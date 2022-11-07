Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Rothschild's Restaurant

1,522 Reviews

$$

2407 E Coast Hwy

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Ora King Salmon
Toasted Garlic Bread
Fettuccine Bolognese

STARTERS

Cheese & Charcuterie

$21.00

Chef's selection of two meats and two cheeses and assorted condiments

Marinated Mixed Olives

$11.00

Marinated mixed olives w/ preserved lemon, rosemary, oregano

Veal & Ricotta Meatballs

$14.00

Crushed plum tomato, parmigiano *Gluten Free*

Toasted Garlic Bread

$5.00

parmigiano, parsley, garlic

Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

White wine, Crushed plum tomatoes, garlic, parmigiano

Yoshi's Fried Chicken

$14.00

Yoshi's asian influenced marinated fried chicken (boneless) served with home-made Sriracha.

SALADS & SOUPS

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets w/ goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, orange, apple cider vinaigrette

Caprese Alla Burrata

$15.00

Local heirloom tomatoes, basil, aged balsamic

Lobster Salad

$37.00

Baby greens, grilled lobster, orange, spiced walnuts, apple, avocado, honey citrus dressing

Market Greens

$13.00

Hearts of palm, artichokes, pickled radish, tomatoes

Rothschild's Caesar

$12.00

Garlic croutons, parmigiano, anchovy vinaigrette

Kale & Farro Salad

$15.00

ENTREES

Rib-Eye

$79.00

16 oz Prime bone-in ribeye with porcini mushroom rub, garlic, balsamic, & chili flakes

Filetto Di Pepe

$48.00

Peppercorns, brandy cream sauce, shallots, thyme

Berkshire Pork Milanese

$29.00

Lemon, parsley, parmigiano, apple mustard compote

Pollo Fassero

$27.00

Chicken breat, prosiutto, melted gruyere, marsala, mushrooms

Scampi Picatta

$34.00

Grilled jumbo prawns, white wine, lemon, garlic, capers

Grilled Ora King Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Ora King Salmon, white wine, lemon, garlic, capers

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$36.00

Braised Short Rib

$46.00

Cioppino

$42.00

PASTAS

Linguine Con Vongole

$28.00

White wine, plum tomato, manila clams, black tiger shrimp

Fettuccine Romano

$20.00

Garlic, parmigiano

Cacio E Pepe Bucatini

$21.00

Lemon, chili flakes, parsley, bread crumb

Fettuccine Bolognese

$24.00

Slow cooked beef ragu, sage, parmigiano

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$20.00

Plum totato, basil, parmigiano

Pistachio Pesto Spaghetti

$22.00

Basil pesto, lemon, toasted pistachios, thai chili

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Roasted bell peppers, scallions, blush cream sauce

Spaghetti Maremonte

$28.00

Lump crab, black tiger shrimp, mushrooms, smoked paprika, cream sauce

Pasta of the Day

$20.00

Lamb Garganelli

$28.00

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$24.00

Spaghetti Butter And Parmesan

$18.00

SIDES

Truffle Frites

$13.00

Grilled Broccolini - Side

$9.00

Pasta of the Day - Side

$10.00

Sauteed Baby Spinach - Side

$9.00

Wild Mushrooms - Side

$14.00

Fettuccine Romano - Side

$12.00

Veggies - Side

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes - Side

$9.00

Fettuccine Pesto Side

$13.00

Fettuccine Bolognese Side

$14.00

Side Of Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Side Fett Olio

$11.00

Side Pasta Special

$12.00

Side Romano Sauce

$3.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$10.00

Raspberry Linzer Torte

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Crema

$11.00

Whole Linzer Torte

$65.00Out of stock

Whole Tiramisu

$75.00Out of stock

Whole Ice Cream Pie

$75.00Out of stock

A la Mode

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rothschild's is your classic Italian Restaurant offering homemade pasta, locally sourced produce, international award-winning wines and a staff and ambiance that welcomes you in like family.

Website

Location

2407 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Directions

Gallery
Rothschild's Restaurant image
Rothschild's Restaurant image
Rothschild's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill - Newport Beach
orange star4.0 • 673
801 E Balboa Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92661
View restaurantnext
Taco Rosa - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2632 San Miguel Rd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Bello By Sandro Nardone
orange star4.7 • 31
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2 Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Seafood Grill - FishBonz Seafood Grill Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
350 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Bear Flag Fish Company - Crystal Cove
orange star4.5 • 427
7972 Pacific Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corona Del Mar

El Cholo - Corona del Mar
orange star4.2 • 1,362
3520 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Zinc Cafe & Market - Corona Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,149
3222 E Coast Hwy. Corona del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona Del Mar
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston