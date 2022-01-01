Ladera Ranch restaurants you'll love
More about Taco Mesa
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch
|Popular items
|Taco Ropa Beef
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco
|Taco Ropa Chicken
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$5.50
Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
More about Whealthy
PASTA • NOODLES
Whealthy
27412 Antonio Pkwy, Ladera Ranch
|Popular items
|Cream Pasta
|$11.50
Our signature spicy cream based sauce spaghetti with parmesan cheeses, smoked bacon, and chicken.
|Whealthy Fried Rice
|$11.75
Our Sichuan style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
|Egg Ram Don
|$11.50
Our signature spicy black bean sauce with egg noodles. Smoked pork, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.
More about Pino's Cucina
PASTA
Pino's Cucina
27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$16.00
Fettuccini pasta with a cream and parmesan sauce. – Add chicken - $3.00
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$15.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with meat sauce. – Add meatballs $3.00
|Bruschetta al Pomodoro
|$8.00
Grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge
30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo
|Popular items
|New England Lobster Roll
|$38.00
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries
*choice of warm or cold roll"
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
sriracha, pickled onions, smoked paprika, chives
|Liquid Gold
|$29.00
pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan
*a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*
More about Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
25672 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ladera Ranch
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$6.99
|Medium Pizza
|$18.99
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
More about The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas
The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas
25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2, Ladera Ranch
More about zpizza Ladera Ranch
zpizza Ladera Ranch
25672 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch