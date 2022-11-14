The Yellow Chilli - Tustin 2463 Park Avenue
2463 Park Avenue
Tustin, CA 92782
SPECIALS
SOUPS
SALADS
Papaya Peanut Kachumber
Raw papaya and roasted peanuts with honey-lemon dressing
Paneer / Chicken Tikka and Avocado Salad
Spicy cottage cheese / chicken tikka and creamy avocado in vinaigrette
Bowl of Greens
Fresh vegetables and lettuce in tamarind vinaigrette
Leafy Salad
Fresh greens tossed with nuts, sprouts, carrot, beetroot and cranberries
PAPAD and RAITA
VEGGIE APPETIZERS
Chanajor Garam Tikki
Cheesy potato patties coated with crushed spiced black gram
Crispy Roasted Gobi
Breaded Cauliflower Florets fried & tossed in spices
Gobi Manchurian
Hara Masaley ka Bhuna Paneer
Griddled cottage cheese cubes marinated in flavorful green marinade
Harippa Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese in a blend of chilli and spices, cooked in clay oven
Kachche Kele ki Shaami
Melt-in-mouth spiced raw banana mixture, turned to patties and shallow-fried
Karara Subz Roll
Crisp mini mixed vegetable rolls
Mixed Veg Platter
Selection of assorted starters.
Savory Samosa
Fried pastry with spicy potatoes, onion, peas filling
Shabnam ke Moti
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with spiced cheese mixture
Samosa 3 Pcs
Chilli Paneer
MEATY APPETIZERS
Bhatti ka Jheenga
Prawns marinated in fiery spice mix, cooked to perfection in clay oven
Tandoori Sea Bass
Sea bass marinated with North Indian spices, cooked to perfection in clay oven
Amritsari Machchi
Crisp batter-fried fish – a special from Amritsar, North India
Lawrence Road Tandoori Murgh
Tandoori chicken inspired from the popular Lawrence Road of Amritsar, North India (Half / Full
Murgh Angaar Bedgi
The favorite chicken tikka spiced with special bedgi chillies
Pudina Murgh Tikka
Minty chicken chunks on skewers, cooked in clay oven
Chandi Kaliyan
Creamy chicken tikka
Pudina Seekh
Minty lamb mince on skewers, cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Tandoori spiced succulent lamb chops
Jalapeno Chicken
Tender Chicken marinated in Jalapeno & yoghurt
Mixed Non Veg Platter
Selection of assorted starters