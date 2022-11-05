Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Burgers

Grater Grilled Cheese

133 Reviews

$$

6628 Irvine Center Dr.

Irvine, CA 92618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese
Avocado Grilled Cheese
Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese - Build Your Own

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Philly Grilled Cheese

The Philly Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Basic5, Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Jalapenos.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Arugula, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Aioli

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Chef's Specials

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.

Burgers

Grater Cheeseburger

Grater Cheeseburger

$9.99

100% Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Colby Jack cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Pollo Burger

Pollo Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99

100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.

Loaded Fries

Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$12.99

Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Country Fries

Country Fries

$9.99

Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onion.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Sherry Wine Bechamel Sauce, Lobster, Krab & our 5 Cheese Blend garnished with Parsley.

Country Mac

Country Mac

$9.99

Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$10.99

with Buffalo Fried Chicken

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

$9.99

Our Signature Creamy Mac n Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.

Birria Mac

$13.99

Sides

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$2.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque

Pommes Frites Side

Pommes Frites Side

$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Mac N Cheese Side

Mac N Cheese Side

$3.99

our 5 Cheese Mac!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

House Salad Side

House Salad Side

$3.49

Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

GF, Non GMO

Grater Pickle

$0.25

Our Signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes

Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing

Consome

$3.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Classic Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Original recipe from Tijuana.

Grater House Salad

Grater House Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

$2.99

Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$7.99

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries Loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & crushed Graham Crackers.

Beverages

Pepsi 12oz Can

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Bambucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

Bambucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

$3.99
Dr Pepper 12ozCan

Dr Pepper 12ozCan

$1.99
AW Root Beer 12oz Can

AW Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.99
Arizona Arnold Palmer LITE 23oz Can

Arizona Arnold Palmer LITE 23oz Can

$2.99Out of stock
C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

$3.99
Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Grater Sauces & Spreads

Grater Ketchup

$0.50

Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Deli Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!

Website

Location

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

Directions

Gallery
Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacchus Bar and Bistro - 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy
orange star4.5 • 159
6735 Quail Hill Pkwy Irvine, CA 92603
View restaurantnext
Falasophy
orange star4.6 • 447
920 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
The Cut Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
3831 Alton Parkway Suite C Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest (OLD)
orange star4.4 • 162
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
orange starNo Reviews
5001 Newport Coast Drive Irvine, CA 92603
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C IRVINE, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston