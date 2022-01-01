Seafood
Sushi & Japanese
Bear Flag Fish Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa
No Reviews
350 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurant
Basilico's Pasta e Vino - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
21501 Brookhurst St, # D Huntington BEach, CA 92646
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant