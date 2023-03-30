Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pino's Cucina

1,961 Reviews

$$

27522 Antonio Parkway

#P2

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Popular Items

Insalata Mista di Casa
Profiteroles
Linguini con Vongole O’Cozze

Lunch / Dinner

Antipasti

Italian Dinner Rolls

$2.00

Fresh, made daily dinner rolls. Order comes with four (4) rolls.

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Italian bread baked with butter, fresh garlic, oregano and parsley. Serves 2 to 3.

Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Two (2) fresh made rolls, each topped with a meatball, mozzarella, parmigiana and marinara sauce.

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

$10.00

Grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Calamari Fritti

$13.50

Baby squid, lightly floured and deep fried. Served with spicy tomato basil sauce.

Frittelle di Formaggio

$14.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese fritters with sundried tomato balsamic glaze.

Arancini

$14.00

Sicilian rice cones stuffed with meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella cheese, then coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Four (4) large shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and white wine sauce.

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$19.00

Thinly sliced filet mignon topped with capers, shaved parmesan and lemon extra virgin olive oil.

Antipasto Misto

$20.00

An appetizer sampler platter with calamari and two (2) of each of the following: arancini, frittelle di formaggio, and bruschetta al pomodoro.

Zuppe e Insalate

Minestra del Giorno

$10.00

Daily soup special. Call restaurant for daily selection.

Insalata Caprese

$12.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Insalata Mista di Casa

$9.00

Organic field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons tossed with fresh basil tomato balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with shaved parmesan.

Insalata Cesare

$10.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce tossed with cesare dressing and croutons. Topped with shaved reggiano.

Insalata Siciliana

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions and potatoes tossed in extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar and oregano.

Pasta

Capellini Checca

$16.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with sautéed garlic, fresh basil and ripened tomatoes.

Ravioli di Casa

$18.00

Ravioli filled with reggiano, ricotta and mozzarella in a tomato basil marinara.

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Ravioli filled with lobster meat in a vodka cream sauce.

Spaghetti with Sauce

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta topped with your choice of sauce.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti with diced pancetta cooked in a cream sauce and finished with egg yolk and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Linguini Mare

$24.00

Linguini with shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari with spicy tomato sauce.

Linguini con Vongole O’Cozze

$22.00

Linguini pasta tossed with fresh clams or mussels, steamed in garlic, olive oil, and white wine or marinara sauce.

Risotto con Funghi e Salsiccia

$21.00

Arborio rice with mushrooms, sausage, light cream and brown sauce.

Gnocchi

$19.00

Made in house potato dumplings with your choice of sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna Casalinga

$20.00

Lasagna pasta layered with béchamel, mozzarella, parmesan and meat sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini pasta with a cream and parmesan sauce.

Fettuccine alla Primavera

$19.00

Fettuccine with sautéed seasoned vegetables in olive oil and garlic or marinara.

Rigatoni al Forno

$20.00

Baked rigatoni with meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Rotelle di Pasta

$21.00

Baked sheets of pasta rolled with prosciutto, mozzarella and béchamel in a vodka cream sauce.

Penne alla Pino

$22.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken breast and sundried tomatoes tossed in a tarragon cream sauce.

Capellini alla Boscaiola con Gamberi

$22.00

Angel hair pasta sautéed with shrimp, mushrooms and garlic in your choice of sauce.

Tortellini alla Franco

$22.00

Beef tortellini, peas and cooked prosciutto in an alfredo cream sauce.

Secondi

Pollo Piccata

$20.00

Lightly breaded boneless breast of chicken sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded and pounded boneless chicken breast baked with marinara, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.

Vitello Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded and pounded boneless veal scallopini baked with marinara, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine marinara.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Sliced breaded eggplant layers in marinara and parmesan sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and then oven baked lasagna-style. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pollo Marsala

$20.00

Lightly breaded chicken in mushroom marsala sauce.

Vitello Marsala

$24.00

Lightly breaded milk-fed veal scallopini in mushroom marsala sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.

Vitello Piccata

$24.00

Lightly breaded veal scaloppini sautéed with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine and capers. Served with fresh vegetables.

Vitello Saltimbocca

$26.00

Lightly breaded veal scallopini topped with imported prosciutto and sage, cooked in white wine and veal reduction. Served with fresh vegetables.

Pesce Misto

$35.00

A combination of two pieces of lightly breaded grilled fresh fish of the day, scallops and shrimp in a Cajun seasoning. Served with a side of pasta.

Cioppino

$38.00

Fresh seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, assorted fresh fish, capers and lobster tail in a tomato and wine broth. Served with a crostini.

Sole Piccata

$35.00

Salmon Calabrese

$35.00

Pesce del Giorno

$38.00

Fish of the day. Call the restaurant for details.

Dolci

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

House-made, coffee flavored dessert.

Profiteroles

$9.00

Three (3) cream puffs.

Cannoli

$9.00

House-made, pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling.

Kids (12 and Under)

Pasta with Butter Only

$4.95

Pasta with Sauce

$7.95

Pasta with your choice of sauce.

Pasta with Meatballs

$9.95

Pasta with meatballs and red sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Chicken fingers served with french fries.

Sicilian Deep Dish Pizza

$7.95

Personal size cheese pizza.

Pizza

12" Hand-tossed Pizzas

Made fresh daily and thrown by hand. All pizzas are 12".

Pizza Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Genovese

$21.00

Pesto, chicken, mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Alla Pino

$23.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, burrata, arugula and shaved parmigiana.

Pizza Primavera

$22.00

Tomato sauce, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant and peppers. Vegan / Vegetarian

Pizza Diavola

$19.00

Tomato sauce, spicy salami, mozzarella, peperoncini and spicy oil.

Pizza Alla Forestiera

$23.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, capicola, ham and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Pizza Bruschetta

$20.00

Marinated tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Sicilian Speciality

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with fresh french fries.

Family Combos

4/5 Person Family Combos

Spaghetti

$30.00

Family combo includes: • Spaghetti Marinara • Mista di Casa Salad or upgrade to Cesare +5

Fettuccine Alfredo

$40.00

Family combo includes: • Fettuccine Alfredo • Mista di Casa Salad or upgrade to Cesare +5

8/10 Person Family Combos

Spaghetti

$50.00

Family combo includes: • Spaghetti Marinara • Mista di Casa Salad or upgrade to Cesare +10

Fettuccine Alfredo

$70.00

Family combo includes: • Fettuccine Alfredo • Mista di Casa Salad or upgrade to Cesare +10

Non-Alcholic Drinks

24 oz. Soda Fountain Beverage

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$5.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$5.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$6.00

Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water. 500ml bottle.

500ml - S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

500ml - S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water Natural Mineral. 500ml bottle.

750ml - S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$10.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water Natural Mineral. 750ml bottle.

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Beverage

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Beverage

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Beverage. 300ml can.

San Pellegrino Lemonata Sparkling Beverage

San Pellegrino Lemonata Sparkling Beverage

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Beverage. 300ml can.

Kids Beverages

Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Peroni Nastro Azzurro (Bottled)

Peroni Nastro Azzurro (Bottled)

$7.00

Lager, 11.2 oz

Coors Light (Can)

Coors Light (Can)

$7.00

American style light lager, 12 oz

Wines by the Bottle

Sparkling Wine

Wines for sale by the bottle.

Prosecco Zonin

$30.00

Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Italian White Wine

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Vallagarina Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$58.00

Valdadige, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Calasole Vermentino

$40.00

Maremma, Tuscany. 750ml bottle.

Principi di Butera Insolia

$42.00

Terre Siciliane, Southern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Other White Wines

Raymond R Collection Chardonnay

$30.00

750 ml bottle Napa Valley, California

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$50.00

Santa Lucia Highlands, California. 750ml bottle.

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River

$50.00+

Russian River Valley, California.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Valdadige

$30.00

Veneto, Italy. 375ml bottle.

Cakebread Chardonnay

$44.00

Napa Valley, CA. 375ml bottle.

Rosé

Rosa dei Masi

$30.00

Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Italian Red Wines

Lenotti Terre di Pra' Casal Moro Rosso

$40.00

Veneto, Northern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Victoria Chianti

$30.00

Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Lorini Valpesa Chianti Classico

$42.00

Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Castellani Chianti Classico Riserva

$55.00

Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Principi di Butera Symposio

$75.00

Terre Siciliane, Southern Italy. 750ml bottle.

Supertuscan Tenuta di Burchino Toscana

$75.00

Tuscany, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Boschetti Gomba DOCG Barolo

$90.00

Piedmont, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Amarone Della Valpolicella

$95.00

Verona, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Azienda Agricola Innocenti Brunello di Montalcino

$100.00

Toscana, Italy. 750ml bottle.

Other Red Wines

Rhiannon Red Blend

$36.00

California. 750ml bottle.

Hahn Estate Pinot Noir

$30.00

Monterey County, California. 750ml bottle.

Elouan Pinot Noir

$44.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon. 750ml bottle.

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$34.00

Central Coast, California. 750ml bottle.

Cosentino Cigar Zin Old Vine Zinfandel

$42.00

Lodi, Central Valley, California. 750ml bottle.

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Central Coast, California. 750ml bottle.

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

California. 750ml bottle.

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$90.00

Napa, California. 750ml bottle.

Cabernet Cellars Sauvignon Cakebread Napa Valley

$130.00

Napa, California. 750ml bottle.

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Home Cooked Italian Cuisine • Pasta Made Daily • Hand Tossed 12” Pizza

Location

27522 Antonio Parkway, #P2, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Directions

