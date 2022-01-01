- Home
Taco Mesa Ladera Ranch
352 Reviews
$
27702 Crown Valley Parkway
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Breakfast
Asada Con Huevo
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled steak with 2 eggs, tater tots & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.
B / Machaca
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
B / Huevo
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
B / H / Pot & Chorizo
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, tater tots, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
B /Huevo Mexicana
Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion, guacamole, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.
Chilaquiles SPC
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, scrambled eggs, crema & queso fresco.
Huevos Ala Mexicana
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos / Papas & Chorizo
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo & tater tots. Choice of tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on a corn tortilla, topped with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo sauce. Choice of tortillas.
Machaca Ropa Viejo
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, peppers & onion. Choice of tortillas.
Omelete Sonora
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete with diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, cheeses avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.
T / Huevo Mex
Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
T / Machaca
Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
T / Potato & Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo and diced potatoes. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Torta de Huevo
Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
T / HUEVO
Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Q / MANANERA
Whole wheat quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs, tomato, onion and avocado. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Antojitos (Appetizers)
Esquites
Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
Gordita (1)
1 handmade GMO-free corn masa patty grilled, then fried with choice of shredded beef or chicken, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
Nachos
Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.
Soup of the Day - Bowl
16 oz portion.
Soup of the Day - Cup
8 oz portion.
Taquitos
A pair (cut in 1/2) of shredded chicken or beef taquitos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.
Chiles Toreados
Chicken Breast
Burritos
B / Arizona
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of grilled chicken breast or lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and cheese. Topped with a trio of our sauces.
B / BK Shrimp
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with sauteed shrimp, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
B / Blackened Calamari
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
B / Blackened Chicken
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
B / Carne Asada
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled carne asada steak, pinto beans & cheese blend.
B / Carnitas
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with tender pork shoulder, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo & cheese blend.
B / Lobster
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
B / Mesa
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with brown rice, black beans, spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini & guacamole. Topped with our tomato caldillo sauce & cheeses.
B / Pastor
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled marinated pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.
B / SHREDDED BEEF
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded beef, pinto beans & cheese blend.
B / SHREDDED CK
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese blend.
B /Blackened Salmon
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild salmon, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.
B / BK / Fish
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.
Burrito Bean & Cheese
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with pinto beans and cheese blend.
B / Alambre
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with marinated steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, cheese & pinto beans.
B /Grill CK
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled chicken breast, pinto beans & cheese blend.
Family Sides
Chips
Chips and Guacamole
Guacamole
Mesa Veggies
Sauteed spinach, fresh roasted corn & diced zucchini.
Side Cilantro Ranch
Pint Black Beans
Pint Brown Rice
Pint Mexican Rice
Pint Pinto Beans
Escabeche Q 16 Oz
Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.
Small GUACAMOLE
Sour Cream
Tortillas (3)
Side House Salad
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
Small Rice
8 oz
Small Beans
8 oz
8 Oz Pico De Gallo
Tortillas Dz Flour
Tortillas Dz Corn
Side Pico De Gallo
Pint Guacamole
Container 8 oz
Container 16 oz
Kids
Quesadillas
Q / Blackened Chicken
Made with flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Morenita
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, tomato & grilled onion on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Pastor
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Shrimp
Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Steak
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Vegetariana
Avocado, grilled onion & tomato made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q/ Carnitas
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q / Cheese
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Q/ Grill CK
Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesalicious
A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.
Salads
House Salad
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, cranberries, cucumber, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
King Tostada
Gmo-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.
House Side Salad
Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.
Tacos
Taco Grilled Chicken
Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
Taco Alambre
Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Calamari
Blackened calamari with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken breast with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Fish
Blackened Wild fish with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Shrimp
Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Carnitas
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Lobster
Sauteed lobster with cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pastor
Grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pescado Frito
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Ropa Beef
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco
Taco Ropa Chicken
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Salmon
Grilled Wild salmon, papaya butter sauce and papaya relish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Steak
Grilled marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Vegetarian
Soft corn tortilla with black beans, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Spc
Tortas
Torta Alambre
Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Blackened Chicken
Grilled blackened chicken breast on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Carnitas
Tender pork carnitas on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Pastor
Grilled marinated pork on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Steak
Marinated steak on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Vegetarian
Black beans & cheese blend on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Torta Shredded Bf
Torta Grilled Chicken
Entrees
Camarones Tampiqueños
Shrimp sauteed in cayenne cream reduction, mushrooms, sweet pepper & onion. Served with brown rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Choice of tortillas.
Carnitas
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Relleno
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese blend & battered & topped with tomato caldillo sauce. Chocie of corn of flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Mexico City
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Lobster
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Oaxaca
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Oaxaca cheese blend topped with tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Shredded Beef
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Shredded beef topped with pibil sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cream & queso fresco. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
Mesa Bowl
Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.
ONE Enchilada Beef
Shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil sauce.
ONE/ Enchilada Mex City
Chicken enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce.
ONE Enchilada Oaxaca
Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with tomato caldillo sauce.
Steak Picado
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Skirt steak, sauteed onions, sweet peppers, tomato, caldillo, cilantro & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Una E / LOBSTER
One lobster enchilada topped with our roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Fajitas
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken, steak or shrimp fajitas sauteed with onions, sweet peppers, tomato caldillo, cilantro & avocad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Carne Asada A La Carte
Tortillas
Tortillas
27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694