Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Bagel

Coffee / Espresso Drinks

Filter Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Seasonal Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$5.50

Cortado

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Retail Coffee

$20.00

Pour Over

$3.50

Coffee 2Go

$28.00

Flat White

$4.50

Dollar Coffee / Refill

$1.00

Spritzer

$5.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Dirty Chai

$6.25

Non Coffee Drinks

Chai

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Luv Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Refrigerator Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

sales tax

Arrowhead Water

$2.00

sales tax

Kombucha

$6.00

sales tax

Lumen Shot

$4.00

sales tax

Mexican Coke

$3.00

sales tax

Perrier

$3.00

sales tax

Topo Chico

$3.00

sales tax

Unity

$8.00

sales tax

Rishi Tea

$4.50

Daytrip

$6.00

Little West

$8.00

Housemade Food

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Sourdough Toast, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Aleppo Pepper

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg, Hashbrown, Cheese, Tortilla

Brie, Walnut, and Fig Toast

$10.00

Sourdough Toast, Brie Cheese, Walnuts, Fig Jam

Rasberry Rosemary Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Side of Egg

$2.50

Hashbrown and Bacon

$3.75

Supplied Goods

Bagel

$4.00

Bagel
$4.00

Quiche

$6.00

Quiche
$6.00

Chocolate Pretzel Croissant

$4.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Crema Bakery Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Pull A part

$4.50

Vegan Donut

$3.00

GF Banana Bread

$3.50

Refrigerator Snacks

Nutriwing Protein Bites

$3.75Out of stock

sales tax

Super Pop Bar

$3.00Out of stock

sales tax

Retail Items

LUV LUV LUV Cup

$15.00

Good Things Cup

$15.00

Grow Cup

$15.00

Minami's Mugs!

$35.00

Worth It

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

LUV Collective is a coffee shop and collaborative physical space dedicated to fostering an environment that is safe and inclusive for all people. We believe in creating an equitable and sustainable system of trade from the coffee farm all the way to your cup.

Location

16182 California 1, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

