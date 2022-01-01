Laguna Beach restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Bar
397 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|PER The Greek
|$13.00
|Med Pepperoni
|$20.00
|Med Classic Cheese
|$19.00
SEAFOOD
Ristorante Rumari
1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|Cannoli
|$10.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$25.00
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
|Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
|Large Fresh Guacamole & Chips
|$9.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|TAQUITO PLATE
|$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
|Mahi Fish Taco
|$4.75
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Cafe
981 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Hot Cocoa
|S/O Toast / Tortillas
|$2.15
|BACON & 2 EGGS
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|SALMON BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
ZPizza
30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
|8 pieces
|$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Lumberyard Restaurant
384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Half Pound Cheeseburger
|$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
|French Dip
|$22.00
Slice Pizza and Beer
477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
|Emerald Bay
|$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
|Hobie
|$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Zeytoon Cafe
412 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Lg Chicken Shawerma
|$12.00
|Rosemary Lemon Chicken Panini
|$13.00
|Pita Bread
|$1.50
MOULIN Laguna Beach
248 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Le Croque Madame
|$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
|Le croissandwich w/ Bacon
|$13.00
Eggs with Bacon served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
|Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons
|$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Panchos Burrito
|$13.00
|Size
|Red Salsa
|$0.25
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Peanut Butter Banana Date
|$8.65
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.25
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Laguna Beach
370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|$10.00
an order of 5 biscuits, brushed with honey butter, flake salt
|SINGLE CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
Niman Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce
*All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$19.00
niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$14.00
quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil
|Chilaquiles Bowl
|$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
|Zinc Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$11.95
american cheese | pickles | fries
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
|Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach
1305 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
Famiglia Alimentari
1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna beach
Hennessey's Tavern Group - Laguna
213 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach