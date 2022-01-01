Ladera Ranch restaurants you'll love

Ladera Ranch restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ladera Ranch

Ladera Ranch's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Ladera Ranch restaurants

Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Ropa Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco
Taco Ropa Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
More about Taco Mesa
Whealthy image

PASTA • NOODLES

Whealthy

27412 Antonio Pkwy, Ladera Ranch

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cream Pasta$11.50
Our signature spicy cream based sauce spaghetti with parmesan cheeses, smoked bacon, and chicken.
Whealthy Fried Rice$11.75
Our Sichuan style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
Egg Ram Don$11.50
Our signature spicy black bean sauce with egg noodles. Smoked pork, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
More about Whealthy
Pino's Cucina image

PASTA

Pino's Cucina

27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccini pasta with a cream and parmesan sauce. – Add chicken - $3.00
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with meat sauce. – Add meatballs $3.00
Bruschetta al Pomodoro$8.00
Grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Pino's Cucina
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge image

 

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New England Lobster Roll$38.00
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries
*choice of warm or cold roll"
Deviled Eggs$12.00
sriracha, pickled onions, smoked paprika, chives
Liquid Gold$29.00
pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan
*a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*
More about Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar image

 

Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar

25672 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad$6.99
Medium Pizza$18.99
Garlic Bread$4.99
More about Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Banner pic

 

The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas

25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2, Ladera Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas
Banner pic

 

zpizza Ladera Ranch

25672 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about zpizza Ladera Ranch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ladera Ranch

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

