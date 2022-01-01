- Home
Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach
1,382 Reviews
$$
1305 S Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Appetizers
Guacamole Fresco
A blend of ripe avocado, tomato and onions with a touch of cilantro and fresh lime.
Avila's Appetizer
Taquitos, flautas, tacos and a quesadilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
Ceviche
White fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Topped with avocado slices, served w/ tostada shells.
Nachos
Fresh chips covered with Salsa Ranchera, beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. Regular Beef or Chicken. 13
Nachos W/ Meat
Quesadilla
soups & Salads
Mamá AVILA’S SOUP… An El Ranchito Favorite!
A large bowl of chicken breast and rice soup, garnished with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions and tomatoes. Warm tortillas served upon request. A meal in itself!
Fajita Salad
Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with grilled fresh vegetables over a bed of lettuce.Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Grande Taco Salad
A flaky flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and your choice of shredded chicken or beef, or grilled chicken. Topped with pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Azteca Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken marinated in a cilantro-lime dressing served over a bed of fresh lettuce.Garnished with succulent tomato, sliced avocado, fresh cilantro and tortilla strips.
Tostadas
Shredded fresh lettuce on a crispy corn tortilla covered with beans. Garnished with cheese, pico de gallo,
Menudo
A traditional home made beef tripe soup with our special El Ranchito Seasoning.Warm tortillas served upon request.
Tacos and Caldo
A medium bowl of our Avila’s soup served with two crispy tacos.Choice of chicken or beef.
Avila's Soup and Salad
Medium Soup
Dinner Salad
Medium Albondigas
Albondigas soup
TRADICIONALES
Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo
Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce.
Asada and Shrimp
Grilled steak and succulent shrimp in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce
Carne Asada Plate
Marinated and grilled carne asada.
Fajitas
A medley of grilled fresh vegetables served on a sizzling iron skillet. Our favorite!
Carnitas
Pork marinated in lemon and garlic, tender and juicy inside, crispy outside.
Chile Verde
Pork marinated and served in a spicy green chile salsa. One of our favorites!
Camarones a la Diabla
Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in a spicy toasted red chile and garlic sauce.
Pepe's Grill Platter
FAVORITOS
Avocado Bowl
Carne asada or grilled chicken, Mexican rice, pinto beans, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado topped with a tangy avocado sauce.
Shrimp Botana Platter
Large Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce, sliced avocados, fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and lemon slices. Served with rice and beans and your choice of warm tortillas to make your own tacos.
Chingolingas
A flaky pastry filled with chicken. Served with rice and beans and garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Grilled Fiesta Platter
Grilled red peppers, red onions, zucchini, and mushrooms with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with avocado and pico de gallo
Street Tacos (3)
Carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, & salsa negra. Or Carne asada, cilantro, onions and salsa negra. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos with Mazatlan shrimp sautéed in Avila’s special garlic butter sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli on flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
California Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese and avocado. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles frescos.
Baja Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken breast, steak or white fish over a layer of rice and black beans. Topped with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and tomatillo salsa. Warm tortillas on request.
Quesadilla Avila
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and shredded chicken or beef. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Avocado Tacos
Two tacos with avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Tampiqueña
A traditional Mexican dish… steak served alongside a chicken enchilada, Mexican rice and beans. Served with guacamole.
Burritos
Mahi Wrap
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, avocado, cabbage, lettuce, pico, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli.
Avocado Burrito
Avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, black beans, chipotle aioli. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream
California Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita burrito
Flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions, frijoles frescos and rice. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
azteca Burrito
Filled with shredded chicken or beef and beans. Covered with Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Mayan Burrito
Filled with shredded chicken, black beans and rice. Covered with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Chile Relleno Burrito
CYO Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beef Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Chimichanga
Kids meals
Breakfast
Buenos Dias Tacos
Two soft tacos with eggs, beans, pico de gallo and choice of chorizo or carne asada, topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy covered in Salsa Ranchera and melted cheese served with rice and beans
Machaca
Eggs scrambled with shredded chicken or beef, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans. Warm tortillas on request.
Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
Breakfast Burrito
Chicken or chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, eggs, and rice, topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak and Eggs
Grilled carne asada with two eggs cooked any style, served with rice and beans. Warm tortillas upon request.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas sautéed with tomatillo sauce and scrambled eggs. Topped w/cotija cheese & guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans. 13 Add grilled carne asada. 16
Quesadilla Egg-celente
Scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, Ortega chiles and tomatoes. Topped w/guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Hangover Taco
One open face taco with carne asada, beans, cheese, egg over easy, topped w/ pico & salsa negra.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Laguna Specials
Ahi Bowl
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
Wild Atlantic Salmon Tacos
Light Enchiladas
50/50 enchiladas
Two enchiladas… one chicken, one cheese. Topped with half tomatillo and half salsa roja on each. Served with rice and beans.
Suiza chicken enchiladas
Mini Chimmi
Bar Burritos
Bar Street Tacos
Bar crispy tacos (2)
Bar soft tacos (2)
Bar Taquitos (3)
Bar Flautas (3)
Bar Chingolingas
Bar Quesadillas
Bar Tostada
A La Carte
Churros
crispy Taco
Traditional taco filled with shredded chicken or beef, lettuce, pico and shredded cheese.
Dog Food Bowl
Donuts
Enchilada
Flautas
Floats
Fried Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sunday
Side
soft taco
Grilled chicken, avocado, steak, white fish or carnitas on a corn tortilla with pico de gallo.
Street Taco (1)
tamale
Shredded chicken wrapped in a cornhusk and topped w/tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream.
taquitos
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole & sour cream.
Chile Relleno
Tostada (1)
Ultimate Dessert
Chips & Salsa W/o Purchase
Taco Tuesday
TT Crispy Ground Beef
TT Crispy Potato
TT Crispy Beef
TT Crispy Chicken
TT Crispy Fish
TT Soft Ground Beef
TT Soft Potato
TT Soft Beef
TT Soft Chicken
TT Soft Fish
Sub corn
Sub flour
No cabbage
No pico
No cheese
No chipotle
No lettuce
Side Beans
Rice
Rice & Beans
Side Guacamole
Side sour Cream
Margaritas
Corralejo Skinny
Blood Orange Margarita
Hibiscus Magarita
California Cadillac
Coconut Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
Cucumber Vodka Margarita
Guava Magarita
Bulldog Margarita
POMOGRANITE MARGARITA
House Margarita
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
The Phelton
1 Chips
Nosotros Silver Skinny
Nosotros Repo Cadillac
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Blowjob
Black Russian
NA Bev
Kids Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Barq's Root Beer
Pibb Extra
Lemonade
Gingerale
Ginger Beer
Fanta Orange
HIC Fruit Punch
Vitamin Water X
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Bottled Sparkling
Coffee
OJ
Apple Juice
Cranberrry Juice
Guava Juice
Pinneapple Juice
Soda Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Fruit Daquari
Virgin Fruit Margarita
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mojito
Topo Chico
Aquafina water bottle
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
CENTR N/A 30mg CBD
Tonic
Dozens & Trays
Party Pack
Family Pack
Big Azteca Chicken Salad
Dozen Small Crispy Tacos
Dozen Small Burritos
Dozen Cheese Tamales
Enchiladas Tray
Chingolinga Bites Tray
Taquito Tray
Flautas Tray
1/2 Tray
Add on Fajitas
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of cheese, pint of pico de gallo
Add on Carnitas
Two dozen tortillas, pint of guacamole, pint of salsa negra, pint of cilantro and onions.
Per Person Combos
Quarts/32 Pint/16/8oz/chips
8oz Enchilada sauce
8oz Guacamole
8oz Pico de Gallo
8oz Ranchera sauce
8oz Salsa
8oz sour cream
8oz Tomatillo sauce
Chips Large (2 bags)
Chips Small (1 bag)
Pint Beans
Pint Enchilada sauce
Pint Guacamole
Pint Pico De Gallo
Pint Ranchera sauce
Pint Rice
Pint Salsa
Pint Sour Cream
Pint Tomatillo sauce
Quart Beans
Quart Enchilada sauce
Quart Guacamole
Quart Pico de Gallo
Quart Ranchera sauce
Quart Rice
Quart Salsa
Quart sour cream
Quart Tomatillo sauce
Small Chips & 8 oz Salsa
Vodka
Tequila
Well Tequila
Don Juilo silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Extra Anejo
1800 Coconut
Tanteo Jalapeno
Patron Silver
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Clase Azul Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Bottle Don Julio Reposado
21seeds Orange
Otaca
Santo Repo
Flecha Azul Blanco
Flecha Azul Añejo
Nosotros Blanco
Nosotros Reposado
Jaja Blanco
Tequila Ocho
Liqueurs/Cordials
Whiskey
Draft
Bottle
Blue Moon
Bohemia
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona Light
coronita
Dos Equis XX Lager
Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic
June Shine Hard Kombucha
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Stella Artios
Tecate
Victoria
Centr CBD-30 Mg
High Noon - Mango
High Noon - Pineapple
Schooner
Pitcher
Red
White
House White
Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast
Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast
Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma
Rodney Strong Chardoney - Monterey
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara
Chandon Brut Champagne Split
Red 9oz
White 9oz
9-House White
9-Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast
9-Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast
9-Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma
9-Rodney Strong Chardoney
9-Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
9-Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
9-Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara
Bottles
Btl-House red
Btl-Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir- Centrial coast
Btl-Meiomi Pinot Noir - Monterey
Btl-Las Olas Merlot - Sonoma
Btl-Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon - California
Btl-House White
Btl-Blank Canvas Rose - Central Coast
Btl-Summer Water Rose - Cenral Coast
Btl-Las Olas Chardonnay - Sonoma
Btl-Rodney Strong Chardoney
Btl-Brancott Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Btl-Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Btl-Bianchi Pinot Grigio - Sanat Barbara
Btl-Josh
Btl-Justin
Btl-Daou
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1305 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Photos coming soon!