Westminster restaurants you'll love

More about SoCal Wings
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
SoCal Wings
14502 Beach Blvd, Westminster
|Popular items
|20
|$17.00
|Large
|$5.99
|Lg Cajun Fries
|$4.25
More about Michael's Sports Pub & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Michael's Sports Pub & Grill
15192 Goldenwest St, Westminter
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing (add chicken or shrimp 4$)
|Loaded Boneless Wings
|$18.50
Boneless Wings & House Cut Fries tossed in your favorite Wing Suace. Topped with Melted Cheese, Celery & Chives served with Ranch Dressing
|Tater Tots
|$11.00
Served with ranch
More about Kenshō
Kenshō
6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster
|Popular items
|Omnipork Gyoza 4pc
|$7.50
Handmade in house omnipork gyozas. Fried, served with ponzu sauce
|Sweet P
|$11.00
|Ninja
|$16.00
More about Ham 'n Scram
SANDWICHES
Ham 'n Scram
5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted bread
|H 'n S Muffin
|$6.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted English muffin
|Breakfast Bowl (GF)
|$9.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns
More about THH Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
THH Sandwiches
6926 Westminster Blvd, Westminster
|Popular items
|#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF
|$5.95
|BANH KHOAI MI NUONG
|$2.75
|TRA THAI
|$2.75
More about Katsu Bar Bolsa
SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS
Katsu Bar Bolsa
9090 Bolsa Ave, Westminster
|Popular items
|Kamikaze Sandwich
|$9.50
Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun
|Portobello Katsu Sando
|$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
|Curry Katsu Bowl
|$12.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H, Westminster
|Popular items
|Banh Xeo (2)
|$13.50
Vietnamese Fried Pancake ( 2 Each ) Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
|Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )
|$10.50
Deep fried eggs rolls filled with ground pork and shrimp, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce (4 rolls included)
|Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong
|$11.95
Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster
Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster
13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster
|Popular items
|Molcajete Ranchero
|$24.99
2 units of Chicken, Chorizo and Grilled Meat, Roasted Prickly Pear, Roasted Jalapeño peppers, Fried Shrimp, served with Red Sauce, Fresh Cheese and Avocado, accompanied by Salad, Beans, Rice and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---2 unidades de Pollo, Chorizo y Carne Asada a la Plancha, Nopal Asado, Chiles jalapeños toreados, Camaron Frito, servidos con Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco y Aguacate, acompañados con Ensalada, Frijol, Arroz y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
|Tacos Mixtos (Gobernador, Marlin, Empanadas)
|$16.99
2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 marlin, 2 Empanadas by Order, accompanied by Salad and Spicy Green Sauce.
|Empanadas de Camaron (1)
|$3.99
Empanadas Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Cooked Shrimp, Non-spicy, served with Green Sauce and Chipotle dressing.
More about Ding Tea Bolsa
Ding Tea Bolsa
9615 Bolsa Avenue, Westminster