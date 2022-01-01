Garden Grove restaurants you'll love
Garden Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Garden Grove restaurants
Sunright Tea Studio
13878 Brookhurst Street, garden grove
|Popular items
|Matcha Red Bean Frostie
|$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
|Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove
13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork
|$2.60
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
|White Winter
|$36.00
8 inch Mix Fruit Paradise Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh berries and white chocolate shavings. Topped with powdered sugar and tied with a gold ribbon.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $36.
|Dirty Bun
|$2.40
Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carolina's Italian Restaurant
12045 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|$10.99 Large Carolina's 7 Layer Pizza
|$10.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Four Dough knots brushed with garlic butter and topped with a generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Side of Marinara Sauce.
|Fettuccine Alfredo (Item Group)
Fettuccine pasta w/ Roasted Garlic in alfredo sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Loaded Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|Signature Tamale
|$4.99
Tamale topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and green sauce for chicken or red sauce for pork
|California Burrito
|$13.99
Colossal burrito stuffed with carne asada, fries, Mexican rice, peruano beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheddar cheese
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1
12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove
|Popular items
|2. Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef
|$5.75
|1. Dac Biet/ Classic
|$5.75
|5. Cha Lua/ Bologna
|$4.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Henry’s Bar & Grill
10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
A pound of crispy fried wings. served with carrots and celery.
|BIG REDS PUNCH
|$10.00
A stadium favorite. This22 ounce red fruity cocktail will transport you straight to the ball park.
|Leprechaun BJ shot
|$5.00
A kickin' Cajun clam juice base gives any beer you add, a creole style attitude
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1 - Louie's On Main
12942 Main St, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Arnold Palmer
|$3.00
Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade
|Pickled Egg
|$2.00
A Secret Family Recipe, each egg is served with a few pickled vegetables as well.
|B.L.A.T.
|$12.00
Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.
CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
Phoenix Food Boutique
13345 Euclid Street, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate
|$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
|金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken
|$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
|雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup
|$11.50
Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Royal Thai Restaurant
13576 harbor blvd, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|orange chicken
|$16.00
|kung pao
|$16.00
|Spicy Eggplant
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
THH Sandwiches
12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove
|Popular items
|BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN
|$2.75
|1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI
|$5.75
|1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT
|$7.15
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi
8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|(#15) Ca Thang Long / Crispy Turmeric Fish
|$6.49
|(#12) Heo Quay / Crispy Skin Pork Belly
|$6.89
|(#5)Cha Lua / Vietnamese Bologna
|$4.89
Garden Grove Tap Room
12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Resinator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
|$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
This intensely dank West Coast-style IPA is hopped up with some extra juicy varieties: Mosaic, Warrior, Citra, and Ekuanot. Double dry hopping packs in tons of resiny aromatics.
|Hops of Fury 4-Pack 16oz CANS
|$18.99
WEST COAST-STYLE TRIPLE IPA- 11% ABV
Your palate will explode as you taste a roundhouse of flavors & aroma with massive hop usage of Columbus, Amarillo, Citra, Warrior, and Ekuanot.
|Foam Top 32oz CROWLER
|$10.00
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV
A traditional American blonde ale brewed with American 2-row malt and imported German hops. Delicately hopped, light in body, and very refreshing with a clean finish.
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|KARA MISO RAMEN
|$14.95
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$6.50
Dragonfly Tea Bar
12460 S Euclid St, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Brown Bear Boba
|$6.00
topped with honey boba and special milk foam
|The Legendary Oreo
|$7.00
Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp
12762 Main St, Garden Grove
Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - Garden Grove
12900 Euclid st, Garden Grove
Saigon Deli Restaurant
8911 Westminster Blvd, Garden Grove