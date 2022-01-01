Westminster restaurants you'll love

Westminster restaurants
Westminster's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Vietnamese
Vegan
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Westminster restaurants

SoCal Wings image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

SoCal Wings

14502 Beach Blvd, Westminster

Avg 4.4 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20$17.00
Large$5.99
Lg Cajun Fries$4.25
Michael's Sports Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Sports Pub & Grill

15192 Goldenwest St, Westminter

Avg 3.5 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing (add chicken or shrimp 4$)
Loaded Boneless Wings$18.50
Boneless Wings & House Cut Fries tossed in your favorite Wing Suace. Topped with Melted Cheese, Celery & Chives served with Ranch Dressing
Tater Tots$11.00
Served with ranch
Kenshō image

 

Kenshō

6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Omnipork Gyoza 4pc$7.50
Handmade in house omnipork gyozas. Fried, served with ponzu sauce
Sweet P$11.00
Ninja$16.00
Ham 'n Scram image

SANDWICHES

Ham 'n Scram

5871-A Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Avg 4.5 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted bread
H 'n S Muffin$6.00
Ham, bacon, fried egg, and cheese on toasted English muffin
Breakfast Bowl (GF)$9.00
Ham, bacon, egg, cheese, onion, bell pepper, and hash browns
THH Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

THH Sandwiches

6926 Westminster Blvd, Westminster

Avg 4 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#6 CHA LUA / MEATLOAF$5.95
BANH KHOAI MI NUONG$2.75
TRA THAI$2.75
Katsu Bar Bolsa image

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar Bolsa

9090 Bolsa Ave, Westminster

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kamikaze Sandwich$9.50
Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun
Portobello Katsu Sando$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
Curry Katsu Bowl$12.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster

9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Xeo (2)$13.50
Vietnamese Fried Pancake ( 2 Each ) Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )$10.50
Deep fried eggs rolls filled with ground pork and shrimp, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce (4 rolls included)
Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong$11.95
Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) image

 

THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)

9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Malta Mexican Seafood - Westminster

13640 goldenwest st,, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Molcajete Ranchero$24.99
2 units of Chicken, Chorizo and Grilled Meat, Roasted Prickly Pear, Roasted Jalapeño peppers, Fried Shrimp, served with Red Sauce, Fresh Cheese and Avocado, accompanied by Salad, Beans, Rice and Corn or Flour Tortillas.---2 unidades de Pollo, Chorizo y Carne Asada a la Plancha, Nopal Asado, Chiles jalapeños toreados, Camaron Frito, servidos con Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco y Aguacate, acompañados con Ensalada, Frijol, Arroz y Tortillas de Maiz o Harina.
Tacos Mixtos (Gobernador, Marlin, Empanadas)$16.99
2 Tacos Gobernador, 2 marlin, 2 Empanadas by Order, accompanied by Salad and Spicy Green Sauce.
Empanadas de Camaron (1)$3.99
Empanadas Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese and Cooked Shrimp, Non-spicy, served with Green Sauce and Chipotle dressing.
Restaurant banner

 

Ding Tea Bolsa

9615 Bolsa Avenue, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
