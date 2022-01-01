Foothill Ranch restaurants you'll love

Foothill Ranch restaurants
Toast
  • Foothill Ranch

Foothill Ranch's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Vegan
Bagels
Must-try Foothill Ranch restaurants

Sunrise Bagel and Deli image

 

Sunrise Bagel and Deli

27412 Portola Pkwy suite F, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast NoCarb$5.60
3 egg scrambled with mixed cheese, and 1 choice of meat
Breakfast Bagel$5.60
1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat
Spring Roll$8.25
Fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber. rice noodle, and oven baked chicken breast wrapped in rice paper.
Includes: hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce and sesame sauce.
More about Sunrise Bagel and Deli
Aroma Pizza and Pasta image

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X Large 16in Cheese Pizza$16.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
Large 14in Cheese Pizza$14.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
Large 14in Pizza$18.99
14 inch large specialty pizza. In the photo is our limited time special Black Truffle Burrata.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizzeria

26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monday - Thursday Special$28.00
1 x Large Pizza with 1 Topping OR
1 x Grandma Pie
+ 1 x Large Garden Salad
+ 1 x 2Liter of Soda
Brooklyn Cheese
A combination of mozzarella and handmade fresh mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade cooked tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Pinwheels$5.00
Dough rolls with your choice of filling. Comes with marinara
More about Sal's Pizzeria
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

 

Earth Bowl Superfoods

20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods
MAMÓN image

 

MAMÓN

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$9.50
Fontina and white cheddar on toasted sourdough.
There’s an Egg Involved$12.50
Roasted tri-tip, roasted tomatoes, onions and cilantro, serrano pepper mayo, topped with a fried egg on Francese bread.
OLD DIRTY B$13.50
Two eggs, potatoes, cheese, and choice of bacon or Argentinian chorizo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
More about MAMÓN
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch image

 

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch

26676 Portola Parkway Suite E, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
Banner pic

 

DING TEA

26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about DING TEA
Restaurant banner

 

La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest

41 Auto Center Drive, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest
Restaurant banner

 

Avila's Foothill Ranch

26771 Portola Pkwy, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Avila's Foothill Ranch
