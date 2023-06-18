Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Marie Callender's Fountain Valley

2,049 Reviews

$$

18889 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Holiday Feasts

Feasts

Prime Rib Feast

$219.99

Serves 6 to 8. A large, delicious choice 8 to 9 lb. prime rib roast served with Marie's Holiday trimmings including Cabernet Au Jus, Creamed Horseradish, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Burgundy Gravy, Creamed Corn, Blue Cheese Almond Field Greens Salad, Fresh Baked Cornbread, A whole Pumpkin, Apple or No Sugar Apple Pie

Ultimate Whole Turkey & Ham Feast

Ultimate Whole Turkey & Ham Feast

$219.99

10-12 lbs. Whole Oven-Roasted Turkey and a 10-11 lbs. Honey Glazed Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham, 8 oz. Chipotle Pineapple Glaze, 3 lbs. Fresh Mashed Potatoes, 9" Round Golden Cornbread, 2 lbs. Apple-Sage Stuffing, 32 oz. Turkey Gravy, 5 oz. Honey Blend, 1 ½ lbs. Chef's Vegetables, 16 oz. Cranberry Sauce, 2 lbs. Fire Roasted Yams

Turkey Breast Feast

$149.99

3 ½-4 lbs Boneless Turkey Breast, 3 lbs. Fresh Mashed Potatoes, 9" Round Golden Cornbread, 2 lbs. Apple-Sage Stuffing, 32 oz. Turkey Gravy, 5 oz. Honey Blend, 1 ½ lbs. Chef's Vegetables, 16 oz. Cranberry Sauce, 2 lbs. Fire Roasted Yams

Ham Feast

Ham Feast

$179.99

10-11 lbs. Honey Glazed Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham, 3 lbs. Fresh Mashed Potatoes, 9" Round Golden Cornbread, 8 oz. Chipotle Pineapple Glaze, 2 lbs. Apple-Sage Stuffing, 32 oz. Turkey Gravy, 5 oz. Honey Blend, 1 ½ lbs. Chef's Vegetables, 16 oz. Cranberry Sauce, 2 lbs. Fire Roasted Yams

Ham & Turkey Breast Feast

$209.99

3 ½-4 lbs Boneless Turkey Breast and a 10-11 lbs. Honey Glazed Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham, 8 oz. Chipotle Pineapple Glaze, 3 lbs. Fresh Mashed Potatoes, 9" Round Golden Cornbread, 2 lbs. Apple-Sage Stuffing, 32 oz. Turkey Gravy, 5 oz. Honey Blend, 1 ½ lbs. Chef's Vegetables, 16 oz. Cranberry Sauce, 2 lbs. Fire Roasted Yams

Ultimate Whole Turkey Feast

$174.99

10-12 lbs. Whole Oven-Roasted Turkey, 3 lbs. Fresh Mashed Potatoes, 9" Round Golden Cornbread, 2 lbs. Apple-Sage Stuffing, 32 oz. Turkey Gravy, 5 oz. Honey Blend, 1 ½ lbs. Chef's Vegetables, 16 oz. Cranberry Sauce, 2 lbs. Fire Roasted Yams

Apple

Apple

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.

Cherry

Cherry

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Satin

Chocolate Satin

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese

A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard

Custard

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry

Double Cream Blueberry

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon

Double Cream Lemon

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple

French Apple

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime

Key Lime

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese

Lemon Cream Cheese

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

No Sugar Apple

No Sugar Apple

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry

No Sugar Razzleberry

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. Contains natural fruit sugars.

Baked Peach

Baked Peach

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan

Pecan

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb

Rhubarb

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

9" New York-Style Cheesecake

9" New York-Style Cheesecake

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake. Dense and Creamy with a graham cracker crust.

9" Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

6" New York-Style Cheesecake

6" New York-Style Cheesecake

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake. Dense and Creamy with a graham cracker crust. (10 pre-cut slices)

Mashed Potatoes 3 lbs.

Gravy 32 oz.

Stuffing 2 lbs.

Ultimate Sides Trio (Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Stuffing)

Chef's Vegetables 1.5 lbs.

Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole 2.5 lbs.

Gorgonzola, Almond and Field Green Salad

Cranberry Sauce 16 oz.

9" Cornbread Round with Honey Blend

9" Cornbread Round with Honey Blend

Whole Turkey

Turkey Breast (approximately 3.25-4 lbs.

Spiral-Cut Ham with Chipotle Pineapple Glaze

Holiday Pies & Sides

Whole Pies & Cheesecakes (Includes 80¢ refundable pie tin deposit)

Apple

Apple

$16.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$18.49

Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.

Cherry

Cherry

$16.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$18.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Satin

Chocolate Satin

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$18.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream

Cream Cheese

$20.99

A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard

Custard

$16.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry

Double Cream Blueberry

$19.49

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon

Double Cream Lemon

$19.49

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple

French Apple

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$18.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

$20.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime

Key Lime

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese

Lemon Cream Cheese

$20.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$17.49

Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

No Sugar Apple

No Sugar Apple

$18.49

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry

No Sugar Razzleberry

$19.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. Contains natural fruit sugars.

Baked Peach

Baked Peach

$17.49Out of stock

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$16.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb

Rhubarb

$16.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Sour Cream Apple

$21.99
9" New York-Style Cheesecake

9" New York-Style Cheesecake

$44.99

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake. Dense and Creamy with a graham cracker crust.

9" Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

6" New York-Style Cheesecake

6" New York-Style Cheesecake

$21.99

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake. Dense and Creamy with a graham cracker crust. (10 pre-cut slices)

Holiday Sides

Bacon Quiche

$21.99
Ham Quiche

Ham Quiche

$21.99
Plain Quiche

Plain Quiche

$21.99
Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$21.99
Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$74.99

10-12 lbs. Whole Oven-Roasted Turkey

Spiral-Cut Ham with Chipotle Pineapple Glaze

Spiral-Cut Ham with Chipotle Pineapple Glaze

$84.99

10-11 lbs. Honey Glazed Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham

Turkey Breast (approximately 3.25-4 lbs.

$59.99

Mashed Potatoes 3 lbs.

$14.99

Gravy 32 oz.

$13.99

Stuffing 2 lbs.

$14.99

Ultimate Sides Trio (Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Stuffing)

$39.99

Chef's Vegetables 1.5 lbs.

$13.99

Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole 2.5 lbs.

$14.99

Gorgonzola, Almond and Field Green Salad

$17.99

Cranberry Sauce 16 oz.

$8.99

9" Cornbread Round with Honey Blend

$10.99

Holiday Individual Meals

Individual Meals

Roasted Turkey Dinner

Roasted Turkey Dinner

$25.00Out of stock

Fully Cooked and served cold. Re-heating required. Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with cornbread and honey butter. Includes a slice of Apple, Pumpkin or No Sugar Apple.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

World Famous Pies and comfort food for the entire family. Full bar with all your favorites and beer on tap.

Website

Location

18889 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley image
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley image
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley image

Similar restaurants in your area

SusieCakes - Costa Mesa
orange star4.4 • 1,558
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
NEP CAFE & GEM DINING
orange starNo Reviews
10836 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15972 Euclid St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Surf City Ale House
orange star4.4 • 5
301 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese
orange star4.6 • 167
120 5th St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
orange star4.7 • 473
18671 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston