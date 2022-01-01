Fountain Valley restaurants you'll love
Fountain Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Fountain Valley restaurants
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Banh Mi Co.
16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain valley
|Popular items
|Pate So Heo
|$1.50
|Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll
|$5.25
|Vietnamese Ice Coffee
FRENCH FRIES
The Vox Kitchen
16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
|Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
|Vox Pear Salad
|$16.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
16185 BROOKHURST ST, FOUNTAIN VALLEY
|Popular items
|Impossible Ramen
|$15.00
Vegan broth, thin noodles, Impossible meat™, Oatly™, tofu, bean sprout, menma, bok choy, onion, nori
|Laksa Ramen
|$19.00
spicy shellfish broth, coconut cream, lump crab, squid, shrimp, shio egg, bean sprout, onion, nori, rau ram butter
|Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu
|$15.00
spicy pork/beef broth, thin noodles, pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprout, bok choy, menma, onion, nori
FV Pizza D'Z
10585 SLATER AVE , 3A, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|GIANT SLICE
|$8.50
|CANNOLI
|$2.95
|CHEF'S CREAMY CARBONARA
|$15.95
The Brave Bean
9430 Warner Ave #N, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$10.95
|Extra Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
|Animal Lover Fries
|$7.95
B Nutritious
18053 Magnolia Street, Fountain valley
|Popular items
|**BUILD YOUR MEAL**
Build your meal the way you like it. Choose a carb, vegetable, and protein of your choice.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
Fire Wings Fountain Valley
18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
PIZZA
FIRST CLASS PIZZA
18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD - SMALL
|$7.75
First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.
|LARGE
|$17.50
Thin crust available upon request
|COMBO
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
The Alley
10834 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
|Strawberry Mochi Smoothie
|$6.49
Enhance fresh strawberry smoothie by adding the Japanese soft mochi. It contains dairy from condensed milk mix.
|Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
Nếp Cafe and Brunch
10836 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|Ca Phe Trung
|$6.00
Signature Egg Coffee
|Xoi Man
|$10.00
sticky rice, cha lua, quail egg, lap xuong, pork floss, peanut
|Crab Toast
|$20.00
lump crab, soft scrambled egg, toast
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
18889 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|Fresh Avocado & Shrimp Stack
|$10.99
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
|Click Here for Pies & Sides Only
Tastea
17150 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley
|Popular items
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
|20oz Bootea Shaker
GRILL
Istanbul Grill California
18010 Newhope St Unit D, Fountain Valley
Shin-Sen-Gumi Fountain Valley
18315 Brookhurst St #1, Fountain Valley
Mariscos Los Co
16361 Harbor Boulevard, Fountain Valley
Philly's Best
18691 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
INI Ristorante
16129 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
Shin-Sen-Gumi Ghost
18315 Brookhurst St. #1, 18315 Brookhurst St. #1,
Tra Space - Fountain Valley
16143 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley
Mariscos Los Corales - Fountain Valley
16361 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley