Fountain Valley Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Go
Fountain Valley restaurants
Toast

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Fountain Valley

Pickle Banh Mi Co. image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Banh Mi Co.

16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain valley

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pate So Heo$1.50
Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll$5.25
Vietnamese Ice Coffee
More about Pickle Banh Mi Co.
The Vox Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vox Kitchen

16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (8426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
Vox Pear Salad$16.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
More about The Vox Kitchen
THH Sandwiches image

 

THH Sandwiches

15972 Euclid St, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about THH Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Pholicious

10585 Slater Ave 4A, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pholicious

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fountain Valley

Fried Rice

Map

More near Fountain Valley to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston