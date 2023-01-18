Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbonzai - Lake Forest 24301 Muirlands Blvd, Suite S

review star

No reviews yet

24301 Muirlands Boulevard

Suite S

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Chicken Platter
Kafta Platter

Salads & Sides

Baba Ghannouj w/ Pita

Baba Ghannouj w/ Pita

$6.95

A delicious eggplant dip. Served with a side of pita bread

Fresh Pita Bread

Fresh Pita Bread

$2.45

Two pieces of our signature pita bread. Baked fresh for every order, every time.

Garlic Yogurt w/ Pita

Garlic Yogurt w/ Pita

$6.95

Lebanese yogurt mixed with garlic, diced mint and cucumbers. Served with two pieces of freshly baked pita bread.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.25

A simple, yet refreshingly flavorful salad. Made up of cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, our lemon olive oil dressing, and topped with zaatar spice.

Hummus w/ Pita

Hummus w/ Pita

$6.95

A bowl of our homemade hummus. Served with two pieces of our freshly baked pita bread.

Labneh Bowl

Labneh Bowl

$6.95

A bowl of our Lebanese strained yogurt topped extra virgin olive oil. Served with two pieces of our freshly baked pita bread.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$5.45

Stuffed with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and a few secret spices

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$5.75+

A classic Lebanese salad. Parsley, tomatoes, onions, wheat germ, and our superb dressing which consists of extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and unique spices. Freshly tossed for every order.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$5.95

A small plate of cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and mint. Topped with olive oil and a sprinkle of zaatar.

Flatbreads

Zaatar Flatbread

Zaatar Flatbread

$6.45

The most traditional Lebanese flatbread. Zaatar is a blend of thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and extra virgin olive oil. It pairs excellently with the labneh dip that comes on the side. Note: Labneh dip is not Vegan

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$8.45

Our house blend of 3 cheeses (Akawi, Kaval & Mozzarella) combine beautifully together and form this delicious treat. Bye bye cheese pizzas, hello flatbreads!

Meat Flatbread

Meat Flatbread

$8.95

Our special mixture of ground beef, tomatoes, onions, herbs and spices. Topped with jalapenos and our own 3-cheese blend then baked to perfection.

Spinach & Cheese Flatbread

Spinach & Cheese Flatbread

$8.95

Spinach, sundried tomatoes, onions, and spices spread across a flatbread. Topped with our 3 cheese blend.

Trifecta Flatbread

Trifecta Flatbread

$8.95

Zaatar, meat, and cheese combined to form this 3 in 1 flatbread. A customer creation that became popular!

Lahm-b-ajin Flatbread

Lahm-b-ajin Flatbread

$6.95

Traditional thin-crust flatbread with a layer of our special mixture of ground beef, tomatoes, onions, herbs and spices

Wraps

Baked Falafel Wrap

Baked Falafel Wrap

$10.95

Our signature baked falafel with pickles, tomatoes, radish, parsley, and tahini sauce. Available in 4 unique flavors. Note: Red Falafel is served with jalapenos instead of pickles.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Deliciously tender, marinated chicken breast with homemade garlic sauce, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce. One of our most popular items!

Halloumi Wrap

$9.95

Halloumi is a delicious light cheese originating from the island of Cyprus. Wrapped with thyme, mint, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Kafta Wrap

$11.95

Seasoned ground beef kabob with hummus, tomatoes, pickles and spinach

Labneh Wrap

$8.50

Lebanese strained yogurt with olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a delightful experience for your taste buds.

Zaatar Wrap

Zaatar Wrap

$7.95

Zaatar (thyme, sesame seeds, olive oil, and sumac) spread across a wrap with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and mint. Unique and refreshing. Labneh can be added to further enhance the taste! Please note that Labneh is dairy based.

Platters

Baked Falafel Platter

$14.95

Your choice of baked falafel on a bed of basmati rice. Served with a freshly baked pita bread, tomatoes, radishes, pickles, and tahini sauce. Includes a house salad and a side of your choice.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$15.95

Our marinated shawarma style chicken (breast meat only) on a bed of basmati rice. Served with a freshly baked pita bread, pickles, garbanzo balila, oven roasted tomato & onion. Includes a choice of side and a house salad.

Kafta Platter

Kafta Platter

$15.95

Our seasoned beef kabob on a bed of basmati rice. Served with a freshly baked pita bread, pickles, garbanzo balila and an oven roasted tomato & onion. Includes a side of choice and a large house salad.

Bowls

Baked Falafel Bowl

Baked Falafel Bowl

$10.95

Four pieces of baked falafel with tomatoes, radishes, pickles, and tahini sauce. Choose from 4 of our unique falafel flavors. Note: Red falafel has jalapenos instead of pickles.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Our delicious marinated chicken atop a bed of greens and/or rice. Comes with diced tomatoes, diced pickles, garbanzo balila (garlic garbanzo) and a side of our home-made garlic sauce

Kafta Bowl

Kafta Bowl

$11.95

Our seasoned beef kabob atop a bed of greens and/or rice. Comes with diced tomatoes, diced pickles, garbanzo balila (garlic garbanzo) and a side of hummus.

Halloumi Bowl

Halloumi Bowl

$10.95

Halloumi cheese accompanied by diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, mint, dry zaatar and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Desserts

Baklava

$2.75+

Delicious walnut baklava. Available as a single unit or a four pack for sharing, or not ;)

Nutella Wrap

$6.95

Everyone is familiar with this delicious Hazelnut Cocoa spread. A generous portion is combined with our dough and wrapped into a delicious treat.

Cinnamon Rice Pudding

$3.45

Our homemade cinnamon flavored rice pudding with a hint of coconut. Topped with almond and walnut pieces!

a la Carte

Chicken a la carte

$6.95

Kafta a la carte

$6.95

Garlic Sauce Large (16 OZ)

$7.95

Halloumi a la carte (2 slices)

$2.45

Side of Balila

$1.50

Side of Rice

$3.75

Single Baked Falafel

$1.55

Sauces

Baba Ghannouj (2oz)

$0.95

Hummus (2oz)

$0.95

Garlic Yogurt (2oz)

$0.95

Labneh (1.5oz)

$0.95

Garlic Sauce (1.5oz)

$0.95

Tahini (1.5oz)

$0.95

Drinks

Soda Can

$2.00

Aquafina Water

$1.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00

Voss Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$3.75

Starbucks

$3.50

Fountain drink

$2.00

Yogurt drink

$3.00

Catering

Chicken (Catering)

$150.00

A large portion of our extremely popular chicken (shawarma style) served atop a bed of rice. Comes with a tray of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic garbanzo beans, a tray of our house salad, 10 pieces of pita bread, a large dip of your choice and a side of tahini sauce. Feeds approximately 10 people - One business day notice for all catering orders

Kafta (Catering)

$160.00

A large portion of our delicious Kafta served atop a bed of rice. Comes with a tray of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic garbanzo beans, a tray of our house salad, 10 pieces of pita bread, a large dip of your choice and a side of tahini sauce. Feeds approximately 10 people - One business day notice for all catering orders

Falafel (Catering)

$140.00

40 pieces of falafel, evenly divided per your choosing, served atop a bed of rice. Comes with a tray of assorted veggies (lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, radishes & cucumbers), a tray of our house salad, 10 pieces of pita bread, a large dip of your choice and a side of tahini sauce. Feeds approximately 10 people - One business day notice for all catering orders

Mixed Protein (Catering)

$160.00

Even amounts of all three proteins (falafel, chicken & kafta) served atop a bed of rice. Comes with a tray of assorted veggies (lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, radishes and garlic garbanzo beans), a tray of our house salad, 10 pieces of pita bread, a large side of your choice, tahini sauce and garlic sauce. Feeds approximately 10 people - One business day notice for all catering orders

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly made Lebanese cuisine. We offer flatbreads, wraps, bowls and platters!

Location

24301 Muirlands Boulevard, Suite S, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

