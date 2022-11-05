Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Pizza

zpizza Laguna Beach

review star

No reviews yet

30822 Coast Hwy.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Popular Items

10 inch Build Your Own
14 inch Build Your Own
8 pieces

Calzones & Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$10.95Out of stock
Classic Meat Calzone

Classic Meat Calzone

$9.95

Hosuemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, fennel sausage, all-natural pepperoni

Five Cheese Veggie Calzone

Five Cheese Veggie Calzone

$9.95

Housemade marinara, Italian herbs and cheeses, peeled tomatoes

Super Sub

Super Sub

$9.95

All natural smoked ham, all-natural pepperoni, all-natural uncured genoa salami, roma tomatoes, mixed greens, pepperoncini, mayo, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Hand sliced all-natural turkey, provolone, cranberry sauce, mixed greens, roma tomatoes, mayo, dijon mustard on a fresh baked baguette

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$8.95

Fresh avocado, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, crisp onions, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, italian dressing on fresh baked baguette

Hot Pollo Latino

Hot Pollo Latino

$9.95

Spicy lime chicken, mixed greens, pico de gallo, guacamole crema on fresh baked baguette

Hot Meatball Sub

Hot Meatball Sub

$9.95

Meatballs, italian cheeses, housemade marinara on fresh baked baguette

Hot Chicken Pesto

Hot Chicken Pesto

$9.95

All-natural chicken breast, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, pesto mayo on fresh baked baguette

Pastas

Zmac & Cheese

Zmac & Cheese

$7.95

Penne pasta, white sauce, melted cheeses, bread crumbs, bruschetta, fresh basil and oregano

Meatball Pasta

$10.95

Chicken Pesto w/ Penne Pasta

$10.95

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.95

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

California Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

Avocado Arugula Salad

$9.95

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Catering Salads (up to 10 ppl)

Ceasar Salad

$35.00

Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses

Simple Salad

$35.00

Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$47.50

Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$47.50

Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

$47.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing

Avocado Arugula Salad

$47.50

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$55.00

Crisp romaine, fresh avocado, grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, egg, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola, with balsamic vinaigrette

Zwings

8 pieces

8 pieces

$10.75

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

16 pieces

16 pieces

$21.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

24 pieces

24 pieces

$26.95

Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Shareables

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

Parmesan Flatbread Sticks

$5.25

Baked pizza dough topped with garlic butter, grated italian cheeses, served with housemade marinara sauce

Mediterranean Plate

$10.95

Hummus Plate

$7.95

Meatball Bowl

$8.95

Potato Chips

$2.50

8pc. ZWings

$10.75

16pc. Zwings

$21.95

24pc. Zwings

$26.95

Garlic Bread

$4.50

L Dough

$8.75

S Dough

$5.75

XL Dough

$9.75

Beverages

20 Oz Bottle Sodas

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Energy Drink

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Glass Cocacola

$3.50

Jaritos

$2.95

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50

Shaka Tea

$4.00

Wine GLS

$10.00

Desserts

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Cookies

$3.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75

Sides

Side of Jalepeno

$0.65

Marinara Sauce

$0.65

Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$10.95

Chicken Pesto w/ Penne Pasta

$10.95

Zmac Pasta

$7.95

Lunch Specials

Sandwich and Drink

$9.95

Salad and Slice

$9.95

2 Slices and Drink

$8.95

Flatbread

Pear and Gorgonzola Flatbread

$10.95

Mediterranean Flatbread

$10.95

Moroccan Flatbread

$10.95

Napoli

10 inch Napoli

10 inch Napoli

$11.50

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

14 inch Napoli

14 inch Napoli

$19.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

18 inch Napoli

18 inch Napoli

$24.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, roasted parmesan, fresh basil

California Roasted Veggie

10 inch California Roasted Veggie

10 inch California Roasted Veggie

$11.50

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

14 inch California Roasted Veggie

14 inch California Roasted Veggie

$19.95

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

18 inch California Roasted Veggie

18 inch California Roasted Veggie

$24.95

Housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion, fresh bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, roasted zucchini, black olives, grated italian cheeses

Tuscan Mushroom

10 inch Tuscan Mushroom

10 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$11.50

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

14 inch Tuscan Mushroom

14 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$20.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

18 inch Tuscan Mushroom

18 inch Tuscan Mushroom

$25.95

Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme

Arugula Pesto Cauliflower Pizza Salad

10 inch Arugula Pesto Pizza Salad

$12.95

Organic Basil Pesto, mozzarella, Topped with a salad of Arugula, Fresh Mozarella, Lemon Vinaigrette, baby tomatoes, avocado, balsamic glaze

Berkeley Vegan

10 inch Berkeley Vegan

10 inch Berkeley Vegan

$12.25

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

14 inch Berkeley Vegan

14 inch Berkeley Vegan

$22.95

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

18 inch Berkeley Vegan

18 inch Berkeley Vegan

$27.95

Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers

ZBQ

10 inch New Zbq2

10 inch New Zbq2

$12.25

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

14 inch New Zbq2

14 inch New Zbq2

$22.95

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

18 inch New Zbq2

18 inch New Zbq2

$27.95

Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro

Roasted Garlic Chicken

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fresh parsley
10 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

10 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$11.50

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

14 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

14 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$22.95

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

18 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

18 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken

$27.95

Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley

Mexican

10 inch Mexican

10 inch Mexican

$12.25

Housemade pico de gallo, mozzarella, spicy lime chicken breast, red onion, guacamole crema, sour cream, green onion, cilantro

14 inch Mexican

14 inch Mexican

$22.95

Housemade pico de gallo, mozzarella, spicy lime chicken breast, red onion, guacamole crema, sour cream, green onion, cilantro

18 inch Mexican

18 inch Mexican

$27.95

Housemade pico de gallo, mozzarella, spicy lime chicken breast, red onion, guacamole crema, sour cream, green onion, cilantro

Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

10 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

10 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$11.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

14 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

14 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$21.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

18 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

18 inch Five Cheese Hot Honey Pepperoni

$25.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, asaigo, fontina, parmesan, provolone, extra all-natural pepperoni, hot honey, fresh torn oregano

American Z Workz

10 inch American Z Workz

10 inch American Z Workz

$11.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

14 inch American Z Workz

14 inch American Z Workz

$21.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

18 inch American Z Workz

18 inch American Z Workz

$25.95

Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions

Build Your Own

10 inch Build Your Own

10 inch Build Your Own

$10.50
14 inch Build Your Own

14 inch Build Your Own

$18.95
18 inch Build Your Own

18 inch Build Your Own

$22.50

Half/Half

Half/Half 14 inch

Half/Half 18 inch

Cheese Pizza

10" Inch Cheese Pizza

$8.95

14" Inch Cheese Pizza

$16.25

18" Inch Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Pepperoni

10" Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.25

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$22.95

Greek Pizza

10" Greek PIzza

$11.50

14" Greek PIzza

$20.95

18" Greek Pizza

$25.95

Provence PIzza

10" Provence Pizza

$11.95

14" Provence Pizza

$20.95

18" Provence Pizza

$25.95

Z Carnivore

10" Z Carnivore

$12.95

14" Z Carnivore

$22.95

18" Z Carnivore

$27.95

Five Cheese

10 inch Five Cheese Pizza

10 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

14 inch Five Cheese Pizza

14 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

18 inch Five Cheese Pizza

18 inch Five Cheese Pizza

$24.95

Hosemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, asagio,fontina, parmesan, provolone, tomato, fresh basil

Ham and Pineapple

10 in Ham and Pineapple

$11.95

14 in Ham and Pineapple

$20.75

18 in Ham and Pineapple

$26.45

Thai

10 in Thai

$12.25

14 in Thai

$22.95

18 in Thai

$27.95

Moroccan

10 in Moroccan

$11.50

14 in Moroccan

$20.95

18 in Moroccan

$25.95

Sausage and Mushroom

10 in Saus and Mush

$11.95

14 in Saus and Mush

$20.75

18 in Saus and Mush

$26.45

Bacon Spinach Mushroom

10 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$9.35

14 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$21.95

18 inch Bacon Spinach Mushroom

$27.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp. Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

Website

Location

30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
ZPizza image
ZPizza image
ZPizza image

