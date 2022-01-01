Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zinc Cafe & Market - Corona Del Mar

1,149 Reviews

$$

3222 E Coast Hwy.

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

Latte Hot 16oz
Breakfast Burrito
Avocado Toast

Coffee & Tea

Americano Hot 12oz

$3.25

Americano Hot 16oz

$3.75

Americano Iced 10oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 12 oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 16 oz

$4.25

Cappuccino Hot 8oz

$4.00

Cappuccino Iced 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Coffee Hot 12oz

$2.50

Coffee Hot 16oz

$3.25

Coffee Iced 16oz

$3.50

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25
Espresso Hot

Espresso Hot

$2.75+

Espresso Iced

$2.75

Gibraltor Hot 8oz

$3.25

Hammerhead Hot 12oz

$3.75

Hammerhead Hot 16oz

$4.25

Hammerhead Iced 16oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Hot 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Hot 16oz

$4.00

Latte Hot 12oz

$4.25

Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Macchiato Hot 4oz

$3.25

Matcha Latte Hot 12oz

$4.75

Matcha Latte Hot 16 oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte Iced 16oz

$5.00

Milk Hot 12oz

$3.00

Milk Hot 16oz

$4.00

Milk Cold 12oz

$3.00

Milk Cold 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Cold 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk Cold 16oz

$4.50

Mocha Hot 12oz

$4.75

Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.25

Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.00
Arnold Palmer 16oz

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.25

1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade

Alice Palmer 16oz

$3.25

Tea Hot 16oz

$4.00

Tea Iced 16oz

$3.25

Tea au Lait Hot 16oz

$4.25

Turmeric Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Turmeric Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Turmeric Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.25

Juices & Smoothies

Green Drink 10oz

Green Drink 10oz

$9.00

Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.50

Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00

Peach Juice 12oz

$4.00

Peach Juice 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00

Peach Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00

Protein Drink

$8.00

Hot Water

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

$8.00

peach orange juice blend, raspberry puree

Bottled & Canned Drinks

*Well Alkaline Water

*Well Alkaline Water

$5.00
Bottled Water .5 ltr

Bottled Water .5 ltr

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Health-ade Ginger Lemon

$8.00Out of stock

Health-ade Grape

$8.00Out of stock

Health-ade Pomegranate

$8.00Out of stock

Martinelli Apple Juice

$4.50

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock
Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

$4.95
Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

$4.95
Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

$4.95

Mori Leaf Tea Unsweetened

$4.95Out of stock

Orangina

$4.00
San Pellegrino Rossa

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

San Pelligrino 500ml

$3.00

San Pelligrino Aranciata

$3.00
San Pelligrino Limonata

San Pelligrino Limonata

$3.00

SLW Detox Green Cold Pressed Juice

$11.00Out of stock
Smart Water 1 ltr

Smart Water 1 ltr

$4.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00

Vybes Watermelon Lime

$9.00

Pastries

Biscuit Rosemary

$1.75
Breakfast Bar

Breakfast Bar

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Croissant Almond

$5.00

Croissant Chocolate

$4.00

Muffin Apple Carrot

$4.00

Muffin Banana Nut

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Blueberry Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Blueberry Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin GF Currant & Nut

$4.00

Muffin Millet

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Pumpkin Spice

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Raspberry Almond

$4.00
Oat Cake

Oat Cake

$4.00Out of stock

flour, wheat bran flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, oatmeal, canola oil, buttermilk, egg whites, apple sauce

Popover Cinnamon

$4.00

Scone Cherry

$4.50Out of stock

Scone Cranberry Pecan

$4.50

Scone Currant

$4.50

Scone Ginger

$4.50Out of stock

Share Plates

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

$14.00Out of stock

chilled seasonal vegetables, sprouted garlic hummus, chimichurri

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$14.00

house guacamole, roasted salsa, chilled vegetables & tortilla chips

French Fries Thyme

$6.00

French Fries Za’atar

$6.00

French Fries Plain

$6.00

French Fries Truffle

$6.00

Eggs

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$1.75

mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley

Poached Double on Toast

Poached Double on Toast

$9.00

two poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, buttered sourdough toast

Quiche Plate

Quiche Plate

$12.00

seasonal quiche & a green salad

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

corn tortillas, two poached eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, marinara

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

poached egg, anaheim pepper, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Asparagus & Mushroom Omelette

$13.00

asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

$14.00

caramelized leeks, soft scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, choice of toast

Specialties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill

Middle Eastern Breakfast

Middle Eastern Breakfast

$15.00

persian cucumbers, tomatoes, jammy egg, cured olives, herb salad, lebneh, feta, za'atar, preserved lemon, fig jam, toasted sourdough

Zinc Granola

Zinc Granola

$10.00

house made granola, berries, milk

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

berries, whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

berries, orange butter, maple syrup

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$10.00

berries, dried cherry & nut topping, milk

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana padano, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

Potato Arugula

$16.00

roasted potatoes, raclette, parmesan, fresh arugula, balsamic, chili

Funghi Pizza

$16.00

béchamel, garlic confit, gruyere cheese, roasted mushrooms, jalapeño, red onion

Soups

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$7.00

Black Bean Chili Bowl

$9.00

Black Bean Chili Cup

$7.00

Salads

Zinc Salad

Zinc Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette

Beet & Burrata Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, toasted hazelnuts, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, garlic toast

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$15.00

carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spiced peanuts, brown rice, braised tofu, thai ginger dressing

TriColore Salad

TriColore Salad

$14.00

kale, radicchio, shaved cabbage, avocado, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Mushroom Dijon Burger

Mushroom Dijon Burger

$15.00

vegetarian patty, arugula, dijonaise, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Sandwiches

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

shaved fennel, celery, radish, bell pepper, hard boiled egg, arugula, basil aioli and olive tapenade on ciabatta

Egg Salad Open-faced Toast

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

gruyère, cornichons, tomato, onion, dijonaise, toasted sourdough

Zinc Reubenesque

Zinc Reubenesque

$13.00

roasted beets, sauerkraut, gruyere, coriander seed, sea salt, zinc sauce, toasted rye

Entrees

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil

Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

parmesan, goat cheese, white cheddar, fontina, onion, bread crumbs

Spinach Lasagna

Spinach Lasagna

$16.00

ricotta cheese, eggs, spinach, garlic, shallots, bechamel, marinara

Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

bell pepper, brown rice, mushrooms, marinara, creamed swiss chard

Brunch Sides

Toast

$4.00

Bagel

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

roasted fingerlings, garlic, paprika, cumin, labneh dipping sauce

Mixed Berries

Mixed Berries

$6.00+

strawberries and blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$6.00+

pineapple, mango, strawberries, red grapes, blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Yogurt Cup Plain

Yogurt Cup Plain

$4.00
Yogurt Cup Vanilla

Yogurt Cup Vanilla

$4.00

Dessert

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

$8.00Out of stock

served with mix berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream

Cake of the Day

$7.00

Cookie Ginger Molasses

$3.00

Cookie Pecan Lemon

$3.00

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie Double Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

GF/Vegan Coffee Cake

$9.00Out of stock

GF/Vegan Peanut Butter Bar

$9.00

GF/Vegan Protein Bar

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Square Mkt

$4.50

Marzipan Muffin

$1.95

Pumpkin Square Mkt

$4.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

whipped cream and espress liqueur soaked cake, garnished with mint sprig

All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Monday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Our Corona Del Mar location is an evolution of our concept. It combines the cafe with the market and provides both options under one roof. In one experience, we offer our fresh market salads with the traditional cafe menu.

Website

Location

3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625

Directions

Gallery
Zinc Cafe & Market image
Banner pic
Zinc Cafe & Market image
Zinc Cafe & Market image

