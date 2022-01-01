Lake Forest restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Forest

Lake Forest's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Lake Forest restaurants

Western Hospitality Group image

 

Western Hospitality Group

1 Spectrum Pointe Dr. #310, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta de Comida Mexicana$75.00
Take a four-course trip South of the Border with our Fiesta de Comida Mexicana! Feeds 4-6 hungry adults!
Peach Cobbler$30.00
Serves 4-6
Taste of Spain$75.00
Four courses of sensational Spanish flavors delivered right to your door. Try it with our House Made Sangria!
More about Western Hospitality Group
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Earth Bowl Superfoods

22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods
Renzo's Taste of Peru image

 

Renzo's Taste of Peru

24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Lomo Saltado$16.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
Parihuela$23.00
Seafood Soup. Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops
Chicken Saltado$14.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
More about Renzo's Taste of Peru
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doner Saltado$12.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
Istanbowl$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG
Umai Savory Hot Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jalapeño Poppers$6.25
Crusted cream cheese filled jalapeños with choice of dipping sauce.
BIG Mozzarella Cheese Stick$3.50
Big mozzarella cheese stick covered in cornbread & bread crumbs. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
Umai House Fries$5.75
Crispy fries topped with Umai teriyaki sauce, dynamite sauce and nori flakes.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Bru Grill & Market image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bru Grill & Market

23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (2732 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish And Chips$21.00
Wild caught Alaskan Cod, cole slaw, malt vinegar, tar tare sauce, with house made tempura batter and sea salt
Bru for Two$64.00
Choose from Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon. Includes sides + cheesecake for dessert
Beet Salad
Heirloom beets, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, petite greens, haricot verts, crumbled chevre, and micro basil.
More about Bru Grill & Market
Lupe's - Lake Forest image

 

Lupe's - Lake Forest

24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lupe's Bowl
Your choice of protein served w/: Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
Steak Taco$4.75
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
More about Lupe's - Lake Forest
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.2 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Gobernador (1)$4.75
Grilled Yellow Tortilla stuffed with Cheese and Mix of Chopped Shrimp, Green and Red Bell Pepper and Onion, Not Spicy, served with Salad and Green Sauce.---Tortilla Amarilla a la Plancha rellena de Queso y Mix de Camaron Picado, Morron Verde, Rojo y Cebolla, No picante, servidos con Ensalada y Salsa Verde.
Tacos Mixtos (Gobernador, Marlin, Empanadas)$16.99
2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 marlin, 2 Empanadas by Order, accompanied by Salad and Spicy Green Sauce.---2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 de Marlin, 2 Empanadas por Orden, acompañados de Ensalada y Salsa Verde Picante.
Ceviche de Pescado$17.50
Fish tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Chopped Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Pescado Molido Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest
Restaurant banner

 

Crimson Coward - LF

23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crimson Coward - LF
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Dumpling House

24602 Raymond Way, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sunny Dumpling House
Restaurant banner

 

Bagels & Brew- Lake Forest

21771 Lake Forest Dr #100,, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bagels & Brew- Lake Forest
Restaurant banner

 

Avila's Lake Forest

24406 Muirlands Blvd, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Avila's Lake Forest

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Ceviche

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston