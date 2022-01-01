Laguna Hills restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Second Reef Deli
25292 McIntyre St, Laguna Hills
|8. Salt Creek - Pastrami
|$11.95
Pastrami can be prepared "Grinder" or "Cali Rueben" Style ~~~
Grinder is toasted hot with Yellow Mustard, Pickles & Provolone ~~~
Cali Rueben is griddle'd on Sourdough with Provolone, Yellow Mustard and a bit of our own Reef Citrus Slaw
|6. Uluwatu - Veggie
|$11.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Sprouts, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and Sharpe Cheddar with Mayo, Balsamic & Oil Drizzle on Squaw
|#4. Mavericks - Turkey
|$12.95
Turkey, Provolone, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Sprouts, Tomato with our own "Reef Aioli" on Squaw Bread - (Reef Aioli is a zesty mildly spicy blend of roasted sweet onion, garlic, habanero, lemon juice and spices in a mayonnaise base...CHECK IT OUT!)
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
23020 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.25
PorchBox
25616 ALICIA PWKY, LAGUNA HILLS
|Quiche Box
|$14.00
Ham & Cheddar OR Goat Cheese & Leek Quiche, Seasonal Salad, Seasonal Fruit & French Onion Soup
|Roast Box
|$15.00
Lemon-Caper Roasted Chicken OR Cauliflower, Roasted Baby Potatoes w/ Herb Salsa, Kale Salad, Parmesan Thyme Polenta
|Pie Box
|$15.00
Turkey OR Veggie Pot Pie, Brussels Sprouts w/ Smoked Onion Cream, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Salad, Cranberry Sauce
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$11.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
|Scratch French Toast
|$12.95
Made with your choice of house baked sourdough or gluten free bread. Served with hash brown patty and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
SANDWICHES
Pita Pita
23052 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills
|Handmade Lemonade
|$3.95
Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.
|KIDS PLATE
|$7.50
Half Pita or Plate
Choice of Chicken Shawarma, Steak Shawarma or Falafel, Side and Sauce
|SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PLATE
|$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.