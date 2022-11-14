  • Home
The Yellow Chilli - Tustin 2463 Park Avenue

2463 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92782

Order Again

SPECIALS

FAMILY MEAL

$42.99

Each Meal includes one Appetizer and two Mains or one main & a bowl of soup of your choice. Comes with complimentary rice pilaf

SOUPS

Tomato Basil Shorba

$6.99

Indian tomato soup with a western twist

Coconut Zaffrani Shorba

$6.99

Saffron flavored coconut milk broth (Vegetable/ Chicken)

Desi Manchow Soup

$6.99

The Indo-Chinese favorite (Vegetable / Chicken)

SALADS

Papaya Peanut Kachumber

$10.99

Raw papaya and roasted peanuts with honey-lemon dressing

Paneer / Chicken Tikka and Avocado Salad

$14.99

Spicy cottage cheese / chicken tikka and creamy avocado in vinaigrette

Bowl of Greens

$8.99

Fresh vegetables and lettuce in tamarind vinaigrette

Leafy Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens tossed with nuts, sprouts, carrot, beetroot and cranberries

PAPAD and RAITA

Masala Papad

$5.99

Papad topped with a tangy onion-tomato salad

Raita

$5.99

Cucumber / Boondi

OCL

Plain Pappad

$5.99

Yogurt

$4.99

VEGGIE APPETIZERS

Chanajor Garam Tikki

$15.99

Cheesy potato patties coated with crushed spiced black gram

Crispy Roasted Gobi

$16.99

Breaded Cauliflower Florets fried & tossed in spices

Gobi Manchurian

$16.99

Hara Masaley ka Bhuna Paneer

$16.99

Griddled cottage cheese cubes marinated in flavorful green marinade

Harippa Paneer Tikka

$18.99

Cottage cheese in a blend of chilli and spices, cooked in clay oven

Kachche Kele ki Shaami

$16.99

Melt-in-mouth spiced raw banana mixture, turned to patties and shallow-fried

Karara Subz Roll

$11.99

Crisp mini mixed vegetable rolls

Mixed Veg Platter

$25.99

Selection of assorted starters.

Savory Samosa

$9.99

Fried pastry with spicy potatoes, onion, peas filling

Shabnam ke Moti

$18.99

Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with spiced cheese mixture

Samosa 3 Pcs

$14.99

Chilli Paneer

$17.99

MEATY APPETIZERS

Bhatti ka Jheenga

$25.99

Prawns marinated in fiery spice mix, cooked to perfection in clay oven

Tandoori Sea Bass

$25.99

Sea bass marinated with North Indian spices, cooked to perfection in clay oven

Amritsari Machchi

$18.99

Crisp batter-fried fish – a special from Amritsar, North India

Lawrence Road Tandoori Murgh

$16.99

Tandoori chicken inspired from the popular Lawrence Road of Amritsar, North India (Half / Full

Murgh Angaar Bedgi

$19.99

The favorite chicken tikka spiced with special bedgi chillies

Pudina Murgh Tikka

$18.99

Minty chicken chunks on skewers, cooked in clay oven

Chandi Kaliyan

$19.99

Creamy chicken tikka

Pudina Seekh

$18.99

Minty lamb mince on skewers, cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$27.99

Tandoori spiced succulent lamb chops

Jalapeno Chicken

$19.99

Tender Chicken marinated in Jalapeno & yoghurt

Mixed Non Veg Platter

$23.99

Selection of assorted starters

VEGGIE MAINS

Shaam Savera

$18.99