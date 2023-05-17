Thai
Asian Fusion
Thai Spice
7,304 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quick, Fresh, Hot!
Location
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine, CA 92618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whealthy- Irvine - 8685 Irvine center dr
No Reviews
8685 Irvine center dr IRVINE, CA 92618
View restaurant
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
No Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant