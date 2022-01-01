Buena Park restaurants you'll love

Buena Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Buena Park

Buena Park's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Buena Park restaurants

Súp Noodle Bar image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Pho$15.00
Tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
Brisket Pho$14.50
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth
Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.50
Shrimp, bean sprouts, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
Main pic

 

bb.q Chicken

5260 Beach Blvd B, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Whole Chicken$29.49
Half Golden Original + Half Secret Spicy or Half Hot Spicy.
BB Wings Medium$16.99
Wings fried with a fiery red chili mixed batter that gives our juicy wings a spicy kick!
Honey Garlic Wings Medium$16.99
A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.
Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

6970 Beach Blvd F-206, Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (2654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste, topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
Deluxe Combo Bento$20.95
Charbroiled marinated angus steak, salmon steak and teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Salmon Steak Bento$17.50
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Eko Karaoke Lounge image

 

Eko Karaoke Lounge

6920 BEACH BLVD UNIT K223, BUENA PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park image

 

Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park

6681 Beach Blvd. #570, Buena Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
0008 - Buena Park image

 

0008 - Buena Park

5151 Beach Blvd., Ste. C, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burger Monster Food Hall image

 

Burger Monster Food Hall

8308 On The Mall, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wing Ferno image

 

Wing Ferno

5899 lincoln ave, #A, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Krak Boba

TBD Main St, BUENA PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Milk Tea$4.85
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
Strawberry Gon' Bananas$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
Restaurant banner

 

Krak Boba

5444 Beach Blvd, Buena Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Mango Tango$5.95
A velvety experience of mango and non-dairy milk
Cookies & Crème$5.95
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies
Restaurant banner

 

Robotic Tacos y mas

8052 7th St apt 209, Buena Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Signature Pho - Buena Park

8340 La Palma Ave, Buena Park,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Rose Banquet Hall

7115 Beach Boulevard, Buena Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SoCal Wings Buena Park

7941 Beach Blvd Ste E, Buena Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
