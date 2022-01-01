Newport Beach restaurants you'll love

Newport Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Newport Beach

Newport Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Newport Beach restaurants

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza To Go$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
J. Poppers To Go$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

2001 WESTCLIFF DRIVE, NEWPORT BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Earthbar
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
crispy fish taco$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
family chicken pot pie (9")$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
arugula salad$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Nexx Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Our gourmet Black Angus beef burgers are made from 100% FRESH, ALL NATURAL, NO FILLERS, NO HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS. A 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger comes with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our signature super sauce served on an ALL NATURAL Vegan brioche bun. GLUTEN-FREE option: Please select "Lettuce Wrap".
Chicken Sandwich$6.45
Fries$3.50
More about Nexx Burger
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Slow cooked carnitas pork, pulled apart and served in a corn tortilla topped with onions cilantro.
Carne Asada Burrito
Classic carne asada (steak) rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa, melted cheese in a flour tortilla.
Guacamole$5.50
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
MOULIN - Newport Beach image

 

MOULIN - Newport Beach

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Le Parigot Jambon$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
Le croissandwich w/ Ham$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Boneless Wings$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

220 Marine Ave B, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Fruit Bowl$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
More about Juice Crafters
FIG & OLIVE image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4.1 (6253 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Sud & Soleil$17.00
Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola, Figs, Pomegranate, Candied Pecan.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Wild Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Panchos Burrito$13.00
Carnitas$4.50
Grilled Elote$4.00
More about Wild Taco
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
PorroVita Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

PorroVita Juice Bar

3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Room 16 oz$6.50
Berried Alive Bowl Small$7.75
3 Day Cleanse$125.00
More about PorroVita Juice Bar
Gracias Madre image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Gracias Madre

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$14.00
Organic housemade guacamole with house made chips.
ESQUITE ROJOS$14.00
roasted corn, salsa verde, roasted vegetables, aioli, almond cotija & fresh epazote
POZOLE$15.00
Corn, chickpea, carrots, cabbage, chips, cashew cream
More about Gracias Madre
Fable & Spirit image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Fable & Spirit

3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (2760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
Chicken Confit$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Guinness Brown Bread$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
More about Fable & Spirit
Cucina Enoteca image

PIZZA

Cucina Enoteca

951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (3554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
More about Cucina Enoteca
Louie's By The Bay image

 

Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To Go$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Linguini Vongole To Go$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
Braised Short Ribs To Go$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
More about Louie's By The Bay
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fennel Sausage Pizza$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
Pane Bianco$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach image

 

Taco Rosa- Newport Beach

2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
E/MEX CITY$16.00
2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
T/PASTOR$4.00
Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon
T/ALAMBRE$5.50
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John's Sandwich$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
Standard$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
More about A Market
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Taco Plate$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
Chicken Frisco Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Taco a la cart$6.00
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Pita Pita image

 

Pita Pita

4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated chicken shaved off the spit, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad as your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
FALAFEL PITA$11.95
Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
Handmade Lemonade$3.95
Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.
More about Pita Pita
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Billy's Beach Burger$21.00
Half pound seasoned angus beef burger on a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, and pickle spear with a side of thousand island dressing. Choice of American, cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.
Fish Tacos$23.00
Two Hawaiian Ono tacos served Baja style with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and a sweet chili aioli. Guacamole on the side
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
More about Billy's at the Beach
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Newport Nachos$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
BLT Caesar Salad$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
More about Malibu Farm
Z Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Z Pizza

3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about Z Pizza
Bello by Sandro Nardone image

 

Bello by Sandro Nardone

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARGHERITA$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
POMODORO$19.00
Nothing says home in any part of Italy like Pasta Pomodoro. House made Spaghetti with Pomodoro in 3 textures / Basil (Vegan)
POLPO$24.00
One of our most popular dishes. Crispy Octopus with a Farro & Gardinera Salad & Great Olive Oil
More about Bello by Sandro Nardone
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar image

 

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar

2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Goodness
spinach, kale, almond milk, almond butter, pear, banana
Craft Bowls
More about Tru Bowl Superfood Bar
Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach

310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!
Tee Shirts$20.00
More about Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
Circle Hook Fish Company image

 

Circle Hook Fish Company

407 31st Street, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Bowl$18.00
More about Circle Hook Fish Company

