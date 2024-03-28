- Home
Pho May Huntington Beach
16400 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Appetizers
- #1 Vietnamese Sandwich$13.98
- #2 Chicken Wings in Fish Sauce$15.15
- #4 Pork Spring Rolls$9.30
- #5 Tofu Spring Rolls$9.30
- #6 Fried Tofu in Soy Sauce$11.64
- #7 Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.30
- #8 Fried Egg Rolls$11.64
Ground Pork, egg paper, taro, wood ear mushrooms, onions, noodle
- #9 Fried Banana$11.64
- #10 Crispy Green Bean$10.47
- #11 Spicy Garlic Shrinps$15.15
- #12 Fried Wontons$10.47
Ground pork, egg wrapper, carrots, onions, sweet & sour sauce
Rice Entrees
Soups
- #23 Beef Pho Combo$17.14
Raw Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball
- #24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak$15.91
Raw beef
- #25 Beef Pho w/ Brisket$15.91
- #26 Chicken Pho$15.91
Noodle soup with sliced chicken breast and beef broth
- #27 Shrimp Pho$15.91
- #28 Seafood Pho$15.91
- #29 Beef Ball Pho$15.91
- #30 Beef Noodle Soup No Meat$10.99
- #31 Tendon Pho$15.91
- #32 Beef Stew Pho$17.14
- #33 Veggie Pho w/ Tofu$15.91
Veggie Pho w/ Beef Broth & Tofu
- #35 Wonton Noodle Soup$15.91
Pork Wonton Soup w Egg Noodle
- #36 BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup$15.91
- #37 BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup$15.91
- #41 Spicy & Sour Seafood Vermicelli Soup$15.91
- #21 Vegetarian Pho$15.91
Vegetarian Pho with Veggie broth and Tofu