Sandwiches
Middle Eastern

Falasophy

447 Reviews

$$

920 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
HOT CHICKEN SHAWARMA
The Bowl

Bites

Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$6.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Spicy Garlic Fries

Spicy Garlic Fries

$6.50
Nero's Fries

Nero's Fries

$13.95

Our Spicy Garlic Fries tossed with Chicken Shawarma, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Oregano, Tzatziki

Lebanese Cheese Taquitos

Lebanese Cheese Taquitos

$6.50

Two per Order

Made from Scratch Hummus

Made from Scratch Hummus

$7.00

Served with 1 Thin Pita

Eggplant Baba Ghanoush

Eggplant Baba Ghanoush

$7.00

Served with 1 Thin Pita

Baklava

Baklava

$2.45

Speciality Items

GHOST PEPPER SHAWARMA (Very Spicy)

GHOST PEPPER SHAWARMA (Very Spicy)

$17.95

VERY SPICY! Our Hot Chicken Shawarma with added Ghost Peppers & Pickled Jalapeños instead of Pickles. Served as bites with fries, pickles & dipping sauce.

HOT CHICKEN SHAWARMA

HOT CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$16.95

Nashville Style Spicy Hot Chicken Shawarma pressed wrap, garlic sauce, pickles, special sauce, slaw, cheese, signature hot spice mix, served as bites with fries, pickles & dipping sauce.

CALI SHAWARMA

CALI SHAWARMA

$16.95

Chicken Shawarma, Garlic Sauce, fries inside, Pomegranate Mollasses, Pickled Cucumbers, Cheese, in a Pressed Tortillas Wrap, Served with Fries, Pickles & Coleslaw

Falafel & Vegetarian Wraps

The Falafel Wrap

The Falafel Wrap

$11.50

Pita Wrap, hummus, pickled red cabbage, cucumber-tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, tahini

Avocado Falafel Wrap (Spicy)

Avocado Falafel Wrap (Spicy)

$12.50

Pita Wrap, with falafel, avocado, hummus, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, pickled onions, lettuce, Creamy Spicy Dressing (Vegetarian, NOT VEGAN)

Hot French Fry Wrap

Hot French Fry Wrap

$9.95

French fries, garlic sauce, pickles, coleslaw, special sauce, signature hot spice. Pressed Pita Wrap

Shawarma & Kabab Wraps

Garlic Sauce, Slaw, Pickled Cucumbers in a Thin Pressed Pita Panini or Pita Pocket
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.50

Garlic Sauce, Lettuce, Pickled Cucumbers, Fries Inside, in a Pita Wrap

Classic Kabab Wrap

Classic Kabab Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Kabab, Garlic Sauce, Roasted Tomato, Pickled Cucumbers, fries inside in a Pita Wrap

Street Style Panini Wrap

Street Style Panini Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Kabab, Fries inside, slaw, garlic sauce, special sauce, pickles, in a Thin Pressed Pita

Platters

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$17.95

Falafels, Choice of 3 Side Mezza, Pita & Pickles

Chicken Kabab Platter

Chicken Kabab Platter

$18.95

Two Chicken Kababs, with Choice of a Base and 2 Sides served with pickles, grilled tomato & pita bread

Chicken Shawarma Platter

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$18.95

Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita

Tri-Tip Steak (Beef) Shawarma Platter

Tri-Tip Steak (Beef) Shawarma Platter

$20.95

Choice of 3 Mezza Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Beef Shawarma Platter

$19.95

Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles, Grilled Tomato & Pita

Half / Half Platter

$17.95

Choice of Two Proteins, 3 Side Mezza, Pita & Pickles

Bowls & Salads

The Bowl

The Bowl

$13.25
The Salad Bowl

The Salad Bowl

$10.95
Little Bowl

Little Bowl

$12.25

Family Platters

Family Platter - Large

$65.99

Choice of Two Proteins (8 Kababs, or Shawarma Portions Total) served with Rice, a Bowl of Salad, Hummus, Garlic Sauce or Tahini & Pita

Shawarma Party Pack

$84.99

Serves 6-8. Choice of 6 Hot Shawarma or Cali Shawarma Wraps (Cut in 1/2 ) with Fries, Slaw, Sauce & Pickles

Mezza

Lebanese Rice

Lebanese Rice

$4.00
Made from Scratch Hummus

Made from Scratch Hummus

$7.00

Served with 1 Thin Pita

Eggplant Baba Ghanoush

Eggplant Baba Ghanoush

$7.00

Served with 1 Thin Pita

Lebanese Salad (Small)

Lebanese Salad (Small)

$4.99
Quinoa Salad (Small)

Quinoa Salad (Small)

$4.99
Lebanese Salad (Full Size)

Lebanese Salad (Full Size)

$9.99

Greens, Cucumbers, Radish, Tomatoes, Parsley, Mint, Zaatar Pita Chips, Lemon Dressing

Greek Salad (Full Size)

Greek Salad (Full Size)

$10.99

Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Oregano, Zaatar Pita Chips House Balsamic Dressing

Quinoa Salad (Full Size)

Quinoa Salad (Full Size)

$10.99

Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Oregano, Zaatar Pita Chips House Balsamic Dressing

Drinks

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$3.75
Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$3.75

Bottle Sparkiling Water

$3.90

All Natural Stubborn Soda Selection

$3.00

Still Water

$2.75

Beer & Wine

Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Beer

Almaza Lebanese Pilsner Beer

$5.00

330 ml bottle

Ala Carte Proteins

Ala Carte 1 Chicken Kabab

$6.50

Ala Carte 4.5 oz Chicken Shawarma

$6.50

Ala Carte 4.5 oz Hot Chicken Shawarma

$6.50

Ala Carte 4.50 oz Tri-Tip Beef Shawarma

$7.50

Lebanese Wine Bottles

Ksara (white) Chateau Blanc de Blancs

$24.00Out of stock

Ksara (red) Chateau

$34.00

Ksara (red) Reserve Du Couvent

$19.00Out of stock

Massaya (red) Terrasses de Baalbeck

$45.00

Kefraya (red) Chateau Kefraya

$39.00
Lebanese Street Food

