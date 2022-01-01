A map showing the location of Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna BeachView gallery

Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach

1,382 Reviews

$$

1305 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Appetizers

Guacamole Fresco

Guacamole Fresco

$14.00

A blend of ripe avocado, tomato and onions with a touch of cilantro and fresh lime.

Avila's Appetizer

$22.00

Taquitos, flautas, tacos and a quesadilla served with guacamole and sour cream.

Ceviche

$20.00

White fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Topped with avocado slices, served w/ tostada shells.

Nachos

$13.00

Fresh chips covered with Salsa Ranchera, beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. Regular Beef or Chicken. 13

Nachos W/ Meat

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

soups & Salads

Mamá AVILA’S SOUP… An El Ranchito Favorite!

Mamá AVILA’S SOUP… An El Ranchito Favorite!

$15.00

A large bowl of chicken breast and rice soup, garnished with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes. Warm tortillas served upon request. A meal in itself!

Fajita Salad

$15.50

Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with grilled fresh vegetables over a bed of lettuce.Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Grande Taco Salad

$17.50

A flaky flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef, or grilled chicken. Topped with pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Azteca Chicken Salad

$17.50

Grilled chicken marinated in a cilantro-lime dressing served over a bed of fresh lettuce.Garnished with succulent tomato, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro and tortilla strips.

Tostadas

$17.50

Shredded fresh lettuce on a crispy corn tortilla covered with beans. Garnished with cheese, pico de gallo,

Menudo

$17.00

A traditional home made beef tripe soup with our special El Ranchito Seasoning.Warm tortillas served upon request.

Tacos and Caldo

$19.00

A medium bowl of our Avila’s soup served with two crispy tacos.Choice of chicken or beef.

Avila's Soup and Salad

$17.00

Medium Soup

$9.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Medium Albondigas

$9.00

Albondigas soup

$15.00

TRADICIONALES

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$23.00

Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce.

Asada and Shrimp

$23.00

Grilled steak and succulent shrimp in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce

Carne Asada Plate

$22.00

Marinated and grilled carne asada.

Fajitas

$19.00

A medley of grilled fresh vegetables served on a sizzling iron skillet. Our favorite!

Carnitas

Carnitas

$22.00

Pork marinated in lemon and garlic, tender and juicy inside, crispy outside.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Pork marinated and served in a spicy green chile salsa. One of our favorites!

Camarones a la Diabla

$23.00

Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in a spicy toasted red chile and garlic sauce.

Pepe's Grill Platter

$22.00

FAVORITOS

Avocado Bowl

$19.00

Carne asada or grilled chicken, Mexican rice, pinto beans, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado topped with a tangy avocado sauce.

Shrimp Botana Platter

$26.50

Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce, sliced avocados, fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and lemon slices. Served with rice and beans and your choice of warm tortillas to make your own tacos.

Chingolingas

Chingolingas

$18.00

A flaky pastry filled with chicken. Served with rice and beans and garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

Grilled Fiesta Platter

$20.00

Grilled red peppers, red onions, zucchini, and mushrooms with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with avocado and pico de gallo

Street Tacos (3)

$17.00

Carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, & salsa negra. Or Carne asada, cilantro, onions and salsa negra. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Two tacos with Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli on flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

California Enchiladas

$17.00

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese and avocado. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles frescos.

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$18.00

Your choice of grilled chicken breast, steak or white fish over a layer of rice and black beans. Topped with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and tomatillo salsa. Warm tortillas on request.

Quesadilla Avila

Quesadilla Avila

$17.00

A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and shredded chicken or beef. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Avocado Tacos

$18.00

Two tacos with avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Tampiqueña

$21.00

A traditional Mexican dish… steak served alongside a chicken enchilada, Mexican rice and beans. Served with guacamole.

Combinations

One Item Combo

$15.00
two item combo

two item combo

$18.00

three item combo

$21.00

Burritos

Mahi Wrap

$17.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi, avocado, cabbage, lettuce, pico, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli.

Avocado Burrito

$19.00

Avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, black beans, chipotle aioli. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

Carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream

California Burrito

$15.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions, frijoles frescos and rice. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

azteca Burrito

azteca Burrito

$15.50

Filled with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Covered with Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

Mayan Burrito

$16.50

Filled with shredded chicken, black beans and rice. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream

Chile Relleno Burrito

$17.00

CYO Burrito

$17.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Beef Burrito

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Kids meals

K-Burrito

$8.00

K-chicken fingers

$8.00

K-chicken flauta (1)

$8.00

K-Enchilada

$8.00

K-Quesadilla

$8.00

K-Taco

$8.00

K-Taquito (1)

$8.00

Toddler Plate

$4.50

Baby Rice

$1.99

Bizzy Bag

$8.00

Breakfast

Buenos Dias Tacos

$14.00

Two soft tacos with eggs, beans, pico de gallo and choice of chorizo or carne asada, topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Two eggs over easy covered in Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese served with rice and beans

Machaca

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with shredded chicken or beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans. Warm tortillas on request.

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chicken or chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, eggs, and rice, topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Grilled carne asada with two eggs cooked any style, served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Corn tortillas sautéed with tomatillo sauce and scrambled eggs. Topped w/cotija cheese & guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans. 13 Add grilled carne asada. 16

Quesadilla Egg-celente

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, Ortega chiles and tomatoes. Topped w/guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Hangover Taco

$8.00

One open face taco with carne asada, beans, cheese, egg over easy, topped w/ pico & salsa negra.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Laguna Specials

Ahi Bowl

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Wild Atlantic Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Light Enchiladas

$17.00

50/50 enchiladas

$17.00

Two enchiladas… one chicken, one cheese. Topped with half tomatillo and half salsa roja on each. Served with rice and beans.

Suiza chicken enchiladas

$17.00

Mini Chimmi

$13.50

Bar Burritos

$9.00

Bar Street Tacos

$11.00

Bar crispy tacos (2)

$10.00

Bar soft tacos (2)

$10.00

Bar Taquitos (3)

$9.00

Bar Flautas (3)

$9.00

Bar Chingolingas

$10.00

Bar Quesadillas

$9.00

Bar Tostada

$9.00

A La Carte

Churros

$10.00

crispy Taco

$6.00

Traditional taco filled with shredded chicken or beef, lettuce, pico and shredded cheese.

Dog Food Bowl

$8.00

Donuts

$10.00

Enchilada

$6.00

Flautas

$7.00

Floats

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$12.50

Ice Cream Sunday

$6.00

Side

soft taco

$6.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, steak, white fish or carnitas on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo.

Street Taco (1)

$3.50

tamale

$6.00

Shredded chicken wrapped in a cornhusk and topped w/tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream.

taquitos

$7.00

Two crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole & sour cream.

Chile Relleno

$7.00

Tostada (1)

$8.00

Ultimate Dessert

$18.00

Chips & Salsa W/o Purchase

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

TT Crispy Ground Beef

$3.00

TT Crispy Potato

$3.00

TT Crispy Beef

$3.00

TT Crispy Chicken

$3.00

TT Crispy Fish

$3.00

TT Soft Ground Beef

$3.00

TT Soft Potato

$3.00

TT Soft Beef

$3.00

TT Soft Chicken

$3.00

TT Soft Fish

$3.00

-------------------

Sub corn

Sub flour

No cabbage

No pico

No cheese

No chipotle

No lettuce

Side Beans

$3.75

Rice

$3.75

Rice & Beans

$3.75

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side sour Cream

$1.50

Margaritas

Corralejo Skinny

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

Hibiscus Magarita

$15.00

California Cadillac

$16.00

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

Cucumber Vodka Margarita

$14.00

Guava Magarita

$14.00

Bulldog Margarita

$18.00

POMOGRANITE MARGARITA

$15.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

The Phelton

$13.00

1 Chips

$1.00

Nosotros Silver Skinny

$13.00

Nosotros Repo Cadillac

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Laguna Mule

$14.00

Vida Paloma

$13.00

Citrus Rain

$13.00

Paradise Punch

$14.00

Avila's Michelada

$10.00

Sunset Spritz

$13.00

Mexican Mojito

$13.00

St. Hendricks

$13.00

Bulleit's Sweet Tea

$14.00

Sunny Dayz

$14.00

Whale Tale

$13.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

$11.00

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Blowjob

$11.00

Black Russian

$12.00

NA Bev

Kids Drink

$2.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Pibb Extra

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

HIC Fruit Punch

$3.50

Vitamin Water X

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$8.00

Bottled Sparkling

$8.00

Coffee

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberrry Juice

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.50

Pinneapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull SF

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Fruit Daquari

$8.00

Virgin Fruit Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Aquafina water bottle

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

CENTR N/A 30mg CBD

$6.50

Merch

Avila's Hat

$15.00

El Yucateco Habanero

$6.00

Locals Hats

$26.00

Mago Ghost

$8.00

Mago Pineapple

$10.00

Mago Pumpkin

$9.00

Mago Red

$7.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

T-shirt

$15.00

Tank Tops

$15.00

Infinity Chipotle

$7.00Out of stock

Dozens & Trays

Party Pack

$100.00

Family Pack

$160.00

Big Azteca Chicken Salad

$50.00

Dozen Small Crispy Tacos

$30.00

Dozen Small Burritos

$25.00

Dozen Cheese Tamales

$48.00

Enchiladas Tray

$45.00

Chingolinga Bites Tray

$25.00

Taquito Tray

$25.00

Flautas Tray

$25.00

1/2 Tray

Add on Fajitas

$30.00

Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of cheese, pint of pico de gallo

Add on Carnitas

$30.00

Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of salsa negra, pint of cilantro and onions.

Per Person Combos

Sizzling fajitas

$24.00

Macarena combo

$20.00

Mexican Combination

$20.00

Carnitas Combo

$24.00

Quarts/32 Pint/16/8oz/chips

8oz Enchilada sauce

$5.00

8oz Guacamole

$10.00

8oz Pico de Gallo

$5.00

8oz Ranchera sauce

$5.00

8oz Salsa

$4.00

8oz sour cream

$4.00

8oz Tomatillo sauce

$5.00

Chips Large (2 bags)

$15.00

Chips Small (1 bag)

$8.00

Pint Beans

$6.00

Pint Enchilada sauce

$10.00

Pint Guacamole

$15.00

Pint Pico De Gallo

$8.00

Pint Ranchera sauce

$10.00

Pint Rice

$6.00

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Pint Sour Cream

$6.00

Pint Tomatillo sauce

$10.00

Quart Beans

$12.00

Quart Enchilada sauce

$20.00

Quart Guacamole

$25.00

Quart Pico de Gallo

$12.00

Quart Ranchera sauce

$20.00

Quart Rice

$12.00

Quart Salsa

$12.00

Quart sour cream

$12.00

Quart Tomatillo sauce

$20.00

Small Chips & 8 oz Salsa

$12.00

Utencils

Utensils

$0.50

Large spoon

$1.00

Tongs

$1.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

ketel one citron

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Don Juilo silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Corralejo Blanco

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$15.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$18.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Cazadores Silver

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Bottle Don Julio Reposado

$50.00

21seeds Orange

$13.00

Otaca

$18.00

Santo Repo

$15.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$13.00

Flecha Azul Añejo

$18.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Nosotros Reposado

$14.00

Jaja Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Ocho

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Malibu

$11.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Meyers Dark

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Tripple sec

$6.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Elderflower

$8.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Baily's

$10.00

Pama

$8.00

Midori

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Apple Puckers

$6.00

Rumplmintz

$10.00

Diisarrono

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey

$11.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$10.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Draft

Corona

$7.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$9.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modern Times

$9.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Bottle

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

coronita

$5.00

Dos Equis XX Lager

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Stella Artios

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Centr CBD-30 Mg

$7.00

High Noon - Mango

$7.00

High Noon - Pineapple

$7.00

Schooner

SC-Corona

$10.00

SC-Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$12.50

SC-Dos XX Amber

$10.00

SC-Modelo Especial

$10.00

SC-Modern Times

$12.50

SC-Negra Modelo

$10.00

SC-Pacifico

$10.00

SC-Stone Buenaveza

$11.00

Pitcher

Corona-P

$28.00

Deschutes IPA-P

$32.00

Dos XX Amber-P

$28.00

Modelo Especial-P

$28.00

Modern Times Hazy IPA-P

$36.00

Negra Modelo-P

$28.00

Pacifico-P

$28.00

Stone Buenaveza-P

$32.00

Red

House red

$8.50

Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir- Centrial coast

$12.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir - Monterey

$14.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$14.00

Josh - Merlot

$11.00

White

House White

$8.50

Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast

$11.00

Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast

$13.00

Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma

$9.50Out of stock

Rodney Strong Chardoney - Monterey

$12.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$11.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$13.00

Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara

$11.00

Chandon Brut Champagne Split

$13.00

Red 9oz

9-House red

$11.75

9-Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir- Centrial coast

$17.00

9-Meiomi Pinot Noir - Monterey

$20.00

9-Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$20.00

9- Josh - Merlot

$15.50

White 9oz

9-House White

$11.75

9-Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast

$15.50Out of stock

9-Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast

$18.50

9-Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma

$13.25Out of stock

9-Rodney Strong Chardoney

$17.00

9-Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$15.50

9-Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$18.50

9-Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara

$15.50

Bottles

Btl-House red

$25.50

Btl-Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir- Centrial coast

$36.00

Btl-Meiomi Pinot Noir - Monterey

$42.00

Btl-Las Olas Merlot - Sonoma

$28.50

Btl-Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$42.00

Btl-House White

$25.50

Btl-Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast

$33.00

Btl-Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast

$39.00

Btl-Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma

$28.50

Btl-Rodney Strong Chardoney

$36.00

Btl-Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$33.00

Btl-Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$39.00

Btl-Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara

$33.00

Btl-Josh

$17.00

Btl-Justin

$35.00

Btl-Daou

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1305 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

