Stanton restaurants you'll love
Stanton's top cuisines
Must-try Stanton restaurants
More about Nice Burger Stanton
Nice Burger Stanton
7104 Katella Avenue, Stanton
|Popular items
|NICE BURGER
|$8.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.99
Sorizo, Egg, Tots, Guac, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Salsa
|JR. CHEESEBURGER
|$4.99
Cheese, onions, pickle, ketchup, and mustard
More about Shootz
Shootz
12885 Beach Blvd Unit 11, Stanton
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Garlic Shrimp
|$14.99
|Honey Coconut Shrimp Musubi
|$4.29
|Spam Brulee Musubi
|$3.49
More about MONASABA
MONASABA
11382 beach blvd unit 4, Stanton
|Popular items
|LAMB & CHICKEN MIX
|$35.00
One Lamb shank and 1/2 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.
|FRESH YEMENI BREAD
|$2.00
A mix of dough flattened and baked in a tandoor oven
|WHOLE
|$26.00
Whole chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.
More about The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
8550 Chapman Ave, Stanton
|Popular items
|GENERAL STANDING ROOM - PEEK A BOO
|$10.00
|SIX SEAT TABLE - PEEK A BOO
|$60.00
|Four Seat Table - PEEK A BOO
|$40.00
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Stanton
Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Stanton
12885 Beach Bvld. unit # 3, Stanton