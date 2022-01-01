Laguna Hills restaurants you'll love

Laguna Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laguna Hills

Laguna Hills's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad

Must-try Laguna Hills restaurants

Second Reef Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Second Reef Deli

25292 McIntyre St, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8. Salt Creek - Pastrami$11.95
Pastrami can be prepared "Grinder" or "Cali Rueben" Style ~~~
Grinder is toasted hot with Yellow Mustard, Pickles & Provolone ~~~
Cali Rueben is griddle'd on Sourdough with Provolone, Yellow Mustard and a bit of our own Reef Citrus Slaw
6. Uluwatu - Veggie$11.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Sprouts, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and Sharpe Cheddar with Mayo, Balsamic & Oil Drizzle on Squaw
#4. Mavericks - Turkey$12.95
Turkey, Provolone, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Sprouts, Tomato with our own "Reef Aioli" on Squaw Bread - (Reef Aioli is a zesty mildly spicy blend of roasted sweet onion, garlic, habanero, lemon juice and spices in a mayonnaise base...CHECK IT OUT!)
More about Second Reef Deli
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

23020 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
More about Baja Fish Tacos
PorchBox image

 

PorchBox

25616 ALICIA PWKY, LAGUNA HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quiche Box$14.00
Ham & Cheddar OR Goat Cheese & Leek Quiche, Seasonal Salad, Seasonal Fruit & French Onion Soup
Roast Box$15.00
Lemon-Caper Roasted Chicken OR Cauliflower, Roasted Baby Potatoes w/ Herb Salsa, Kale Salad, Parmesan Thyme Polenta
Pie Box$15.00
Turkey OR Veggie Pot Pie, Brussels Sprouts w/ Smoked Onion Cream, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Salad, Cranberry Sauce
More about PorchBox
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$11.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
Scratch French Toast$12.95
Made with your choice of house baked sourdough or gluten free bread. Served with hash brown patty and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Pita Pita image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pita

23052 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.3 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Handmade Lemonade$3.95
Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.
KIDS PLATE$7.50
Half Pita or Plate
Choice of Chicken Shawarma, Steak Shawarma or Falafel, Side and Sauce
SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PLATE$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
More about Pita Pita
