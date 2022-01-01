Buena Park restaurants you'll love
Súp Noodle Bar
5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Pho
|$15.00
Tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
|Brisket Pho
|$14.50
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$8.50
Shrimp, bean sprouts, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
bb.q Chicken
5260 Beach Blvd B, Buena Park
|Popular items
|Half & Half Whole Chicken
|$29.49
Half Golden Original + Half Secret Spicy or Half Hot Spicy.
|BB Wings Medium
|$16.99
Wings fried with a fiery red chili mixed batter that gives our juicy wings a spicy kick!
|Honey Garlic Wings Medium
|$16.99
A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
6970 Beach Blvd F-206, Buena Park
|Popular items
|Vegetable Ramen
|$14.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste, topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
|Deluxe Combo Bento
|$20.95
Charbroiled marinated angus steak, salmon steak and teriyaki chicken served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
|Salmon Steak Bento
|$17.50
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Eight Korean BBQ - Buena Park
6681 Beach Blvd. #570, Buena Park
Burger Monster Food Hall
8308 On The Mall, Buena Park
Wing Ferno
5899 lincoln ave, #A, Buena Park
Krak Boba
TBD Main St, BUENA PARK
|Popular items
|Matcha Milk Tea
|$4.85
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.
|Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
|Strawberry Gon' Bananas
|$5.95
Strawberry banana smoothie
Krak Boba
5444 Beach Blvd, Buena Park
|Popular items
|Krak Signature Milk Tea
|$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
|Mango Tango
|$5.95
A velvety experience of mango and non-dairy milk
|Cookies & Crème
|$5.95
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies
Robotic Tacos y mas
8052 7th St apt 209, Buena Park
Signature Pho - Buena Park
8340 La Palma Ave, Buena Park,
Golden Rose Banquet Hall
7115 Beach Boulevard, Buena Park
SoCal Wings Buena Park
7941 Beach Blvd Ste E, Buena Park