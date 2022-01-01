Santa Ana restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA
|Popular items
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
|Taco Chorizo
|$1.89
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
|Super Burrito Pastor
|$8.99
Marinated Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Munchies Diner
313 North Bush Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breaky Sando (GFO)
|$15.00
Choose Sausage, Bacon, Or Fried Chicken.
Comes with a Fried Egg, Hash Brown, And America Cheese. Choose Your Bun: Sesame, Pretzel, Pancake, English Muffin, Brioche (GF) or Everything Bagel (GF). Choice of Add Ons. (Pancake Bun comes with side of maple syrup.)
|Giant Cali Burrito (GFO)
|$16.00
Your choice of Asada, Chicken, or Walnut Chorizo, Avocado, Fries, American Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Aioli, and Sour Cream wrapped in 13.5" tortilla and then grilled
CONTAINS: Gluten, Nuts, and Soy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Our 14" tortilla loaded up with Scrambled tofu, American cheese, french fries, cheese sauce, avocado, salsa verde, and chipotle aioli.
{Contains Cashews}
WHEALTHY
3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|WHEALTHY STIR FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.95
Sichuan-style Smoked chicken with Jalapeños and our Korean-style spicy soy sauce with rice bowl.
|CREAM PASTA
|$12.95
Cream-based sauce with Spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked bacon, and Chicken.
|WHEALTHY FRIED RICE
|$12.95
Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.
CHICKEN
The Chicken Rice
201 E 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Hainan Chicken
|$12.50
poached dark meat chicken
|Chicken Yellow Curry n Rice
|$12.95
chicken, potato, carrot, onion
|Orange Chicken
|$12.50
sweet and tangy glazed battered chicken
Gotcha Santa Ana
1935 E 17th st, ste A1, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Matcha Red Bean Smoothie
|$6.45
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie. Add Sea Salt Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to increase the flavour.
|Signature Milk Tea
|$4.50
House Special Signature Milk Tea - A Classic Black Milk Tea
|BLACK SUGAR BOBA W FRESH MILK
|$5.45
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.25
Secret Vegan Pizza
201 East 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|OG Pepperoni Pie
|$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
|Pineapple Bacon Pie
|$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Cheese
|$6.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
Emily's Viet Cuisine
201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Large Tray
|$80.00
Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Family Dinner)
|$28.00
Serves 4 Italian favorite with an Asian twist! Contain ground beef, whole onions, and mushrooms serve with garlic bread.
|Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Small Tray
|$45.00
Freshest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
|The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
8409 N Lombard, Portland
|Popular items
|Classic Nachos
|$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
|Cluck You Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg
HAMBURGERS
Nice Guys
1727 E 17th St, SANTA ANA
|Popular items
|BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
|SPICY CHICKEN
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
|JR. NICE BURGER
|$5.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rafael's Pizza
128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Dinner Salad
|$3.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
|Rafael's Salad
|$4.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese
|Cheese Stuffed Knots
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Detention
220 E 4th St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Parkie's Pork Sugo Radiatori
|$35.00
Whipped Ricotta, Toasted Herb Bread Crumbs
|Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish
|$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
|Brussels Sprouts Caesar
|$16.00
Cotija Cheese, Cornbread Crumble, Jalapeño, Radish, Scallion, Cilantro
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|All-In-Bowl
|$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
|MAR Bowl
|$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
|Black Rice Horchata
|$4.58
Horchata made with forbidden black rice (contains dairy)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
|Chilaquiles
|$8.99
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.24
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
121 E Memory Ln, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Doner Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
|Pita Sandwich
|$9.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
|Doner Kebab Salad Plate
|$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choice, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Dough Exchange
220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar
|$24.00
Serves 4-6
|Black Truffle Potato Gratin
|$32.00
Serves 4-6.
|Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)
|$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!
Hunter's Cafe and Bakery
31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101, Santa Ana Heights
|Popular items
|RICO SUAVE, NO BACON
|$10.00
Eggs, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with Molcajete salsa.
|RICO SUAVE
|$12.00
Eggs, bacon, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with a Molcajete salsa.
|REGULAR CHOCOLATE CHIP
|$4.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Next Round Bar & Grill
200 N Broadway, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Short Rib Burger
|$16.00
|Next Round Burger
|$13.00
|Next Round Burger
|$14.00
Dragonfly
1722 W First St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
|2 Original Milk Tea
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
3672 S Bristol St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|California Burger
|$16.95
|Wings (8 Piece)
|$13.95
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant
1120 W 17th St, Santa Ana
Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana
1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana, Orange
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$14.00
Ground beef, mild italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano, tomato basil sauce
|Parmigiana
|$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, spaghetti
|Pasta - Kids
|$8.00
Choice of pasta with tomato basil, alfredo or butter sauce
Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
604 E. Dyer Rd., Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$13.00
Add anything you want to your 12" cheese pizza.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
|Fried Chicken Alfredo Sandwich
|$11.50
Diced grilled grilled chicken smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce with grilled mushrooms and onions served on a ever so toasty Italian roll.
Mr. Fries Man Santa Ana
1640 E 1st St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
|Chicken Bacon Parmesan
|Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
Pho Bucks
5127 W Edinger St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|311: Mì Súp Hoành Thánh - Wonton Soup
|$11.70
|401: Hong Kong Fried Rice
|$11.70
|305: Pho Bucks dac biet - Beef Pho all meat
|$9.90
Mama Musubi
515 N Main St, Suite C, Santa Ana
