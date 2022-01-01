Santa Ana restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Ana restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Ana

Santa Ana's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Santa Ana restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Chorizo$1.89
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
Super Burrito Pastor$8.99
Marinated Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
More about Tacos Gavilan
Munchies Diner/Naughty Panda image

 

Munchies Diner

313 North Bush Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Breaky Sando (GFO)$15.00
Choose Sausage, Bacon, Or Fried Chicken.
Comes with a Fried Egg, Hash Brown, And America Cheese. Choose Your Bun: Sesame, Pretzel, Pancake, English Muffin, Brioche (GF) or Everything Bagel (GF). Choice of Add Ons. (Pancake Bun comes with side of maple syrup.)
Giant Cali Burrito (GFO)$16.00
Your choice of Asada, Chicken, or Walnut Chorizo, Avocado, Fries, American Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Aioli, and Sour Cream wrapped in 13.5" tortilla and then grilled
CONTAINS: Gluten, Nuts, and Soy
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Our 14" tortilla loaded up with Scrambled tofu, American cheese, french fries, cheese sauce, avocado, salsa verde, and chipotle aioli.
{Contains Cashews}
More about Munchies Diner
WHEALTHY image

 

WHEALTHY

3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WHEALTHY STIR FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Sichuan-style Smoked chicken with Jalapeños and our Korean-style spicy soy sauce with rice bowl.
CREAM PASTA$12.95
Cream-based sauce with Spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked bacon, and Chicken.
WHEALTHY FRIED RICE$12.95
Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.
More about WHEALTHY
Consumer pic

CHICKEN

The Chicken Rice

201 E 4th Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.8 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hainan Chicken$12.50
poached dark meat chicken
Chicken Yellow Curry n Rice$12.95
chicken, potato, carrot, onion
Orange Chicken$12.50
sweet and tangy glazed battered chicken
More about The Chicken Rice
Gotcha Santa Ana image

 

Gotcha Santa Ana

1935 E 17th st, ste A1, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie$6.45
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie. Add Sea Salt Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to increase the flavour.
Signature Milk Tea$4.50
House Special Signature Milk Tea - A Classic Black Milk Tea
BLACK SUGAR BOBA W FRESH MILK$5.45
More about Gotcha Santa Ana
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Secret Vegan Pizza image

 

Secret Vegan Pizza

201 East 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OG Pepperoni Pie$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
Pineapple Bacon Pie$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Cheese$6.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
More about Secret Vegan Pizza
Emily's Viet Cuisine image

 

Emily's Viet Cuisine

201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Large Tray$80.00
Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Family Dinner)$28.00
Serves 4 Italian favorite with an Asian twist! Contain ground beef, whole onions, and mushrooms serve with garlic bread.
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Small Tray$45.00
Freshest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
More about Emily's Viet Cuisine
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
More about The Pizza Press
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard, Portland

Avg 4.3 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Nachos$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
Cluck You Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
Quesadilla$8.00
cheddar + jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortilla veg
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Nice Guys image

HAMBURGERS

Nice Guys

1727 E 17th St, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce
SPICY CHICKEN$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy
JR. NICE BURGER$5.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce
More about Nice Guys
Rafael's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rafael's Pizza

128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad$3.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Rafael's Salad$4.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese
Cheese Stuffed Knots$6.95
More about Rafael's Pizza
Detention image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Detention

220 E 4th St, Santa Ana

Avg 4.6 (2148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parkie's Pork Sugo Radiatori$35.00
Whipped Ricotta, Toasted Herb Bread Crumbs
Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
Brussels Sprouts Caesar$16.00
Cotija Cheese, Cornbread Crumble, Jalapeño, Radish, Scallion, Cilantro
More about Detention
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos image

 

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All-In-Bowl$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
MAR Bowl$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
Black Rice Horchata$4.58
Horchata made with forbidden black rice (contains dairy)
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Charlie's Best Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.74
Chilaquiles$8.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.24
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

121 E Memory Ln, Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Pita Sandwich$9.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choice, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG
Main pic

 

Dough Exchange

220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar$24.00
Serves 4-6
Black Truffle Potato Gratin$32.00
Serves 4-6.
Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!
More about Dough Exchange
Hunter's Cafe and Bakery image

 

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery

31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101, Santa Ana Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RICO SUAVE, NO BACON$10.00
Eggs, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with Molcajete salsa.
RICO SUAVE$12.00
Eggs, bacon, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with a Molcajete salsa.
REGULAR CHOCOLATE CHIP$4.00
More about Hunter's Cafe and Bakery
Next Round Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Next Round Bar & Grill

200 N Broadway, Santa Ana

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Burger$16.00
Next Round Burger$13.00
Next Round Burger$14.00
More about Next Round Bar & Grill
Dragonfly image

 

Dragonfly

1722 W First St, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
2 Original Milk Tea$7.00
More about Dragonfly
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge

3672 S Bristol St, Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burger$16.95
Wings (8 Piece)$13.95
More about Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
La Super Birria #1 image

 

La Super Birria #1

1041 W First, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Super Birria #1
SmörBurgers image

 

SmörBurgers

201 E 4th St #128, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about SmörBurgers
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant image

 

The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant

1120 W 17th St, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana

1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna$14.00
Ground beef, mild italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano, tomato basil sauce
Parmigiana$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, spaghetti
Pasta - Kids$8.00
Choice of pasta with tomato basil, alfredo or butter sauce
More about Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Tacos

1631 E 17th St #I, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cali Tacos
Mongiello's Pizza and Wings image

 

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

604 E. Dyer Rd., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Add anything you want to your 12" cheese pizza.
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Fried Chicken Alfredo Sandwich$11.50
Diced grilled grilled chicken smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce with grilled mushrooms and onions served on a ever so toasty Italian roll.
More about Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
Main pic

 

Mr. Fries Man Santa Ana

1640 E 1st St, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken
Chicken Bacon Parmesan
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
More about Mr. Fries Man Santa Ana
Bucks Vietnamese Kitchen & Steakhouse image

 

Pho Bucks

5127 W Edinger St, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
311: Mì Súp Hoành Thánh - Wonton Soup$11.70
401: Hong Kong Fried Rice$11.70
305: Pho Bucks dac biet - Beef Pho all meat$9.90
More about Pho Bucks
Mama Musubi image

 

Mama Musubi

515 N Main St, Suite C, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mama Musubi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Ana

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Burritos

Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Cheesy Bread

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Santa Ana to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston