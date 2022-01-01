Mission Viejo restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizzeria
27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313, Mission Viejo
|Garlic Knots x12
|$10.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
|Brooklyn Cheese
A combination of mozzarella and handmade fresh mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade cooked tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, parmesan cheese
|Garlic Knots x6
|$6.00
Fresh baked knots topped with garlic and parsley. Comes with Marinara.
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Taco Combo Plate
|$13.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Bag of Chips
|$5.25
Pub Thirty Two
23962 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|Beef Stroganoff
|$24.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wineworks For Everyone
26342 Oso Pkwy, MIssion Viejo
|Cracked Pepper Bucatini
|$23.00
manila clams | pancetta | parmesan | smoked cured egg yolk
|Chicken Confit
|$24.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
|Cauliflower
|$14.00
green harissa | curry caramelized onions | shaved almonds
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
37 Beach Hut Deli
26051 La Paz Rd, Mission Viejo
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Hana's Korean BBQ
27741 Crown Valley, # 321, Mission Viejo
|BBQ Beef Plate (Bul Go Gi)
|$12.95
Marinated Rib Eye Beef served with White or Brown Rice and choice of 2 side dishes
|BBQ Chicken Plate
|$9.95
Marinated Chicken Thighs, served with brown or White Rice and choice of 2 side dishes.
|Kalbi Plate
|$21.95
Marinated Short Ribs, with choice of White or Brown Rice and a a choice of 4 Side dishes.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Lime Wedge
OC Pizza Mission Viejo
25104 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo
|Antipasto
Romaine, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Ham, Salami and Pepperoni
|Cheesy Garlic Bread (2)
|$4.75
Served with our Homemade Marinara
|SM 10" Pizza
|$11.99
Gluten Free Available
Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo
28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B, Mission Viejo
|Strawberry Zen
|$6.00
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
|Watermelon Green Tea
|$5.25
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a watermelon puree. 600ml / 20oz.
|Aichi Green Tea Crumble
|$5.75
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
|Taco Shredded Chicken (crispy)
|$4.00
Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
|Taco Vegetarian
|$3.75
Black beans, Romain, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
|Taco Pescado Frito (fish)
|$4.50
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage relish, sour cream and cheese.
On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Dublin 4 Gastropub
26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo
|D4 Signature Irish Coffee Gift Box
|$120.00
Pick Up, Tuesday 12/21, Wednesday 12/22, Thursday 12/23 ONLY
Contents Include: one bottle of Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, one bag of artisan coffee, D4 Signature Molasses sugar, two D4 engraved Irish coffee glasses, assortment of treats
|Heirloom Beet Salad
|$15.00
wild rocket, humboldt fog, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic reduction, smoked salt
|Braised Short Rib
|$38.00
horseradish potato puree, baby root vegetables, caramelized pearl onions, braising jus
Sana's Curry Bowl
27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo
|Paneer Pakora
|$11.00
Cubes of whole milk cheese coated in chickpeas flour and deep fried.
( let us know your spice level - mild, med. or spicy).
|Vegetable Curry
|$15.00
Assorted fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
(Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)
|Buttered Naan
|$3.00
Indian leavened flat bread cooked in a tandoor oven.
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho King Way
24000 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Com1-2 Meat
|$10.45
|Bun 1-2 Meat
|$10.45
|Prince Bowl Large
|$11.25
Frapys
24001 Vía Fabricante #1004, Mission Viejo
|New Napolitan
Our take on an old classic - Pomegranate tart, vanilla and chocolate
Bagels & Brew- Mission Viejo
23052 Alicia Pkwy Ste A, Mission Viejo