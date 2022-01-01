Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Pickle Banh Mi Co. - Harbor

142 Reviews

$

16086 Harbor Blvd

Fountain valley, CA 92708

Order Again

Popular Items

12. Heo Quay/Pork Belly
4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork
1. Dac Biet/ Classic

Banh Mi

1. Dac Biet/ Classic

$6.25

2. Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef

$6.25

3. Ga Noung/ Grilled Chicken

$6.25

4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork

$6.25

5. Cha Lua/ Bologna

$5.50

6. Thit Nguoi/ Ham

$5.99

7. Cha Ca/ Fish Cake

$6.25

8. Xui Mai/ Meatball

$5.99

9. Chay/ Vegetarian

$5.99

10. Trung/ Egg

$5.50

11. Trung&Spam/ Breakfast

$5.99

Baguette ONLY

$0.80

QTY 3 Baguette ONLY

$2.25

Banh Mi Pate ONLY

$2.00

Banh Mi Pate w/ Veggies

$3.00

Premium Banh Mi

12. Heo Quay/Pork Belly

$7.75

13. TN Dac Biet/ Thick Pork

$7.50

14. Ga Xay Nuong/ Chicken Patty

$6.99Out of stock

15. Ca Thang Long/Turmeric Fish

$7.50

16. Bo Filet/Lomo Saltado

$8.50

Rice Plates

17. Com Chien Ga Nuong/ Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

18. Com Chien Chay/Vegetarian Fried Rice

$8.99

19. Com Ga Nuong/ Chicken Red Rice

$8.99

20. Com Suon Nuong/ Pork Chop Rice

$9.50

21. Com Bo Filet/ Lomo Saltado Rice

$9.99

22. Thit Trung Kho Tau/ Braised Pork Belly

$8.99

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Soup

$1.25

Side Pickled Veggies (Cabbage)

$2.00

Soup

23. Bun Rieu/CSP Noodle Soup

$9.50

24. Bun Moc/ Pork Mushroom Noodle Soup

$8.50

25. Bun Bo Hue/ Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$9.50

26. Sup Suon Heo/ Spare Rib Soup

$8.50

Side Bun

$2.00

Side Mi

$2.00

Side Soup

$1.25

Pickle Specialties

28. Banh Mi Bo Kho/ Beef Stew

$9.50

29. Hu Tieu Bo Kho/ Beef Stew Noodles

$10.99

30. Cari Ga/ Chicken Curry

$8.50

31. Bun Cha Hanoi/ Ha Noi Grilled Pork

$10.50

32. Cha Gio Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork Egg Rolls

$8.99

33. Mi Xao Ga/ Chicken Chowmein

$8.99

34. Mi Xao Chay/ Vegetarian Chowmein

$8.99

35. Nui Xao Bo/ Stir-fry Beef Pasta

$9.99

Porridge

37. Chao Suon/ Spare Rib Porridge

$7.99

Steamed Rice Rolls

Banh Cuon Pickle Plate (#38)

$9.50

Banh Cuon Thanh Tri Plate/ Plain Plate (#39)

$7.50

Banh Cuon Thit Plate/ Mince Pork Plate (#40)

$7.99

Banh Cuon Thit Nuong Plate/ Grilled Pork Plate (#42)

$7.99

Banh Cuon Tom Plate/ Mince Shrimp Plate (#43)

$7.99

BC Thanh Tri LB/ Plain LB

$6.00

BC Thit LB/ Mince Pork LB

$7.00

BC Thit Nuong LB/ Grilled Pork LB

$9.00

BC Tom LB/ Mince Shrimp LB

$10.00

Spring Rolls

Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll

$5.99

Nem Nuong Cuon/ Pork Sausage Spring Roll

$5.99

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$5.99

Goi Cuon Chay/ Vegetarian Spring Roll

$5.99

Small Bites

2 pc Cha Gio/ Pork Egg Rolls

$2.00

4 pc Cha Gio/ Pork Egg Rolls

$3.50

2 pc Banh Bao

$3.50

4 pc Banh Bao

$5.50Out of stock

Pate So Heo

$1.75

Pate So Ga/ Chicken

$1.75

3pc Banh Cam/ Sesame Balls (Mung Bean)

$1.00

Daily Specials

Canh Ga/ Butter Garlic Wings (LB)

$10.00Out of stock

Goi Ga/ Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Egg Tart

$1.50Out of stock

Che Thai

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar puff ( kouign-amann)

$1.50Out of stock

Ham and cheese croissant

$4.50

Coffee

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$3.75

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Black Hot Coffee

$3.75

Black Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Pineapple Mint

$3.75+

Watermelon

$3.75+

Pennywort

$3.75+

Simple Green

$3.75+

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.75+

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.75+

Thai Milk Tea

$3.75+

Mung Bean Milk Tea

$3.75+

Flavored Tea

Peach Citrus Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine Lime Mint Tea

$3.75+

Strawberry Green Tea

$3.75+

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.75+

Others

Bottled Tea Large

$5.00

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.25Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.25

Monster

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Dessert

Suong Sa/ Jello

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.50

Flan

$1.50

Almond Cookies

$5.00+Out of stock

Cranberries

$8.00

Banh Kep

$4.00

Xoi (Sweet Rice)

$3.50

Banh Bo

$2.00+

Banh Tieu Kep

$2.00Out of stock

Che Dau Xanh

$3.00Out of stock

Banh Da Lon

$3.00

Banh Xu Se

$3.00Out of stock

Com Ruou

$2.50

Banh Gai

$2.00Out of stock

Egg Tart

$1.50Out of stock

Che Thai

$4.00Out of stock

Packaged Items

Gio Lua (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Chien (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Bong (Pork Floss)

$6.00+

Xoi Cuc

$2.50

Xoi (Sweet Rice)

$3.50

Banh Beo

$4.00Out of stock

Banh Bot Loc Tran

$3.50Out of stock

Banh Bot Loc La

$5.00Out of stock

Banh It Ram

$5.00Out of stock

Banh It Tran

$3.50Out of stock

Banh Duc

$3.50+Out of stock

Mien Xao

$3.00Out of stock

Cha Ca Chien

$12.00Out of stock

Kho Ga (Chicken Jerky)

$13.50

Com Chay

$10.00

Banh Quay

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese

$5.00

Mam Ruoc

$5.00Out of stock

Banh Da Lon

$3.00

Banh Gio

$2.50

Cashews

$15.00

Banh Trang

$9.50

Banh in

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.50

LU200 Beurre200gr

$4.00

LU300 Beurre300gr

$8.00

B500 ladyfinger500gr

$21.50

B175 Beurre175gr

$2.75

BPBT BRR575gr

$17.75

B-MAD Mandeleines160gr

$6.00

BR-1 Fruit Cake300gr

$7.50

BR-2 Fruit Cake400gr

$9.25

HEN L Pork Live Pate4.5oz

$3.50

HEN R Rillette Pate4.5oz

$5.25

HENP Pork Ham4.5gr

$5.50

RDP-1 P&D2.8oz

$10.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Pickle Banh Mi Co. image
Pickle Banh Mi Co. image
Pickle Banh Mi Co. image

