautas$4.00
eggs, potatoes, grilled rajas peppers, cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon, warm tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a crisp flour tortilla.
Flautas
crisp flour tortilla filled with marinated diced chicken breast and shredded cheese. Side of: chipotle aioli & avocado salsa
More about Northside Cafe
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Ahi Poke*$21.95
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Consumer pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice Tartare$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Salmon Don$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Unagi Don$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about ROL
Matter of Craft image

 

Matter of Craft

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.95
Roasted brussels sprouts with genoa salami, parmesan, balsamic reduction
12" Sausage and Mushroom$17.95
Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage
16" Pepperoni$24.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Matter of Craft
Hurricanes Bar & Grill image

 

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian Bowl$14.99
char grilled teriyaki chicken, sticky rice, steamed vegetables, mac salad
Wings$14.99
Choose Your Flavor and get 1 Pound Of Jumbo Wings served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip
Buffalo Bites$11.99
Choose your flavor and get tender chunks of white meat chicken beer batttered dip and served with fresh veggies and ranch or blue cheese dip
More about Hurricanes Bar & Grill
30 Beach Hut Deli image

 

30 Beach Hut Deli

19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
More about 30 Beach Hut Deli
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
FrenchTri Tip Dip$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
Prime Rib Dinner$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Tacos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston