Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inka Mama's - Santa Ana 3930 S Bristol St, CA

review star

No reviews yet

3930 S Bristol St, CA

Santa Ana,, CA 92704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Calamari Frito

$15.95

Causa

Tamal

$11.95

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.50

Huancaina

Ceviche

$27.00

Empanadas

$10.95

Choros a la Chalaca

$17.95

----------

Piqueo Andino

$30.95

SOUP & SALADS

House Salad

$8.95

Salpicon

Aguadito

Sopa de Frijoles

Chupe de Camaron

$22.00

KIDS

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.00

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Salchipapas

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Parm Butter & Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Pesto

$10.00

ENTREES

Saltados

Vainitas

Combinados

Chaufas

Apanado

Tallarines Verdes

Tallarines

Ajiacos

Col Saltados

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Ajiaco de Mariscos

$23.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.00

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

Bistek Encebollado

$27.00

Cabrito Norteno

$22.95

Camaron al Ajo

$23.00

Chaufa Combinado

$23.95

Chicken Inka Special

$16.95

Estofado

Jalea

Macho Fish

$29.00

Mama Scampi

Parihuela

$25.00

Pescado Chimbotano

$29.00

Pescado Frito

$26.00

Tacu Tacu

$27.00

Aji de Gallina

$17.95

Bistek a lo Pobre

$27.00

VEGETARIAN

Ajiaco de Vegetales

$15.95

Chaufa de Vegetales

$14.95

Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Vegetable Inka Special

$14.95

Estofado de Vegetales

$15.95

Tallarin Verde Vegetales

$15.95

SIDES

Bread Basket

$5.00

SD Beans

$4.00

SD Brown Rice

$3.50

SD Cancha

$3.50

SD Cilantro Rice

$4.50

SD French Fries

$3.50

SD Jalea Sarza Criolla

$5.00

SD Mash Potatoes

$5.00

SD Platano Frito

$5.00

SD Rocoto

$1.50

SD Sarza Criolla

$4.00

SD White Rice

$3.50

SD Yucca Fritz

$4.50

Verde Sauce

$4.00

SD Broccoli&Green Beans

$5.50

SD Huancaina Sauce

$4.00

SD Jalea Criolla

$5.00

1 Bread Piece

$0.75

DESSERTS

Alfajores Box

$10.00

Alfajores Portion

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Lucuma Ice Cream

$6.50

Sweet Francesca

$11.00

Sweet Passion

$11.00

BY THE GLASS

Ecco Domani Glass

$13.00

Whitehaven Glass

$15.00

La Playa Chard Glass

$12.00

Fess Parker Chard Glass

$14.00

J Vineyards Glass

$14.00

Mark West Glass

$13.00

Story Pinot Glass

$15.00

Leese-Fitch Glass

$12.00

Will Hill Glass

$15.00

Story Cabernet Glass

$13.00

Llama Glass

$13.00

Donati Glass

$13.00

Montana Glass

$12.00

BY THE BOTTLE

Ecco Domani PG Btl

$42.00

Whitehaven SB Btl

$47.00

La Playa Chard Btl

$32.00

Fess Parker Chard Btl

$47.00

J Vineyards PN Btl

$50.00

Mark West PN Btl

$36.00

Storypoint PN Btl

$41.00

Leese-Fitch Merlot Btl

$37.00

Will Hill Cab Btl

$51.00

Storypoint Cab Btl

$47.00

Llama Malbec Btl

$36.00

Donati Claret Btl

$47.00

Montana Rioja Btl

$32.00

Wine fees

Corkage Fee

$15.00

BEER

BTL Cuzqueña

$7.50

BTL Peru Crystal

$7.50

BTL Peru

$7.50

BTL Xingu

$7.50

DFT IPA

$10.00

DFT DIPA

$11.00

DFT Blonde

$8.00

DFT Pilsner

$8.00

DFT Lager

$8.00

PERUVIAN

Maracuya

$5.50

Chicha Moranda

$5.50

Inka Cola

$5.50

Diet Inka Cola

$5.50

Chicha Morada Pitcher

$25.00

Maracuya Pitcher

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coca-cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

OJ

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pisco Sour

Orignal

$14.00

Maracuya

$14.00

Chicha Morado

$14.00

Specialty

Sangria Glass

$14.00

Sangria Pitcher

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since being founded in 2001 by Angela Kisijara and Martha White, Inka Mamas has grown to become a favorite place amongst friends and family looking for a uniquely delicious experience. Inka Mama’s has used the concept of bold and vibrant flavors set in an authentic atmosphere to deliver on our promise of providing our guests with a genuine home cooked meal.

Location

3930 S Bristol St, CA, Santa Ana,, CA 92704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
orange starNo Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Santa Ana
orange starNo Reviews
3664 S. Bristol St. Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 1,037
3672 S Bristol St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Brasa Rotisserie - 3940 S Bristol St #111, CA
orange starNo Reviews
3940 S Bristol St #111, CA Santa Ana,, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Costa Mesa Ca
orange star4.6 • 1,314
901 South Coast Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Bruxie South Coast Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
3333 S Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Ana,

Tacos Gavilan - Santa Ana
orange star4.6 • 3,263
1258 E 17TH ST SANTA ANA, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Shabu Shabu Bar
orange star4.5 • 2,259
1945 E 17th St Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Santa Ana
orange star4.5 • 1,403
121 E Memory Ln Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Cali Tacos - Santa Ana
orange star4.3 • 1,273
1631 E 17th St #I Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Silva's Sports Bar & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 1,037
3672 S Bristol St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Ana,
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston