Tustin restaurants you'll love

Tustin restaurants
Toast
  /
  Tustin

Must-try Tustin restaurants

Chocolate Bash - Tustin image

CREPES • WAFFLES

Chocolate Bash - Tustin

14099 Newport Ave, Tustin

Avg 4.6 (3704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Lava Cake$8.99
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
Cream Puffs$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego image

TACOS

Mezquite Tacos & Fuego

14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Taco$2.75
choice of tortilla, beer battered fish (swai) topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), chipotle aioli sauce and white crema sauce
Mezquite Burrito$9.50
Choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, fish, veggies), rice, smashed pinto beans, chile relleno (*contains cheese*), pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) topped with guacamole and serrano sauce
*salsa on the side
House Taco$2.25
choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor), topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole *salsa on the side
Boba Square at The District image

SMOOTHIES

Boba Square at The District

2481 Park Ave, Tustin

Avg 4.4 (877 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmin Milk Tea
Jasmine tea has a fresh and subtle floral taste, which is slightly sweet compared to plain green tea drinks
House Milk Tea
It tastes like a well balanced and sweet milky beverage with a slight twist, boba pearls. Though sweet, it's not overpoweringly sweet since teas counteract sweetness and creaminess of boba flavors.
Almond Milk Tea
It is a traditional Taiwanese style with authentic nutty and creamy taste
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro image

 

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

17460 17th Street, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nasi Lemak$15.00
Must try! The national dish of Malaysia. Coconut rice accompanied with sambal anchovies, hard boiled egg, string beans, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, and beef rendang.
House Special Fried Rice$14.00
Topped with a fried egg. Bell peppers, onions, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, or combination.
Beef Rendang$18.00
Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.
Lucille's BBQ Food Truck #100 image

 

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

2550 Park Ave., Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Sandwich$15.00
Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side
BBQ 2 Meat Plate$16.00
Served with your choice of two meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter
ROBA NOODLE image

BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES

ROBA NOODLE

2493 Park Ave, Tustin

Avg 4.2 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Musubi Combo$13.00
Musubi (2) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)
BEEF KOMBU$10.00
Beef broth. Lemon. Ginger
Baked Miso Salmon$6.50
Salmon. Crab. Garlic. Seaweed. Sesame
Mauipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Mauipoki

15040 KENSINGTON PARK DR, TUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
BOBA$0.75
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

15090 Kensington Park Dr., Tustin

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
Sushi Bear image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Bear

17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin

Avg 4.2 (1806 reviews)
Takeout
0040 - Tustin image

 

0040 - Tustin

1100 Irvine Blvd., Tustin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Eat Fantastic Tustin

171 E First St, Tustin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sal's Pizzeria image

 

Sal's Pizzeria

2459 Park Ave, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
Crisp Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Also available with grilled chicken
Monday - Thursday Special$28.00
1 x Large Pizza with 1 Topping OR
1 x Grandma Pie
+ 1 x Large Garden Salad
+ 1 x 2Liter of Soda
The Works$24.00
Mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
Banner pic

 

Sugar Drip ♡

17292 McFadden Ave Unit C, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Milk Tea$5.50
Your choice of tea naturally sweetened with agave!
House Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream$5.50
Special blend of premium black tea leaves with nondairy creamer topped with house made tiramisu cream.
Butterfly Limeade$4.95
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin image

 

Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin

1450 El Camino Real, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Garden Grove image

 

Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Garden Grove

1450 El Camino Real, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin

2423 Park Ave, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
