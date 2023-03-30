- Home
Pino's Cucina
27522 Antonio Parkway
#P2
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Lunch / Dinner
Antipasti
Italian Dinner Rolls
Fresh, made daily dinner rolls. Order comes with four (4) rolls.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread baked with butter, fresh garlic, oregano and parsley. Serves 2 to 3.
Meatball Sliders
Two (2) fresh made rolls, each topped with a meatball, mozzarella, parmigiana and marinara sauce.
Bruschetta al Pomodoro
Grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Calamari Fritti
Baby squid, lightly floured and deep fried. Served with spicy tomato basil sauce.
Frittelle di Formaggio
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese fritters with sundried tomato balsamic glaze.
Arancini
Sicilian rice cones stuffed with meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella cheese, then coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried.
Shrimp Scampi
Four (4) large shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and white wine sauce.
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thinly sliced filet mignon topped with capers, shaved parmesan and lemon extra virgin olive oil.
Antipasto Misto
An appetizer sampler platter with calamari and two (2) of each of the following: arancini, frittelle di formaggio, and bruschetta al pomodoro.
Zuppe e Insalate
Minestra del Giorno
Daily soup special. Call restaurant for daily selection.
Insalata Caprese
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Insalata Mista di Casa
Organic field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons tossed with fresh basil tomato balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with shaved parmesan.
Insalata Cesare
Hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with cesare dressing and croutons. Topped with shaved reggiano.
Insalata Siciliana
Tomatoes, onions and potatoes tossed in extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar and oregano.
Pasta
Capellini Checca
Angel hair pasta tossed with sautéed garlic, fresh basil and ripened tomatoes.
Ravioli di Casa
Ravioli filled with reggiano, ricotta and mozzarella in a tomato basil marinara.
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli filled with lobster meat in a vodka cream sauce.
Spaghetti with Sauce
Spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Spaghetti with diced pancetta cooked in a cream sauce and finished with egg yolk and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Linguini Mare
Linguini with shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari with spicy tomato sauce.
Linguini con Vongole O’Cozze
Linguini pasta tossed with fresh clams or mussels, steamed in garlic, olive oil, and white wine or marinara sauce.
Risotto con Funghi e Salsiccia
Arborio rice with mushrooms, sausage, light cream and brown sauce.
Gnocchi
Made in house potato dumplings with your choice of sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna Casalinga
Lasagna pasta layered with béchamel, mozzarella, parmesan and meat sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta with a cream and parmesan sauce.
Fettuccine alla Primavera
Fettuccine with sautéed seasoned vegetables in olive oil and garlic or marinara.
Rigatoni al Forno
Baked rigatoni with meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Rotelle di Pasta
Baked sheets of pasta rolled with prosciutto, mozzarella and béchamel in a vodka cream sauce.
Penne alla Pino
Penne pasta, grilled chicken breast and sundried tomatoes tossed in a tarragon cream sauce.
Capellini alla Boscaiola con Gamberi
Angel hair pasta sautéed with shrimp, mushrooms and garlic in your choice of sauce.
Tortellini alla Franco
Beef tortellini, peas and cooked prosciutto in an alfredo cream sauce.
Secondi
Pollo Piccata
Lightly breaded boneless breast of chicken sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.
Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded and pounded boneless chicken breast baked with marinara, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.
Vitello Parmigiana
Breaded and pounded boneless veal scallopini baked with marinara, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Sliced breaded eggplant layers in marinara and parmesan sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and then oven baked lasagna-style. Served with fresh vegetables.
Pollo Marsala
Lightly breaded chicken in mushroom marsala sauce.
Vitello Marsala
Lightly breaded milk-fed veal scallopini in mushroom marsala sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.
Vitello Piccata
Lightly breaded veal scaloppini sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.
Vitello Saltimbocca
Lightly breaded veal scallopini topped with imported prosciutto and sage, cooked in white wine and veal reduction. Served with fresh vegetables.
Pesce Misto
A combination of two pieces of lightly breaded grilled fresh fish of the day, scallops and shrimp in a Cajun seasoning. Served with a side of pasta.
Cioppino
Fresh seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, assorted fresh fish, capers and lobster tail in a tomato and wine broth. Served with a crostini.
Sole Piccata
Salmon Calabrese
Pesce del Giorno
Fish of the day. Call the restaurant for details.
Dolci
Kids (12 and Under)
Pizza
12" Hand-tossed Pizzas
Pizza Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizza Genovese
Pesto, chicken, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizza Alla Pino
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, burrata, arugula and shaved parmigiana.
Pizza Primavera
Tomato sauce, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant and peppers. Vegan / Vegetarian
Pizza Diavola
Tomato sauce, spicy salami, mozzarella, peperoncini and spicy oil.
Pizza Alla Forestiera
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, capicola, ham and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Pizza Bruschetta
Marinated tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Sicilian Speciality
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with fresh french fries.
Family Combos
4/5 Person Family Combos
8/10 Person Family Combos
Non-Alcholic Drinks
24 oz. Soda Fountain Beverage
Bottled Beverages
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water
Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water. 500ml bottle.
500ml - S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water Natural Mineral. 500ml bottle.
750ml - S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water Natural Mineral. 750ml bottle.
San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Beverage
San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Beverage. 300ml can.
San Pellegrino Lemonata Sparkling Beverage
San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Beverage. 300ml can.
Kids Beverages
Wines by the Bottle
Sparkling Wine
Italian White Wine
Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Vallagarina Pinot Grigio
Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Valdadige, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Calasole Vermentino
Maremma, Tuscany. 750ml bottle.
Principi di Butera Insolia
Terre Siciliane, Southern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Other White Wines
Raymond R Collection Chardonnay
750 ml bottle Napa Valley, California
Mer Soleil Chardonnay
Santa Lucia Highlands, California. 750ml bottle.
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River
Russian River Valley, California.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Valdadige
Veneto, Italy. 375ml bottle.
Cakebread Chardonnay
Napa Valley, CA. 375ml bottle.
Italian Red Wines
Lenotti Terre di Pra' Casal Moro Rosso
Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Victoria Chianti
Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Lorini Valpesa Chianti Classico
Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Castellani Chianti Classico Riserva
Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Principi di Butera Symposio
Terre Siciliane, Southern Italy. 750ml bottle.
Supertuscan Tenuta di Burchino Toscana
Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Boschetti Gomba DOCG Barolo
Piedmont, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Amarone Della Valpolicella
Verona, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Azienda Agricola Innocenti Brunello di Montalcino
Toscana, Italy. 750ml bottle.
Other Red Wines
Rhiannon Red Blend
California. 750ml bottle.
Hahn Estate Pinot Noir
Monterey County, California. 750ml bottle.
Elouan Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon. 750ml bottle.
Robert Mondavi Merlot
Central Coast, California. 750ml bottle.
Cosentino Cigar Zin Old Vine Zinfandel
Lodi, Central Valley, California. 750ml bottle.
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Central Coast, California. 750ml bottle.
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon
California. 750ml bottle.
Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
Napa, California. 750ml bottle.
Cabernet Cellars Sauvignon Cakebread Napa Valley
Napa, California. 750ml bottle.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Home Cooked Italian Cuisine • Pasta Made Daily • Hand Tossed 12” Pizza
27522 Antonio Parkway, #P2, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694