Mission Viejo restaurants you'll love

Go
Mission Viejo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mission Viejo

Mission Viejo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Vietnamese
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Mission Viejo restaurants

Sal's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizzeria

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.8 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots x12$10.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
Brooklyn Cheese
A combination of mozzarella and handmade fresh mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade cooked tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Garlic Knots x6$6.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
More about Sal's Pizzeria
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo image

 

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo

27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco & Enchilada Plate$13.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Taco Combo Plate$13.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Bag of Chips$5.25
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Pub Thirty Two image

 

Pub Thirty Two

23962 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Beef Stroganoff$24.00
More about Pub Thirty Two
Wineworks For Everyone image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wineworks For Everyone

26342 Oso Pkwy, MIssion Viejo

Avg 4.9 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cracked Pepper Bucatini$23.00
manila clams | pancetta | parmesan | smoked cured egg yolk
Chicken Confit$24.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Cauliflower$14.00
green harissa | curry caramelized onions | shaved almonds
More about Wineworks For Everyone
37 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

37 Beach Hut Deli

26051 La Paz Rd, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.7 (1848 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about 37 Beach Hut Deli
Hana's Korean BBQ image

 

Hana's Korean BBQ

27741 Crown Valley, # 321, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Beef Plate (Bul Go Gi)$12.95
Marinated Rib Eye Beef served with White or Brown Rice and choice of 2 side dishes
BBQ Chicken Plate$9.95
Marinated Chicken Thighs, served with brown or White Rice and choice of 2 side dishes.
Kalbi Plate$21.95
Marinated Short Ribs, with choice of White or Brown Rice and a a choice of 4 Side dishes.
More about Hana's Korean BBQ
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Lime Wedge
More about Baja Fish Tacos
OC Pizza Mission Viejo image

 

OC Pizza Mission Viejo

25104 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto
Romaine, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Ham, Salami and Pepperoni
Cheesy Garlic Bread (2)$4.75
Served with our Homemade Marinara
SM 10" Pizza$11.99
Gluten Free Available
More about OC Pizza Mission Viejo
Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo image

 

Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Zen$6.00
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Watermelon Green Tea$5.25
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a watermelon puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Aichi Green Tea Crumble$5.75
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
More about Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo
Taco Mesa image

 

Taco Mesa

22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Shredded Chicken (crispy)$4.00
Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Taco Vegetarian$3.75
Black beans, Romain, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Taco Pescado Frito (fish)$4.50
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage relish, sour cream and cheese.
On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
More about Taco Mesa
Dublin 4 Gastropub image

 

Dublin 4 Gastropub

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.7 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D4 Signature Irish Coffee Gift Box$120.00
Pick Up, Tuesday 12/21, Wednesday 12/22, Thursday 12/23 ONLY
Contents Include: one bottle of Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, one bag of artisan coffee, D4 Signature Molasses sugar, two D4 engraved Irish coffee glasses, assortment of treats
Heirloom Beet Salad$15.00
wild rocket, humboldt fog, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic reduction, smoked salt
Braised Short Rib$38.00
horseradish potato puree, baby root vegetables, caramelized pearl onions, braising jus
More about Dublin 4 Gastropub
Sana's Curry Bowl image

 

Sana's Curry Bowl

27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Paneer Pakora$11.00
Cubes of whole milk cheese coated in chickpeas flour and deep fried.
( let us know your spice level - mild, med. or spicy).
Vegetable Curry$15.00
Assorted fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
(Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)
Buttered Naan$3.00
Indian leavened flat bread cooked in a tandoor oven.
More about Sana's Curry Bowl
Pho King Way image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho King Way

24000 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Com1-2 Meat$10.45
Bun 1-2 Meat$10.45
Prince Bowl Large$11.25
More about Pho King Way
Frapys image

 

Frapys

24001 Vía Fabricante #1004, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New Napolitan
Our take on an old classic - Pomegranate tart, vanilla and chocolate
More about Frapys
Restaurant banner

 

Bagels & Brew- Mission Viejo

23052 Alicia Pkwy Ste A, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bagels & Brew- Mission Viejo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mission Viejo

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Enchiladas

Short Ribs

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Mission Viejo to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston