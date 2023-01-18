Barbonzai - Lake Forest 24301 Muirlands Blvd, Suite S
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Freshly made Lebanese cuisine. We offer flatbreads, wraps, bowls and platters!
Location
24301 Muirlands Boulevard, Suite S, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Gallery
