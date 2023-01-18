Barbonzai - Lake Forest 24301 Muirlands Blvd, Suite S

Mixed Protein (Catering)

$160.00

Even amounts of all three proteins (falafel, chicken & kafta) served atop a bed of rice. Comes with a tray of assorted veggies (lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, radishes and garlic garbanzo beans), a tray of our house salad, 10 pieces of pita bread, a large side of your choice, tahini sauce and garlic sauce. Feeds approximately 10 people - One business day notice for all catering orders