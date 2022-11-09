Restaurant header imageView gallery

Earth Bowl Superfoods Baker Ranch

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D

Lake Forest, CA 92610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Medium 16oz

Build Your Own Bowl

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz

Small 12oz

$9.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Medium 16oz

Medium 16oz

$11.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Large 24oz

Large 24oz

$14.95

Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.

Drinks & Protein Bars

Kombucha Açaí + Ginger & Blueberry

Kombucha Açaí + Ginger & Blueberry

$4.95

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Blueberry and Ginger come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC BLUEBERRY EXTRACT.

Kombucha Açai + Mango & Goji

Kombucha Açai + Mango & Goji

$4.95Out of stock

A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Mango and Goji come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC MANGO EXTRACT AND ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES.

Kombucha Açaí + Pomegranate

Kombucha Açaí + Pomegranate

$4.95

This is a super powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí and Pomegranate come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC POMEGRANATE EXTRACT.

Organic Açaí + Goji Berry Bar

Organic Açaí + Goji Berry Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES, ORGANIC DRIED BANANAS, ORGANIC DRIED BLUEBERRIES. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Organic Açaí + Dark Chocolate Bar

Organic Açaí + Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC ALMOND BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC DARK CHOCOLATE CHIPS (ORGANIC COCOA, ORGANIC COCONUT SUGAR, ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER), ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Organic Açaí + Peanut Butter Bar

Organic Açaí + Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO REFINED SUGAR | SWEETENED WITH ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN FREEZE-DRIED ORGANIC AÇAÍ SOY, GRAIN, AND DAIRY FREE ANTIOXIDANT 500 ORACS USDA ORGANIC & PLANT-BASED INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC SHREDDED COCONUT, ORGANIC COCONUT NECTAR, ORGANIC PEANUT BUTTER, ORGANIC PUMPKIN SEED PROTEIN, ORGANIC AÇAÍ FREEZE DRIED POWDER, ORGANIC CACAO NIBS, ORGANIC CHIA SEEDS, ORGANIC VANILLA BEAN. ALL INGREDIENTS ARE ORGANIC.

Yerba Mate Revel Berry
$3.95

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$3.95
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint
$3.95

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.95
Yerba Mate Bluephoria
$3.95

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.95

Bottled Water
$2.50

$2.50
Cool Shield Thermal Bubble
$2.00

Cool Shield Thermal Bubble

$2.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20491 Alton Pkwy Suite D, Lake Forest, CA 92610

Directions

Earth Bowl Superfoods image
Earth Bowl Superfoods image
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

