Tustin restaurants you'll love

More about Chocolate Bash - Tustin
CREPES • WAFFLES
Chocolate Bash - Tustin
14099 Newport Ave, Tustin
|Bash Roll
|$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
|Lava Cake
|$8.99
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
|Cream Puffs
|$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
More about Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
TACOS
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin
|Fish Taco
|$2.75
choice of tortilla, beer battered fish (swai) topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), chipotle aioli sauce and white crema sauce
|Mezquite Burrito
|$9.50
Choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, fish, veggies), rice, smashed pinto beans, chile relleno (*contains cheese*), pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*) topped with guacamole and serrano sauce
*salsa on the side
|House Taco
|$2.25
choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor), topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole *salsa on the side
More about Boba Square at The District
SMOOTHIES
Boba Square at The District
2481 Park Ave, Tustin
|Jasmin Milk Tea
Jasmine tea has a fresh and subtle floral taste, which is slightly sweet compared to plain green tea drinks
|House Milk Tea
It tastes like a well balanced and sweet milky beverage with a slight twist, boba pearls. Though sweet, it's not overpoweringly sweet since teas counteract sweetness and creaminess of boba flavors.
|Almond Milk Tea
It is a traditional Taiwanese style with authentic nutty and creamy taste
More about Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
17460 17th Street, Tustin
|Nasi Lemak
|$15.00
Must try! The national dish of Malaysia. Coconut rice accompanied with sambal anchovies, hard boiled egg, string beans, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, and beef rendang.
|House Special Fried Rice
|$14.00
Topped with a fried egg. Bell peppers, onions, and egg with your choice of chicken, shrimp, beef, or combination.
|Beef Rendang
|$18.00
Seasoned with exotic spices and simmered to perfection in a semi-dry coconut milk curry.
More about Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ
2550 Park Ave., Tustin
|Tri Tip Sandwich
|$15.00
Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side
|BBQ 2 Meat Plate
|$16.00
Served with your choice of two meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter
More about ROBA NOODLE
BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES
ROBA NOODLE
2493 Park Ave, Tustin
|Musubi Combo
|$13.00
Musubi (2) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)
|BEEF KOMBU
|$10.00
Beef broth. Lemon. Ginger
|Baked Miso Salmon
|$6.50
Salmon. Crab. Garlic. Seaweed. Sesame
More about Mauipoki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Mauipoki
15040 KENSINGTON PARK DR, TUSTIN
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
|BOBA
|$0.75
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
15090 Kensington Park Dr., Tustin
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|10pc Wings ^
|$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
More about Sal's Pizzeria
Sal's Pizzeria
2459 Park Ave, Tustin
|Caesar
|$10.00
Crisp Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Also available with grilled chicken
|Monday - Thursday Special
|$28.00
1 x Large Pizza with 1 Topping OR
1 x Grandma Pie
+ 1 x Large Garden Salad
+ 1 x 2Liter of Soda
|The Works
|$24.00
Mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
More about Sugar Drip ♡
Sugar Drip ♡
17292 McFadden Ave Unit C, Tustin
|Signature Milk Tea
|$5.50
Your choice of tea naturally sweetened with agave!
|House Milk Tea w/ Tiramisu Cream
|$5.50
Special blend of premium black tea leaves with nondairy creamer topped with house made tiramisu cream.
|Butterfly Limeade
|$4.95
More about Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin
1450 El Camino Real, Tustin
More about Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Garden Grove
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Garden Grove
1450 El Camino Real, Tustin
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin
2423 Park Ave, Tustin