Laguna Beach restaurants you'll love

Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
French
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try Laguna Beach restaurants

Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Bar

397 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.1 (777 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PER The Greek$13.00
Med Pepperoni$20.00
Med Classic Cheese$19.00
More about Pizza Bar
Ristorante Rumari image

SEAFOOD

Ristorante Rumari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.00
Cannoli$10.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
More about Ristorante Rumari
Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
Large Fresh Guacamole & Chips$9.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TAQUITO PLATE$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
Mahi Fish Taco$4.75
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
More about La Sirena Grill
Penguin Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Cafe

981 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 3.7 (629 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Cocoa
S/O Toast / Tortillas$2.15
BACON & 2 EGGS
More about Penguin Cafe
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
ZPizza image

 

ZPizza

30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
More about ZPizza
Lumberyard Restaurant image

 

Lumberyard Restaurant

384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Cheeseburger$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Cobb Salad$18.00
French Dip$22.00
More about Lumberyard Restaurant
Slice Pizza and Beer image

 

Slice Pizza and Beer

477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
Emerald Bay$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
Hobie$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
Zeytoon Cafe image

 

Zeytoon Cafe

412 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Chicken Shawerma$12.00
Rosemary Lemon Chicken Panini$13.00
Pita Bread$1.50
More about Zeytoon Cafe
MOULIN Laguna Beach image

 

MOULIN Laguna Beach

248 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Le Croque Madame$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon$13.00
Eggs with Bacon served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
More about MOULIN Laguna Beach
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panchos Burrito$13.00
Size
Red Salsa$0.25
More about Wild Taco
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Harley Laguna Beach image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Laguna Beach

370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS$10.00
an order of 5 biscuits, brushed with honey butter, flake salt
SINGLE CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Niman Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce
*All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$19.00
niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
More about Harley Laguna Beach
Zinc Cafe & Market image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Zinc Cafe & Market

350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (2061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grain Bowl$14.00
quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil
Chilaquiles Bowl$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
Zinc Salad$12.00
mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$11.95
american cheese | pickles | fries
Classic Cheeseburger$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Sueños image

 

Sueños

222 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sueños
Marine Room Tavern image

 

Marine Room Tavern

214 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Marine Room Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Broadway by Amar Santana

328 Glenneyre Street, LAGUNA Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Broadway by Amar Santana
Restaurant banner

 

Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach

1305 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.1 (1382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Famiglia Alimentari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Famiglia Alimentari
Restaurant banner

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - Laguna

213 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - Laguna

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Laguna Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Tuna Salad

