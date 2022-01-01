Stanton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Stanton restaurants

Nice Burger Stanton image

 

Nice Burger Stanton

7104 Katella Avenue, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NICE BURGER$8.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.99
Sorizo, Egg, Tots, Guac, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Salsa
JR. CHEESEBURGER$4.99
Cheese, onions, pickle, ketchup, and mustard
More about Nice Burger Stanton
Shootz image

 

Shootz

12885 Beach Blvd Unit 11, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jalapeno Garlic Shrimp$14.99
Honey Coconut Shrimp Musubi$4.29
Spam Brulee Musubi$3.49
More about Shootz
MONASABA image

 

MONASABA

11382 beach blvd unit 4, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LAMB & CHICKEN MIX$35.00
One Lamb shank and 1/2 Chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.
FRESH YEMENI BREAD$2.00
A mix of dough flattened and baked in a tandoor oven
WHOLE$26.00
Whole chicken served with Monasaba rice and your choice of toppings (Fried Onions, Raisins and Almonds) and Sahaweq sauce on the side.
More about MONASABA
The Vintage Cocktail Lounge image

 

The Vintage Cocktail Lounge

8550 Chapman Ave, Stanton

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GENERAL STANDING ROOM - PEEK A BOO$10.00
SIX SEAT TABLE - PEEK A BOO$60.00
Four Seat Table - PEEK A BOO$40.00
More about The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Stanton

12885 Beach Bvld. unit # 3, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian BBQ - Stanton
