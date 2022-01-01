Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

THH Sandwiches Fountain Valley

15972 Euclid St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

BANH MI

#1 DAC BIET / SPECIAL

#1 DAC BIET / SPECIAL

$4.50
#2 THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK

#2 THIT NUONG / GRILL PORK

$4.35
#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

#3 UC GA / CK BREAST

$4.35
#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

#4 XA XIU / BBQ PORK

$4.35
#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

#5 THIT NGUOI / VIET HAM

$4.35
#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF

$4.35
#7 BI / PORK SKIN

#7 BI / PORK SKIN

$4.35
#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

#8 NEM NUONG / SAUSAGE

$4.35
#9 BM CHAY / VEGGIE

#9 BM CHAY / VEGGIE

$4.35
#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

#10 RAU KHONG / VIET VEGGIES

$3.00
#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

#11 XIU MAI / MEATBALL

$4.25
#12 CA / SARDINE

#12 CA / SARDINE

$4.25
#13 TRUNG / EGG

#13 TRUNG / EGG

$4.25
#14 BO / BEEF

#14 BO / BEEF

$4.50

#15 SPAM AND EGG

$4.75
#16 CHA CA

#16 CHA CA

$4.25

BANH MI DAU

$1.25

Banh Mi Pate & Mayo

$3.25

Banh Mi Pate & Mayo & Veggie

$3.50

BUN/CHAO

B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

B. CANH GA / CHICKEN UDON

$6.00
B. CANH GIO / PORK UDON

B. CANH GIO / PORK UDON

$6.00

B. CANH TOM / SHRIMP UDON

$6.00
BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

BUN MOC / MEATBALL VERMICELLI

$6.00

BUN RIEU / CRABCAKE VERMICELLI

$6.25

BUN THANG / COMBO VERMICELLI

$6.25

CHAO CA / FISH PORRIDGE

$6.00
CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

CHAO GA / CHICKEN PORRIDGE

$6.00

CHAO TOM / SHRIMP PORRIDGE

$6.00

CHAO GIO / PORK PORRIDGE

$6.00
CHAO LONG / INTESTION PORRIDGE

CHAO LONG / INTESTION PORRIDGE

$6.00

CHAO KHONG / PLAIN PORRIDGE

$3.50

chao doi huyet

$6.00

HANG BAN PHAN / COMBO PLATES

BANH CUON PHAN

BANH CUON PHAN

$5.75

BANH BEO

$3.50
BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$6.00
BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

BUN THIT NUONG NEM NUONG

$6.00
BUN THIT NUONG

BUN THIT NUONG

$6.00
COM CHIEN / FRIED RICE

COM CHIEN / FRIED RICE

$4.50

COM GA / CHICKEN RICE

$6.25

Gio Ngo Sen

$5.00

MI XAO CHAY - 1 LB

$3.00

banh duc lon

$8.50

banh duc nho

$3.50

bun ha noi

$6.25

goi cuon

$4.25

bi cuon

$4.25

bo bia

$4.25

nem cuon

$4.25

goi cuon chay

$4.25

XOI / STICKY RICE

XOI BAP

$2.75

XOI DAU DEN

$2.75

XOI DAU PHUNG

$2.75

XOI GAC

$2.75

XOI KEP

$3.00

XOI KHUC

$3.00

XOI MAN NHO

$3.00

XOI NEP THANG

$2.75

XOI GA - NHO/SMALL

$3.50

XOI DAU XANH LA DUA

$2.75

xoi man

$3.00

bap nhap

$3.00

xoi vo

$2.75

HANG BAN LE / APPETIZER

BAGUETTE / BANH MI KHONG

$1.25

CHA GIO / EGG ROLL

$0.75

PATE CHAUD PORK // HEO

$1.00
PATE CHAUD CHICKEN//GA

PATE CHAUD CHICKEN//GA

$1.25
BANH BO - HALF

BANH BO - HALF

$3.00
BANH BO - WHOLE

BANH BO - WHOLE

$6.00

BANH GIO

$2.25

NEM NUONG XAU

$2.00
BANH BAO

BANH BAO

$2.25
BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

BANH KHOAI MI NUONG

$2.00

Credit Card Minimum

$0.50

TRAY/ KHAY

$1.00

Empty Box Small

$0.15

Empty Box Large

$0.25

Empty Cup

$0.10

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce

$0.25

gio lua

$6.00

cha chien

$6.00

gio chao quay

$1.25

banh tom chien

$2.00

banh cam me

$1.25

banh day dau

$2.25

banh bao chi

$2.25

BANH CUON

0.5 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

0.5 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

$2.75
1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT

$5.50
0.5 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

0.5 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

$2.25
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI

$4.50
1 LB BANH CUON TOM CHAY

1 LB BANH CUON TOM CHAY

$7.50

0.5 LB BANH CUON TOM CHAY

$3.75

5 PCS. TOFU / DAU HU

$1.00

BANH CONG / MUNG BEAN CAKE

$1.50

HANH CHAY 1 LBS/ FRIED SHALLOTS

$16.00

HANH CHAY 0.5 LBS/ FRIED SHALLOTS

$8.00
CHA CHIEN (WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN (WHOLE) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$6.00
CHA CHIEN ( HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

CHA CHIEN ( HALF) / FRIED MEATLOAF

$3.00
GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

GIO LUA / STEAM MEATLOAF

$6.00

GIO SONG / RAW MEATLOAF

$5.50

GIO BI LON

$6.00

CHA QUE

$6.00

GIO THU

$6.00

CHA CA TUOI

$6.00

GIO LUA LON

$12.00

COFFEE & TEA

CAFE SUA DA

CAFE SUA DA

$3.00+

CAFE DEN DA

$
CAFE NONG

CAFE NONG

$3.00
TRA DA

TRA DA

$1.00+
TRA NONG

TRA NONG

$1.00+
MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$3.00+
TRA THAI

TRA THAI

$3.00+

RAU MA / PENNYWORTH

$3.00+
NUOC CAM

NUOC CAM

$3.00+
DA CHANH / LIMEADE - LON/LARGE

DA CHANH / LIMEADE - LON/LARGE

$3.00+

JASMINE PASSION

$2.75+
JASMINE MANGO

JASMINE MANGO

$2.75+
JASMINE STRAWBERRY

JASMINE STRAWBERRY

$2.75+

SODA

$1.00

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

COCONUT / NUOC DUA

$1.50+
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00+

Green Thai Tea

$3.00+

Monster

$2.25

nuoc mat lon

$3.50

loc dinh ky nho

$2.25

can asian drink

$1.50

Snapple

$1.75

yes yes

$1.75

Red Bull

$2.50

suong sam

$2.50

che hot e

$2.50

che $3

$3.00

Yogurt

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Arizona

$2.00

che hot e

$2.50

SMOOTHIE

AVOCADO / BO

AVOCADO / BO

$4.75
STRAWBERRY / DAU

STRAWBERRY / DAU

$3.75

SOURSOP / MANG CAU

$3.75
TARO / KHOAI MON

TARO / KHOAI MON

$3.75
YOGURT

YOGURT

$3.75
MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

MUNG BEAN / DAU XANH

$3.75
RED BEAN / DAU DO

RED BEAN / DAU DO

$3.75
MANGO / XOAI

MANGO / XOAI

$3.75
HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

HONEYDEW / DUA GANG

$3.75
CAPPUCINO - SMALL

CAPPUCINO - SMALL

$3.75

PASSION FRUIT

$3.75

SAU RIENG

$4.00

CHE

SUONG SAO SUA

$3.00

HOT E

$2.50

SAM BO LUONG

$3.00

Boba

$0.50

PRODUCT BY THE POUNDS

TUON GOI COUN - 24oz

$3.00

TUON GOI COUN - 32oz

$5.00

THIT NGUOI 0.5 LB

$4.50

THIT NGUOI 1 LB

$9.00

THIT NUONG 0.5 LB

$5.50

THIT NUONG 1 LB

$11.00

XA XIU 0.5 LB

$5.50

XA XIU

$11.00

BI

$11.00

BI - 0.5 LB

$5.50

Bò Nướng

$11.00

Bò Nướng 0.5 LB

$5.50

PATE - 0.5 LBS

$3.75

PATE

$7.50

XIU MAI (MIN 2)

$1.75

BO / MAYO

$7.50

BO // MAYO - 0.5 LBS

$3.75

HANH PHI

$16.00

DO CHUA - $5

$5.00

DO CHUA - $3

$2.50

NEM nuong

$11.00

HANH PHI - 0.5 LB

$8.00

Nuoc Mam - Nho

$0.25

Nuoc Mam - 16oz

$1.00

Nuoc Mam - 24oz

$2.00

Nuoc Mam - 32oz

$3.00

Mi Xao - 1 LB

$3.00

Cha Gio Song

$0.75

CHA CA MANG -1 LB

$9.00

BO VIEN 1 LB

$6.50

BO VIEN 0.5 LB

$3.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15972 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

