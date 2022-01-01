Aliso Viejo restaurants you'll love
Pita Pita
26741 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo
|GYRO PITA
|$11.95
Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.
|GYRO PLATE
|$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
|LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB
|$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
FISH DISTRICT
26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo
|Taco COASTAL style
|$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
|Taco TRADITIONAL style
|$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo
22912 Pacific Park Dr Unit B, Aliso Viejo
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
|Cochinita Pibil Taco
|$3.89
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.