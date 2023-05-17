Thai Spice

Thai Beef Salad (Yum Nua)

$12.49

Sliced tender beef with cucumbers, onions, carrots & celery tossed in our Thai citrus dressing. Served over lettuce. Choose your spice level. Beef cannot be made gluten-free but we can substitute chicken or fried tofu as other gluten-free options. Let us know. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~