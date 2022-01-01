Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
American
Seafood

Nep Cafe & Brunch - Fountain Valley

review star

No reviews yet

10836 Warner Avenue

Unit 7

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Ca Phe Trung
Ca Phe Dua Ube
Bac Xiu

Coffee

Ca Phe Den Da

$5.00

Iced Black Coffee

Ca Phe Sua Da

Ca Phe Sua Da

$5.00

Iced Milk Coffee

Ca Phe Trung

Ca Phe Trung

$6.00

Signature Egg Coffee

Bac Xiu

Bac Xiu

$6.00

Nep Marbled Coffee

Ca Phe Duong Den

Ca Phe Duong Den

$5.50

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Coffee.

Ca Phe Dua Ube

Ca Phe Dua Ube

$6.00

Tiramisu Coffee

$6.50

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$6.50

Matcha Strawberry Milk

$6.00

Sesame Marble

$7.00

Pumpkin Latte

$7.00

Tea & Juice

Peach Iced Tea

$6.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Lychee Strawberry Green Tea

$6.50

Mango Green Tea

$7.00

Hot Water

Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

Saigon Cooler

$7.00

coconut, pineapple, sugarcane, butterfly pea tea

Sunset Dream

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A California inspired culinary experience!

Website

Location

10836 Warner Avenue, Unit 7, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Nếp Cafe and Brunch image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18053 Magnolia Street Fountain valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
orange starNo Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Santa Ana
orange starNo Reviews
3664 S. Bristol St. Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston