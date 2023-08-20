Drinks

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Frappe

Vanilla

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Bomb

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Cold Brew

Vanilla

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$1.00

Blueberry Muffin

$1.00

Breakfast Roll

$1.00