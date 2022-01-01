Aliso Viejo restaurants you'll love

Aliso Viejo restaurants
Toast
  • Aliso Viejo

Aliso Viejo's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Aliso Viejo restaurants

Pita Pita image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pita

26741 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (1994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GYRO PITA$11.95
Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
FISH DISTRICT image

 

FISH DISTRICT

26541 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco COASTAL style$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Stadium Brew Co. image

 

Stadium Brew Co.

26731 ALISO CREEK RD, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo

22912 Pacific Park Dr Unit B, Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Cochinita Pibil Taco$3.89
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
More about Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Aliso Viejo

Tacos

