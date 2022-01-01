Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Bear Flag Fish Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3421 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bear Flag Tacos
Bear Flag Burrito
Specialty Burritos

Regular Appetizers

Calamari Fries

$11.95

Either Grilled or Fried with a side of Tommy Sauce.

Clams & Sautéed Mussels

$15.95+

Cucumber Salad

$4.88

Edamame

$3.95

Grilled Artichoke

$7.95Out of stock

Served with a side of Tommy Sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Platter 12pcs

$23.95

Guacamole

$9.95

Served with Chips.

Pico De Gallo Salsa

$7.95

Served with Chips.

Salsa & Guacamole Combo

$15.95

Served with Chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

5 Cocktail Shrimp served with a side of Cocktail Sauce and a lemon wedge.

Smoked Fish Plate

$13.95

Smoked Salmon pieces served with Tartar Sauce and a lemon wedge.

By the Pound Appetizers

By The Pound Appetizers Have a Minimum of 1 LB. Orders.

Ahi Poké

$21.95

Served with Chips. Minimum 1 Lb.

Calamari Salad*

$20.95

Minimum 1 Lb.

Peruvian Ceviche*

$17.95

Served with Chips. Minimum 1 Lb.

Salmon Poke*

$25.95

Served with Chips. Minimum 1 Lb.

Seaweed Salad

$17.95

Minimum 1 Lb.

Entrees

Bear Flag Tacos

$5.50

Panko - Crusted White Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.

Bear Flag Burrito

$12.95

Panko - Crusted White Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.

Small Seafood Plate

$14.95

1/3 Pound of Fish Served with a Choice of Two Sides.

Fresh Seafood Salad

$13.95

Your Choice of Fish Served on Fresh Greens with Edamame, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, and a Ginger Sesame Dressing.

Veggie Burrito (No Fish)

$11.50

Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.

Specialty Tacos

$5.95

Your choice of Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.

Specialty Burritos

$13.95

Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.

Large Seafood Plate

$18.95

1/2 Pound of Fish Served with a Choice of Two Sides.

Grilled Seafood Sandwich

$14.95

Your Choice of Fish Sandwich served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Tommy Sauce served on a C'est Si Bon Baguette.

Rice & Bean Burrito

$5.95

Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, and Tommy Sauce.

Premium Tacos

$6.95

Your choice of Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.

Premium Burrito

$15.95

Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.

Kids "Guppy" Plate

$7.95

Two Panko - Crusted White Fish Sticks Served with One Side, a Corn or Flour Tortilla, and a Side of Tommy Sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Large 12pcs

$27.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Small 6pcs

$17.95

Sushi Bar

Ginger Side

$0.23

Ponzu Side

$0.23

Wasabi Side

$0.23

Ahi Poke Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Bear Flag Roll

$15.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, topped with Cajun seared tuna & served with cilantro sauce.

California Roll

$12.00

Captain King Crab Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Snow crab, fish of the day, and avocado, deep fried and served with spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Citrus Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, avocado, gobo, topped with salmon, lemon slices, & served with ponzu sauce.

Hurricane Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, jalapeños, & crunchy garlic chili.

La Bamba Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with albacore, & served with ponzu sauce.

Lollipop Roll

$18.00Out of stock

6 pieces of fish (chef’s choice), krab meat, and avocado, served with ponzu sauce. Wrapped in cucumber, no rice.

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Yellowfin - Ahi

$9.00+

Albacore - Tombo

$8.00+

Bluefin - Maguro

$13.00+

Octopus - Tako

$9.00+

Salmon - Sake

$9.00+

Scallop - Hotake

$10.00+Out of stock

Snapper - Tai

$10.00+Out of stock

Shrimp - Ebi

$9.00Out of stock

Toro

$15.00+Out of stock

Yellowtail (Japanese) - Hamachi

$15.00+

Omakase

$50.00Out of stock

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Cioppino Soup

$7.50+

Miso Soup

$4.50+

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$4.95+

Side Black Beans

$4.95+

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Mixed Green Salad

$6.95+

Side White Rice

$4.95+

Side Chips

$1.50

Single Panko Fish Stick

$1.39

Side Vegetables

$4.95+

Pico Side

$0.25

BF Sauce Side

$0.25

Tommy Sauce Side

$0.25

Teryaki Sauce Side

$0.23

Ginger Dressing Side

$0.25

Side of Sliced Lemons

$0.23

Chili Garlic Side

$1.75

Baguette

$2.00

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Salmon

$15.95

Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Ahi Tuna

$18.95

Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Salmon

$21.95

Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB 50/50

$20.50

Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!

Wine

Hot Sake

$9.00Out of stock

Ozeki Nigori

$15.00

Rich & Sweet, Unfiltered. 14.5% ABV.

Leona

$15.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

$11.00

Rich & Dry. 14% ABV.

Sujin

$18.00Out of stock

Light & Dry. 16% ABV.

Makiri

$21.00

Light & Dry. 16% ABV.

Beer

Must show ID at pick up for alcoholic beverages.

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Light Mexican Lager pairs well with Tacos & Burritos. 4.4% ABV.

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Pilsner-style that pairs well with Tacos & Burritos. 4.4% ABV.

Sapporo Light

$6.50

Light Japanese Lager that pairs well with Sushi. 3.9% ABV.

Ashland Hard Seltzer 12oz

$6.50

Seltzer that pairs with Poke, Ceviche, and Chips & Guacamole. Multiple flavors available. 5% ABV.

Ballast Point Sculpin

$8.00

Classic West Coast IPA that pairs with all grilled fish. 7% ABV.

Corona Extra

$6.00

Light Mexican Lager that pairs well with Tacos & Burritos. 4.8% ABV.

JuneShine

$6.50

Hard Kombucha that pairs with Salmon, Halibut, Swordfish, and Wahoo. ABV varies by flavor. Multiple flavors available.

Pizza Port Chronic 16oz

$8.00

Pizza Port Honey 16oz

$8.00

Tecate

$5.00

N/A Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

AZ GRN TEA

$3.50

AZ MANGO TEA

$3.50

AZ PALMER

$3.50

COCONUT WHOLE

$7.50

COKE

$2.95

COKE ZERO

$2.95

CRYSTAL GEYSER WATER

$1.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

GATORADE

$3.50

GREEN TEA/UCC COFFEE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.95+

LEMONADE

$3.50

PELLIGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$3.95

PELLIGRINO LEMON

$3.95

PELLIGRINO ORANGE

$3.95

PELLIGRINO SPK

$2.95+Out of stock

PERRIER

$3.95

PURPS ENERGY

$3.25

SPRITE

$2.95

TOPOCHICO MINERAL WATER

$4.00

YERBA MATE

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Bear Flag Fish Company image
Bear Flag Fish Company image
Bear Flag Fish Company image
Bear Flag Fish Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Circle Hook Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
407 31st Street Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
The Dock - 2816 Lafayette Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2816 Lafayette Ave Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
350 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Basilico's Pasta e Vino - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
21501 Brookhurst St, # D Huntington BEach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Bear Flag Fish Company - HB
orange starNo Reviews
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston