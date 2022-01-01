Garden Grove restaurants you'll love

Garden Grove restaurants
Toast
  • Garden Grove

Garden Grove's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Caterers
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Garden Grove restaurants

Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

13878 Brookhurst Street, garden grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Red Bean Frostie$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove image

 

Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove

13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pork$2.60
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
White Winter$36.00
8 inch Mix Fruit Paradise Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh berries and white chocolate shavings. Topped with powdered sugar and tied with a gold ribbon.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $36.
Dirty Bun$2.40
Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.
More about Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove
Carolina's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carolina's Italian Restaurant

12045 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 3.9 (3553 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
$10.99 Large Carolina's 7 Layer Pizza$10.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes
Garlic Knots$4.99
Four Dough knots brushed with garlic butter and topped with a generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Side of Marinara Sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo (Item Group)
Fettuccine pasta w/ Roasted Garlic in alfredo sauce.
More about Carolina's Italian Restaurant
Sabroso! Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sabroso! Mexican Grill

13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (3394 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Signature Tamale$4.99
Tamale topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and green sauce for chicken or red sauce for pork
California Burrito$13.99
Colossal burrito stuffed with carne asada, fries, Mexican rice, peruano beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheddar cheese
More about Sabroso! Mexican Grill
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 image

 

Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1

12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2. Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef$5.75
1. Dac Biet/ Classic$5.75
5. Cha Lua/ Bologna$4.99
More about Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1
Henry’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Henry’s Bar & Grill

10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
A pound of crispy fried wings. served with carrots and celery.
BIG REDS PUNCH$10.00
A stadium favorite. This22 ounce red fruity cocktail will transport you straight to the ball park.
Leprechaun BJ shot$5.00
A kickin' Cajun clam juice base gives any beer you add, a creole style attitude
More about Henry’s Bar & Grill
1 - Louie's On Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1 - Louie's On Main

12942 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade
Pickled Egg$2.00
A Secret Family Recipe, each egg is served with a few pickled vegetables as well.
B.L.A.T.$12.00
Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.
More about 1 - Louie's On Main
Phoenix Food Boutique image

CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

Phoenix Food Boutique

13345 Euclid Street, Garden Grove

Avg 3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup$11.50
Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Royal Thai Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Royal Thai Restaurant

13576 harbor blvd, Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (2229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
orange chicken$16.00
kung pao$16.00
Spicy Eggplant$16.00
More about Royal Thai Restaurant
THH Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

THH Sandwiches

12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

Avg 4.6 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN$2.75
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI$5.75
1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT$7.15
More about THH Sandwiches
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi image

 

Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi

8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(#15) Ca Thang Long / Crispy Turmeric Fish$6.49
(#12) Heo Quay / Crispy Skin Pork Belly$6.89
(#5)Cha Lua / Vietnamese Bologna$4.89
More about Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi
Garden Grove Tap Room image

 

Garden Grove Tap Room

12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Resinator 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
This intensely dank West Coast-style IPA is hopped up with some extra juicy varieties: Mosaic, Warrior, Citra, and Ekuanot. Double dry hopping packs in tons of resiny aromatics.
Hops of Fury 4-Pack 16oz CANS$18.99
WEST COAST-STYLE TRIPLE IPA- 11% ABV
Your palate will explode as you taste a roundhouse of flavors & aroma with massive hop usage of Columbus, Amarillo, Citra, Warrior, and Ekuanot.
Foam Top 32oz CROWLER$10.00
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV
A traditional American blonde ale brewed with American 2-row malt and imported German hops. Delicately hopped, light in body, and very refreshing with a clean finish.
More about Garden Grove Tap Room
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KARA MISO RAMEN$14.95
SPICY TUNA ROLL$6.50
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
Dragonfly Tea Bar

12460 S Euclid St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Bear Boba$6.00
topped with honey boba and special milk foam
The Legendary Oreo$7.00
Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba
More about Dragonfly Tea Bar
Tastea image

 

Tastea

10189 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA image

 

Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA

12936 Main St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA
0009 - Garden Grove image

 

0009 - Garden Grove

9892 Westminster Ave., Ste. 312, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0009 - Garden Grove
Tastea

12085 Brookhurst St., GARDEN GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp image

 

LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp

12762 Main St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp
Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - Garden Grove

12900 Euclid st, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - Garden Grove
Saigon Deli Restaurant

8911 Westminster Blvd, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Saigon Deli Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Garden Grove

Tacos

Vietnamese Coffee

Noodle Soup

Beef Noodles

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Pork Belly

