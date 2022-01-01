Fountain Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Fountain Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Fountain Valley restaurants

Pickle Banh Mi Co. image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Banh Mi Co.

16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain valley

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pate So Heo$1.50
Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll$5.25
Vietnamese Ice Coffee
More about Pickle Banh Mi Co.
The Vox Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vox Kitchen

16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (8426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
Vox Pear Salad$16.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
More about The Vox Kitchen
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya image

 

Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya

16185 BROOKHURST ST, FOUNTAIN VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Ramen$15.00
Vegan broth, thin noodles, Impossible meat™, Oatly™, tofu, bean sprout, menma, bok choy, onion, nori
Laksa Ramen$19.00
spicy shellfish broth, coconut cream, lump crab, squid, shrimp, shio egg, bean sprout, onion, nori, rau ram butter
Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu$15.00
spicy pork/beef broth, thin noodles, pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprout, bok choy, menma, onion, nori
More about Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
FV Pizza D'Z image

 

FV Pizza D'Z

10585 SLATER AVE , 3A, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GIANT SLICE$8.50
CANNOLI$2.95
CHEF'S CREAMY CARBONARA$15.95
More about FV Pizza D'Z
The Brave Bean image

 

The Brave Bean

9430 Warner Ave #N, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$10.95
Extra Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Animal Lover Fries$7.95
More about The Brave Bean
B Nutritious image

 

B Nutritious

18053 Magnolia Street, Fountain valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**BUILD YOUR MEAL**
Build your meal the way you like it. Choose a carb, vegetable, and protein of your choice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
Kung Pao Chicken$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
More about B Nutritious
Fire Wings Fountain Valley image

 

Fire Wings Fountain Valley

18120 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Fountain Valley
FIRST CLASS PIZZA image

PIZZA

FIRST CLASS PIZZA

18671 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD - SMALL$7.75
First Class lettuce mix with black olives, tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons.
LARGE$17.50
Thin crust available upon request
COMBO
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
More about FIRST CLASS PIZZA
The Alley image

 

The Alley

10834 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.8 (389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
Strawberry Mochi Smoothie$6.49
Enhance fresh strawberry smoothie by adding the Japanese soft mochi. It contains dairy from condensed milk mix.
Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
More about The Alley
Nếp Cafe and Brunch image

 

Nếp Cafe and Brunch

10836 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ca Phe Trung$6.00
Signature Egg Coffee
Xoi Man$10.00
sticky rice, cha lua, quail egg, lap xuong, pork floss, peanut
Crab Toast$20.00
lump crab, soft scrambled egg, toast
More about Nếp Cafe and Brunch
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley image

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Fountain Valley

18889 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Avocado & Shrimp Stack$10.99
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Click Here for Pies & Sides Only
More about Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
Tastea image

 

Tastea

17150 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
THH Sandwiches image

 

THH Sandwiches

15972 Euclid St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about THH Sandwiches
Istanbul Grill California image

GRILL

Istanbul Grill California

18010 Newhope St Unit D, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
More about Istanbul Grill California
0044 - Fountain Valley image

 

0044 - Fountain Valley

18637 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0044 - Fountain Valley
Shin-Sen-Gumi Fountain Valley image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Fountain Valley

18315 Brookhurst St #1, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Fountain Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Pholicious

10585 Slater Ave 4A, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pholicious
Banner pic

 

Mariscos Los Co

16361 Harbor Boulevard, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mariscos Los Co
Main pic

 

Philly's Best

18691 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Philly's Best
Restaurant banner

 

INI Ristorante

16129 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about INI Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Ghost

18315 Brookhurst St. #1, 18315 Brookhurst St. #1,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Ghost
Restaurant banner

 

Tra Space - Fountain Valley

16143 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tra Space - Fountain Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Mariscos Los Corales - Fountain Valley

16361 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mariscos Los Corales - Fountain Valley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fountain Valley

Fried Rice

Map

More near Fountain Valley to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston