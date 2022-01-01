Taco Mesa imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Mesa Ladera Ranch

352 Reviews

$

27702 Crown Valley Parkway

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Blackened Chicken
Taco Ropa Chicken
Taco Ropa Beef

Breakfast

Asada Con Huevo

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Grilled steak with 2 eggs, tater tots & chilaquiles. Choice of tortillas.

B / Machaca

$11.00

Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.

B / Huevo

$9.00

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.

B / H / Pot & Chorizo

$11.00

Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, tater tots, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.

B /Huevo Mexicana

$11.00

Flour tortilla, eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion, guacamole, pinto beans and cheese. GMO-free corn tortilla upon request.

Chilaquiles SPC

$13.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Crispy corn tortillas sauteed with chilaquil salsa, scrambled eggs, crema & queso fresco.

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos / Papas & Chorizo

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo & tater tots. Choice of tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Two eggs sunny side up on a corn tortilla, topped with pinto beans, cheese & tomato caldillo sauce. Choice of tortillas.

Machaca Ropa Viejo

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, peppers & onion. Choice of tortillas.

Omelete Sonora

$16.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Three egg omelete with diced zucchini, spinach, roasted corn, sour cream, cheeses avocado, tomatillo & pibil sauces. Choice of tortillas.

T / Huevo Mex

$3.50

Eggs scrambled with cilantro, tomato & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

T / Machaca

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with shredded beef, pepper & onion served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

T / Potato & Chorizo

$3.75

Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo and diced potatoes. Served on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

Torta de Huevo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

T / HUEVO

$3.25

Scrambled eggs on a GMO-free corn tortilla.

Q / MANANERA

$12.00

Whole wheat quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs, tomato, onion and avocado. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Esquites

$10.00

Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.

Gordita (1)

$5.00

1 handmade GMO-free corn masa patty grilled, then fried with choice of shredded beef or chicken, beans, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$5.00

Served with pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.

Nachos

$11.00

Guajillo chips, pibil sauce, beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapeño wheels.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

16 oz portion.

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

8 oz portion.

Taquitos

$9.00

A pair (cut in 1/2) of shredded chicken or beef taquitos. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso & crema fresca.

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Face Cover

$1.39Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Burritos

B / Arizona

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of grilled chicken breast or lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and cheese. Topped with a trio of our sauces.

B / BK Shrimp

$14.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with sauteed shrimp, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.

B / Blackened Calamari

$14.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.

B / Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened chicken breast, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.

B / Carne Asada

$13.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled carne asada steak, pinto beans & cheese blend.

B / Carnitas

$10.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with tender pork shoulder, chicharron, Mexican rice, pico de gallo & cheese blend.

B / Lobster

$17.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.

B / Mesa

$11.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with brown rice, black beans, spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini & guacamole. Topped with our tomato caldillo sauce & cheeses.

B / Pastor

$10.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled marinated pork, pinto beans & cheese blend.

B / SHREDDED BEEF

$10.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded beef, pinto beans & cheese blend.

B / SHREDDED CK

$10.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with shredded chicken, pinto beans & cheese blend.

B /Blackened Salmon

$14.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild salmon, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.

B / BK / Fish

$14.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled blackened Wild fish, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend.

Burrito Bean & Cheese

$8.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with pinto beans and cheese blend.

B / Alambre

$13.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with marinated steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion, cheese & pinto beans.

B /Grill CK

$11.00

Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with grilled chicken breast, pinto beans & cheese blend.

Family Sides

Chips

$2.50

Chips and Guacamole

$8.50

Guacamole

$6.50

Mesa Veggies

$6.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh roasted corn & diced zucchini.

Side Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Pint Black Beans

$5.50

Pint Brown Rice

$5.50

Pint Mexican Rice

$5.50

Pint Pinto Beans

$5.50

Escabeche Q 16 Oz

$4.50

Roasted fresh corn kernels, lime juice, queso fresco, serrano pepper & garlic butter.

Small GUACAMOLE

$2.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side House Salad

$5.00

Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.

Small Rice

$3.00

8 oz

Small Beans

$3.00

8 oz

8 Oz Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Tortillas Dz Flour

$3.50

Tortillas Dz Corn

$3.25

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Pint Guacamole

$12.50

Container 8 oz

$2.00

Container 16 oz

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K/Bean & Cheese

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K/Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

K / TACO

$8.00

Served with rice & beans.

Chicken Fingers ALA CARTE

$4.75

K/Beans & Cheese ALA CARTE

$4.75

K/Quesadilla ALA CARTE

$4.75

K/Taco ALA CARTE

$4.75

Quesadillas

Q / Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Made with flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Morenita

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast, avocado, tomato & grilled onion on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Pastor

$13.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Shrimp

$15.00

Made with flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Steak

$16.00

Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Vegetariana

$13.00

Avocado, grilled onion & tomato made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q/ Carnitas

$13.00

Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q / Cheese

$8.00

Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Q/ Grill CK

$14.00

Made on flour tortillas (gmo-free corn upon request). Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesalicious

$14.00Out of stock

A pair of authentic fresh potato & masa dough quesadillas stuffed with zucchinis, sweet pepper, roasted corn & cheeses.

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, cranberries, cucumber, queso fresco & choice of dressing.

King Tostada

$12.00

Gmo-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.

House Side Salad

$5.00

Hearts of romaine, tomato wedges, roasted pepitas, queso fresco & choice of dressing.

Tacos

Taco Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.

Taco Alambre

$5.50

Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Blackened Calamari

$5.50

Blackened calamari with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Blackened chicken breast with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Blackened Fish

$5.00

Blackened Wild fish with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Blackened Shrimp

$5.50

Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Carnitas

$4.50

Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Lobster

$7.00

Sauteed lobster with cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pastor

$4.00

Grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Pescado Frito

$4.50

Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Ropa Beef

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco

Taco Ropa Chicken

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Taco Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Wild salmon, papaya butter sauce and papaya relish. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Steak

$5.00

Grilled marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion. Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.

Taco Vegetarian

$3.75

Soft corn tortilla with black beans, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.

Spc

$3.00

Tortas

Torta Alambre

$13.00

Marinated steak grilled with bacon, sweet peppers, onion & cheese on a Spanish roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Blackened Chicken

$10.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Carnitas

$10.00

Tender pork carnitas on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Pastor

$10.00

Grilled marinated pork on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Steak

$12.00

Marinated steak on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Vegetarian

$9.00Out of stock

Black beans & cheese blend on a telera roll with chipotle adobo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Torta Shredded Bf

$10.00Out of stock

Torta Grilled Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

Camarones Tampiqueños

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp sauteed in cayenne cream reduction, mushrooms, sweet pepper & onion. Served with brown rice. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Charbroiled skirt steak, grilled scallions & avocado. Choice of tortillas.

Carnitas

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Tender pork shoulder, pibil sauce, chicharron, onions, cilantro & radish. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$12.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese blend & battered & topped with tomato caldillo sauce. Chocie of corn of flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Mexico City

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, crema, queso fresco & onions. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Lobster

$19.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Oaxaca

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Oaxaca cheese blend topped with tomato caldillo sauce, melted cheeses & sour cream. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Shredded Beef

$14.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Shredded beef topped with pibil sauce, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cream & queso fresco. Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.

Mesa Bowl

$12.00

Brown rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, diced zucchini, roasted corn, organic greens, carrot & jicama.

ONE Enchilada Beef

$7.00

Shredded beef enchilada topped with pibil sauce.

ONE/ Enchilada Mex City

$7.00

Chicken enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce.

ONE Enchilada Oaxaca

$7.00

Oaxaca cheese blend enchilada topped with tomato caldillo sauce.

Steak Picado

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Skirt steak, sauteed onions, sweet peppers, tomato, caldillo, cilantro & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Una E / LOBSTER

$9.50

One lobster enchilada topped with our roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.

Fajitas

$18.00

SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. Chicken, steak or shrimp fajitas sauteed with onions, sweet peppers, tomato caldillo, cilantro & avocad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$9.00

Carne Asada A La Carte

$14.00

Tortillas

Tortillas

Wine

Sangria Special

$8.00

Wine Special

$4.00Out of stock

Margarita Special

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Casa Jipi Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Btl Casa Jipi Nebbiolo

$30.00

Aguas Frescas

Medium Agua Fresca

$4.00

Large Agua Fresca

$5.00

Orginal Horchata 20 oz

$5.00

Original Horchata 32 oz

$6.00

Organic Fresh Juice

Vampiro Juice

$8.50

Orange Juice

$8.50

DESSERTS

Churros

$4.50

2 churros served with melted chocolate.

Flan de Queso

$6.00

Baked cream cheese flan.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Directions

Gallery
Taco Mesa image

