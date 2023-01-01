Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Garden Grove

Garden Grove restaurants
Garden Grove restaurants that serve shawarma

Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard

12531 South Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove

Shawarma House Bowl$13.00
Shawarma served with pickles, tomatoes, red onions, rice and hummus
Mixed Shawarma Plate$16.00
Mixed Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Taboon Mediterranean Express - Garden Grove

12546 Valley View St, Garden Grove, CA 92845, United States, Garden Grove

BEEF SHAWARMA$20.00
Thinly sliced marinated beef. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
