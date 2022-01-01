Foothill Ranch restaurants you'll love
Foothill Ranch's top cuisines
Must-try Foothill Ranch restaurants
More about Sunrise Bagel and Deli
Sunrise Bagel and Deli
27412 Portola Pkwy suite F, Foothill Ranch
|Popular items
|Breakfast NoCarb
|$5.60
3 egg scrambled with mixed cheese, and 1 choice of meat
|Breakfast Bagel
|$5.60
1 egg, American cheese, and 1 choice of meat
|Spring Roll
|$8.25
Fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber. rice noodle, and oven baked chicken breast wrapped in rice paper.
Includes: hot sauce, our home made peanut sauce and sesame sauce.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta
Aroma Pizza and Pasta
20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest
|Popular items
|X Large 16in Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
|Large 14in Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza with additional toppings. Vegan and Gluten free options available.
|Large 14in Pizza
|$18.99
14 inch large specialty pizza. In the photo is our limited time special Black Truffle Burrata.
More about Sal's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizzeria
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch
|Popular items
|Monday - Thursday Special
|$28.00
1 x Large Pizza with 1 Topping OR
1 x Grandma Pie
+ 1 x Large Garden Salad
+ 1 x 2Liter of Soda
|Brooklyn Cheese
A combination of mozzarella and handmade fresh mozzarella cheese, Sal's homemade cooked tomato sauce with San Marzano style tomatoes, parmesan cheese
|Pinwheels
|$5.00
Dough rolls with your choice of filling. Comes with marinara
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods
Earth Bowl Superfoods
20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D, Lake Forest
|Popular items
|Large 24oz
|$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Medium 16oz
|$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Small 12oz
|$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
More about MAMÓN
MAMÓN
26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D, Foothill Ranch
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.50
Fontina and white cheddar on toasted sourdough.
|There’s an Egg Involved
|$12.50
Roasted tri-tip, roasted tomatoes, onions and cilantro, serrano pepper mayo, topped with a fried egg on Francese bread.
|OLD DIRTY B
|$13.50
Two eggs, potatoes, cheese, and choice of bacon or Argentinian chorizo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
More about Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
26676 Portola Parkway Suite E, Foothill Ranch
More about DING TEA
DING TEA
26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D, Foothill Ranch
More about La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest
La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest
41 Auto Center Drive, Lake Forest
More about Avila's Foothill Ranch
Avila's Foothill Ranch
26771 Portola Pkwy, Foothill Ranch