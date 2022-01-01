Lake Forest restaurants you'll love
Western Hospitality Group
1 Spectrum Pointe Dr. #310, Lake Forest
|Fiesta de Comida Mexicana
|$75.00
Take a four-course trip South of the Border with our Fiesta de Comida Mexicana! Feeds 4-6 hungry adults!
|Peach Cobbler
|$30.00
Serves 4-6
|Taste of Spain
|$75.00
Four courses of sensational Spanish flavors delivered right to your door. Try it with our House Made Sangria!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Earth Bowl Superfoods
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5, Lake Forest
|Large 24oz
|$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Medium 16oz
|$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Small 12oz
|$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Renzo's Taste of Peru
24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest
|Beef Lomo Saltado
|$16.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
|Parihuela
|$23.00
Seafood Soup. Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops
|Chicken Saltado
|$14.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest
|Doner Saltado
|$12.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
|Istanbowl
|$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
|Doner Kebab Salad Plate
|$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703, Lake Forest
|Jalapeño Poppers
|$6.25
Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.
|BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick
|$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
|Umai House Fries
|$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bru Grill & Market
23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Fish And Chips
|$21.00
Wild caught Alaskan Cod, cole slaw, malt vinegar, tar tare sauce, with house made tempura batter and sea salt
|Bru for Two
|$64.00
Choose from Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon. Includes sides + cheesecake for dessert
|Beet Salad
Heirloom beets, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, petite greens, haricot verts, crumbled chevre, and micro basil.
Lupe's - Lake Forest
24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
|Lupe's Bowl
Your choice of protein served w/: Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
|Steak Taco
|$4.75
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest
23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Taco Gobernador (1)
|$4.75
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Cheese and Mix of Chopped Shrimp, Green and Red Bell Pepper and Onion, Not Spicy, served with Salad and Green Sauce.---Tortilla Amarilla a la Plancha rellena de Queso y Mix de Camaron Picado, Morron Verde, Rojo y Cebolla, No picante, servidos con Ensalada y Salsa Verde.
|Tacos Mixtos (Gobernador, Marlin, Empanadas)
|$16.99
2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 marlin, 2 Empanadas by Order, accompanied by Salad and Spicy Green Sauce.---2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 de Marlin, 2 Empanadas por Orden, acompañados de Ensalada y Salsa Verde Picante.
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$17.50
Fish tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Chopped Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Pescado Molido Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.
Crimson Coward - LF
23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest
Sunny Dumpling House
24602 Raymond Way, Lake Forest
Bagels & Brew- Lake Forest
21771 Lake Forest Dr #100,, Lake Forest
Avila's Lake Forest
24406 Muirlands Blvd, Lake Forest