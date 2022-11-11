Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Second Reef Deli

468 Reviews

$

25292 McIntyre St

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Order Again

Popular Items

#4. Mavericks - Turkey
Build Your Own Favorite - WHOLE
#1. Brooks Street - Turkey

Classic Sandwiches

These are our FAVORITE cold sandwiches. Breads, Meats, Cheeses and Fixings chosen and layered with care to tantalize your taste-buds and provide deli belly happiness!

#1. Brooks Street - Turkey

$13.90

Turkey, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Salt & Pepper on a Grinder Roll

#2. Trestles - Roast Beef

$12.95

Roast Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo & Mustard on Sourdough

#3. Cloud Break - Albacore Tuna

$13.90

Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Avocado, Sprouts, Tomato, Mixed Greens, easy Mayo on Squaw Bread

#4. Mavericks - Turkey

$13.90

Turkey, Provolone, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Sprouts, Tomato with our own "Reef Aioli" on Squaw Bread - (Reef Aioli is a zesty mildly spicy blend of roasted sweet onion, garlic, habanero, lemon juice and spices in a mayonnaise base...CHECK IT OUT!)

5. Varazze - Italian Cold Cuts

$13.90

Italian Cold Cuts including Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Pepperoni, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, easy mayo and Balsamic & Oil drizzle on a Grinder. (Yudy's Favorite)

6. Uluwatu - Veggie

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Sprouts, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and Sharpe Cheddar with Mayo, Balsamic & Oil Drizzle on Squaw

7. Jaws - Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham

$13.90

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Bacon, Sharpe Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on Sourdough

Hot Sandwiches

Our Hot Sami's provide a tasty, crispy, cheesy, flavorful goodness that may turn into regular cravings....but that's OK because we're happy to see you often

8. Salt Creek - Pastrami

$13.90

Pastrami can be prepared "Grinder" or "Cali Rueben" Style ~~~ Grinder is toasted hot with Yellow Mustard, Pickles & Provolone ~~~ Cali Rueben is griddle'd on Sourdough with Provolone, Yellow Mustard and a bit of our own Reef Citrus Slaw

9. Nazare' - Meatball

$11.95

Meatballs (beef & pork blend) dredged in Marinara on a Grinder and topped with a mound of Mozzarella and sprinkle of fresh Italian Parsley before being toasted

10. Blacks - Tuna Melt

$13.90

Solid White Albacore Tuna salad, Sharpe Cheddar, sliced Tomato's, Salt & Pepper griddle'd on French Sliced bread

11. Padang - Rotisserie Chicken

$13.90

Rotisserie Chicken Breast Apple-wood Bacon, Provolone, Tomato's and our zesty "Reef Aioli" sauce griddle'd on sourdough (one of our most popular sandwiches)

12. Rincon - Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Provolone, Sharpe Cheddar, Salt & Pepper griddle'd on French sliced bread

Build Your Own Sandwich

We'll build your favorite with care!!! Whole or Half, Hot or Cold, with your choice of Bread or a Gluten Free Wrap, Protein, Cheese, Fixings and Condiments

Build Your Own Favorite - WHOLE

$12.95

Build Your Own Favoritre - HALF

$9.95

Salads

Laguna Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

California Chopped Cobb

$13.75

Newport Wedge Salad

$10.75

Tuna Salad

$11.75

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$11.75

Italian Cold Cut Salad

$13.75

Sides

Taster Side

$1.99

Regular Side

$4.95

Family Side

$7.95

Half Dill Pickle

$0.99

Bread Pizza

Reef Bread Pizza

$6.99

Chips

Dirty Chips

$1.99

Hava' Corn Chips

$3.39

Drinks

Fountain

$1.99

Specialty Beverage

$1.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain

$1.99

Specialty Beverage

Specialty Bev

$1.99

Delivery Drinks

Coke - 12oz Can

$1.99

Diet Coke - 12oz Can

$1.99

Sprite - 12oz Can

$1.99

SanPellegrino Blood Orange - Can

$1.99

SanPellegrino Lemon - Can

$1.99

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.99

Dasani Water

$1.99

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$1.99

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened

$1.99

Pure Leaf - Lemon

$1.99

Pure Leaf - Peach

$1.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Yerba

drink

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tasty Sami's, Salads and Sides! Bomber Sandwiches built with artisan breads, premium meats and cheeses, fresh local produce. Homemade dressings and sides like our famous "Reef Potato Salad" all made in house. Come and enjoy!!!

