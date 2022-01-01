Newport Beach restaurants you'll love
Newport Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Newport Beach restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Gyoza To Go
|$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
|J. Poppers To Go
|$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
|Lobster Roll To Go
|$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Specialty Burritos
|$13.95
Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Earthbar
2001 WESTCLIFF DRIVE, NEWPORT BEACH
|Popular items
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
|Strawberry Ricotta Waffle
|$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|crispy fish taco
|$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
|family chicken pot pie (9")
|$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
|arugula salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Our gourmet Black Angus beef burgers are made from 100% FRESH, ALL NATURAL, NO FILLERS, NO HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS. A 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger comes with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our signature super sauce served on an ALL NATURAL Vegan brioche bun. GLUTEN-FREE option: Please select "Lettuce Wrap".
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.45
|Fries
|$3.50
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
Slow cooked carnitas pork, pulled apart and served in a corn tortilla topped with onions cilantro.
|Carne Asada Burrito
Classic carne asada (steak) rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa, melted cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Guacamole
|$5.50
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
MOULIN - Newport Beach
1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Le Parigot Jambon
|$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
|Le croissandwich w/ Ham
|$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
|Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites
|$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Juice Crafters
220 Marine Ave B, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Dragon Fruit Bowl
|$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
|Silver Cup
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
|Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
|$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Sud & Soleil
|$17.00
Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola, Figs, Pomegranate, Candied Pecan.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
407 31st st, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Panchos Burrito
|$13.00
|Carnitas
|$4.50
|Grilled Elote
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
SMOOTHIES
PorroVita Juice Bar
3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Green Room 16 oz
|$6.50
|Berried Alive Bowl Small
|$7.75
|3 Day Cleanse
|$125.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Gracias Madre
1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$14.00
Organic housemade guacamole with house made chips.
|ESQUITE ROJOS
|$14.00
roasted corn, salsa verde, roasted vegetables, aioli, almond cotija & fresh epazote
|POZOLE
|$15.00
Corn, chickpea, carrots, cabbage, chips, cashew cream
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Fable & Spirit
3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
|Chicken Confit
|$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
|Guinness Brown Bread
|$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|italian chopped
|$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
|mushroom + goat cheese pizza
|$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
|margherita pizza
|$18.00
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad To Go
|$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Linguini Vongole To Go
|$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
|Braised Short Ribs To Go
|$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Fennel Sausage Pizza
|$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
|Funghi Misti Pizza
|$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
|Pane Bianco
|$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|E/MEX CITY
|$16.00
2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
|T/PASTOR
|$4.00
Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon
|T/ALAMBRE
|$5.50
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|John's Sandwich
|$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
|Standard
|$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Triple Taco Plate
|$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
|Chicken Frisco Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
|Taco a la cart
|$6.00
Pita Pita
4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE
|$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated chicken shaved off the spit, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad as your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
|FALAFEL PITA
|$11.95
Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
|Handmade Lemonade
|$3.95
Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Billy's Beach Burger
|$21.00
Half pound seasoned angus beef burger on a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, and pickle spear with a side of thousand island dressing. Choice of American, cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.
|Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Two Hawaiian Ono tacos served Baja style with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and a sweet chili aioli. Guacamole on the side
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Newport Nachos
|$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Z Pizza
3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
|8 pieces
|$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
|ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
Bello by Sandro Nardone
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
|POMODORO
|$19.00
Nothing says home in any part of Italy like Pasta Pomodoro. House made Spaghetti with Pomodoro in 3 textures / Basil (Vegan)
|POLPO
|$24.00
One of our most popular dishes. Crispy Octopus with a Farro & Gardinera Salad & Great Olive Oil
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar
2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Almond Goodness
spinach, kale, almond milk, almond butter, pear, banana
|Craft Bowls
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!
|Tee Shirts
|$20.00
