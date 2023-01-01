Shawarma in Garden Grove
Garden Grove restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
12531 South Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
|Shawarma House Bowl
|$13.00
Shawarma served with pickles, tomatoes, red onions, rice and hummus
|Mixed Shawarma Plate
|$16.00
|Mixed Shawarma Wrap
|$10.00
More about Taboon Mediterranean Express - Garden Grove
Taboon Mediterranean Express - Garden Grove
12546 Valley View St, Garden Grove, CA 92845, United States, Garden Grove
|BEEF SHAWARMA
|$20.00
Thinly sliced marinated beef. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "